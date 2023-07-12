Press review: Stockholm, Kiev seek NATO nod at summit and ASEAN looks to Russia as partner

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. NATO membership prospects of Sweden and Ukraine top bloc’s summit agenda in Vilnius; Russia remains a welcome partner for ASEAN member states; and Russian lawmakers agree with Chinese counterparts on shared worldview between Moscow and Beijing. These stories topped Wednesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Media: Ukrainian roulette: Stockholm and Kiev’s NATO accession prospects top summit agenda This year’s annual NATO summit kicked off in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11 with Sweden’s membership application and support for Ukraine topping the agenda. However, the alliance’s leaders are still shying away from inviting Ukraine to join the bloc despite member states’ unprecedented largesse in providing an ever-expending array of military and political support for the Kiev regime.

NATO member countries have agreed on the terms of Ukraine’s accession to the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. Kiev will be invited to join after meeting all conditions and attaining the unanimous consent of the bloc’s 31 members, he said. The parameters of Ukraine’s prospects for joining NATO are not something extraordinary, Dmitry Ofitserov-Belsky, a researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO RAS), said in a conversation with Vedomosti. This follows from the fact that the alliance is not yet ready to arm Ukraine to the level ensuring normal interoperability on equal terms with other bloc members. Without that, cooperation within the NATO framework is hardly feasible, the expert thinks. The US-led bloc is trying to formulate something that is both acceptable to the Kiev regime and would not be strictly binding on the current members, and, moreover, would not interfere in future negotiations with Russia, military expert Alexander Yermakov told Vedomosti. In his opinion, the freshly minted Ukraine-NATO Council is reminiscent of the Russia-NATO Council, and thus there is no reason to think that such a body would potentially be any more effective, he added. However, it would be erroneous to think that Ukraine is unwelcome in NATO. On the contrary, if Kiev manages to weather another year in the conflict with Russia, then the issue of its membership would re-emerge at a more serious level, Ofitserov-Belsky contends. In his opinion, the alliance is really interested in Ukraine, above all, as a convenient strategic foothold in the East. Another important agenda item at the Vilnius summit is Sweden’s accession to the alliance. The story with Sweden’s membership has been dragging on since June 2022. Emre Ersen, professor in political science and foreign affairs at Marmara University, is not sure that Stockholm will actually fulfill the promises it has made to Ankara in exchange for the latter’s acquiescence. He told Izvestia that he thinks talks between Turkey and Sweden will continue behind closed doors until the Turkish parliament formally ratifies Sweden’s accession protocol, thus making Sweden’s membership a done deal. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia remains desirable partner for ASEAN members Indonesia, which is chairing a meeting in Jakarta of top diplomats from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), has cautioned that the regional group will lose its relevance if it fails to bolster its unity. Behind this statement is the message that the group should overcome differences among members regarding interacting with Myanmar’s ruling military junta and dealing with territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

The Jakarta conference drew global attention because it will be followed by the East Asia Summit and ASEAN’s regional forum, which will be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. An additional twist of intrigue stems from the fact that China will be represented not by Foreign Minister Qin Gang but by Wang Yi, director of the Foreign Affairs Commission Office of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee. In a conversation with Nezavisimaya Gazeta, Alexander Lomanov, deputy director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO RAS), noted: "Qin Gang was appointed [foreign] minister quite recently. It is extremely unlikely that some internal differences have accumulated between foreign policy officials. Ministers also get sick. As for China’s policy in the region, then its goals are clear. Beijing is interested in having the fewest possible countries in its periphery plugged into US plans for containing China and supporting Taiwan. This is a problem that is sure to escalate. ASEAN countries do not wish to take a position on either side. However, in a situation where the US is prodding them to resume bloc-based policies, it is becoming increasingly difficult to continue their balancing act." In a conversation with the newspaper, Alexey Drugov, lead researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Eastern Studies, pointed out that Russia has retained deep, time-tested relations with Southeast Asian countries and the level of such ties can be maintained despite the US and its allies trying to isolate Moscow. According to some surveys, 68% of Indonesians sympathize with Russia, and not with Ukraine. The US is not loved or trusted in Indonesia while Russia is viewed as a counterbalance to American influence. However, the country is concerned about differences with Beijing over the South China Sea. Indonesia is trying to remain equidistant from both the US and China. However, in the field of military and technical cooperation it has recently bolstered its ties with the US, the expert concludes. Izvestia: Senior Russian parliamentarian responds to NATO aggression during China visit Russia and China are not discussing the use of nuclear weapons in the special military operation in Ukraine, as this subject "was not and is not possible," Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, told reporters on July 11 during her visit to China. Nevertheless, the topic of the special military operation still came up. Moreover, China’s peace plan for settling the conflict is similar to Russian approaches to resolving it, but Moscow does not yet see any favorable factors for launching negotiations due to intentional stalling of the process by the collective West and NATO, the top-ranking Russian senator stressed.