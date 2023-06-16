{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: IAEA head sees Zaporozhye nuke plant harm and West expects results from Kiev

Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 16th

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. IAEA chief pays third visit to Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant; the West is still waiting for the Ukrainian counteroffensive to score a win; and Algeria and Russia ink several bilateral agreements. These stories topped Friday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Media: What IAEA director saw at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

On June 15, Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), visited the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) for the third time. Previously, an IAEA delegation visited the nuclear facility in September and March. This time, Grossi inspected the damaged elements of the power plant’s cooling system, the sluice gates that separate the cooling pond from the drying up Kakhovka Reservoir, and shrapnel from a US-made M777 howitzer. The IAEA head acknowledged that the situation was serious but that the plant’s staff had taken measures to stabilize it.

The IAEA lacks the necessary political will to have any influence over the regular bombardment of the ZNPP, Sergey Ordzhonikidze, former Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and former UN Deputy Secretary General, told Izvestia.

"Western countries predominate on the IAEA Board of Governors, the agency’s main executive body, and they are calling the shots. The IAEA director general, just like the secretary general of any international organization, has to do the bidding of member states, as represented by their governors. So, in this sense, Grossi, much like the UN secretary general, for example, is not a figure with full political independence," the veteran diplomat said.

In his opinion, it would be unfair to unequivocally assert that the IAEA is "playing on the Western side, but it is playing along, that’s for sure." "One shouldn’t think that Grossi is impartial. Maybe, some technical things are being done there, but in a political sense, the Ukrainians continue to shell the power station just as before. The power plant is not getting safer because of [Grossi’s] visits," Ordzhonikidze said. He noted that only the US could make the Kiev regime stop the bombardments of the nuclear facility, but he believes that Washington is well aware of Ukraine’s actions.

Nuclear energy expert Valentin Gibalov told Vedomosti that it was impossible to relaunch the nuclear power plant without revamping its cooling system or restoring the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and the reservoir. Any of these options would take a long time to carry out, so the ZNPP’s status is up in the air because, de facto, it cannot produce energy in a regular mode, the expert explained.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: West still expecting Kiev to pull off game-changing counteroffensive

Once the rainy weather in the special operation zone clears up, the Ukrainian armed forces are, by all appearances, ready to continue offensive actions more intensively. According to expert assessments, Kiev’s main reserve units, numbering up to nine brigades or almost 50,000 soldiers, armed with Western-made tanks and armor, have not yet been engaged in combat. The direction of Kiev’s main strike is still unclear.

"It is hard to comprehend Kiev’s offensive ambitions when it virtually lacks combat aviation," a military expert, retired Colonel Vladimir Popov, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. He is concerned because, on Thursday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg officially announced the launch of an initiative to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s. A day earlier, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said that her country was going to begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets in the coming months. A statement by the Dutch Defense Ministry said that, currently, the Netherlands and its partners were working on creating an F-16 training center in one of NATO’s Eastern European member states.

Earlier, the Ritzau news agency reported that Denmark was planning to begin training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16s in August. The Netherlands and Denmark are taking the lead in the North Atlantic Alliance’s aviation coalition to train Ukrainian fighter pilots.

"I don’t think that NATO will be able to teach Ukrainian pilots the skills necessary to operate American fighter jets quickly," the expert said. "This will take time. And, possibly, at first, the F-16s will be piloted by mercenaries. Yet, the very fact that the US and NATO leadership are ready to provide the Ukrainian army with modern combat aviation shows that they have no intention of ending the conflict and sitting down at the negotiation table, but rather are going to continue waging a hybrid war against Russia by means of the Ukrainian armed forces and their sacrifice in casualties," he concluded.

 

Izvestia: What Russian, Algerian presidents agreed on

Russia’s relations with Algeria carry a special significance and are strategic in nature, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in the Kremlin on June 15. The Algerian leader noted that Russia’s support, including arms supplies to the North African republic, allows his country to remain independent, asserting that no external pressure could influence Algiers’ bilateral ties with Moscow. In all, nine documents have been signed during the talks, including a declaration on an expanded strategic partnership. Additionally, the situation in Ukraine was discussed. Putin thanked his Algerian counterpart for his readiness to provide mediation services and imparted to him Russia’s perspective on the causes of the conflict.

Several African countries have put forward a joint mediation proposal on Ukraine and their delegation is scheduled to visit Kiev and Moscow this week as part of the initiative, but Algeria is not a party to it, Vsevolod Sviridov, an expert at the Higher School of Economics’ Center for African Studies (CAS), told Izvestia. That said, the Algerian side had asserted its readiness to serve as a mediator as early as last year.

"Algeria has mediation experience in regional conflicts in Africa and the Middle East. Right now, for example, it is participating in efforts toward reaching settlements in Libya and in the Sahara-Sahel region," the expert pointed out.

According to him, it is not very likely that Algeria, or the delegation of mediators from African nations slated to arrive in St. Petersburg on June 17, would succeed in achieving any breakthroughs on the issue of Ukraine, but it is conceivable that their trips may produce separate initiatives on food or energy security.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: West’s own actions led to breakdown of sanctions mechanism

The never-ending expansion of sanctions against various countries, companies and individuals has already resulted in the devaluation of such economic restrictions. By now, almost every fourth country worldwide is under some sort of sanctions. In all, nearly one-third of global GDP has been sanctioned, which has rendered trade restrictions ineffective or simply senseless. Newly sanctioned countries quickly find new partners, while those countries that imposed sanctions end up paying for them at the expense of their own economic growth, economists point out.

Western experts’ calculations with regard to sanctions regimes paint a rather grim picture for the initiators and participants of the sanctions track. "On a global scale, it turns out that the sanctions rally ends up having results that are completely unexpected for its cheerleaders. Sanctioned countries are actively working on new ways of interacting [with trade partners] and mutual support, while striving to diminish the adverse impact of restrictions on national economies as much as possible. It suddenly turned out that many ‘neutral’ countries are readily providing services for ‘bypassing’ sanctions blockades, or else are giving some serious thought to the fairness and appropriateness of sanctions policies. Who can guarantee that tomorrow sanctions won’t be directed against any other country? Given this, more and more countries have become interested in new economic structures, for instance, BRICS," says Maxim Maksimov, associate professor at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics.

A study held in the past century showed that out of 115 instances of sanctions, only 5% of them achieved the desired result, Yuliya Burkhanova, an expert at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), reiterated. "A review of all US sanctions since 1970 has shown that sanctioned countries changed their attitude in favor of the US only in 13% of cases. North Korea continues to test nuclear weapons. The same regime is in power in Cuba as 60 years ago. In 2022, the US Department of the Treasury relaxed sanctions against Venezuela and even allowed oil production there," she noted. Frequently, the sanctions turn into an ineffective leverage tool, additionally having a negative effect on the economy of the very country that imposed them.

Maksimov adds that, nevertheless, the recent history of sanctions against North Korea, Iraq, Libya, Syria or Iran shows that, overall, sanctions are capable of substantially reducing the growth potential of national economies and slowing down technological development.

 

Izvestia: Why Pristina needs another round of escalation in Kosovo

Under present conditions, there seem to be no prospects for settling the Kosovo conflict via dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, the Russian Embassy in Serbia told Izvestia. Following the flare-up in May, tensions in the region are running high again: Pristina banned entry to vehicles with Serbian number plates and the import of goods from the country’s central part in response to Belgrade’s arrest of three Kosovo police officers.

Continued provocative actions by Kosovo indicate Pristina’s lack of interest in a peaceful settlement, while Serbia, on the contrary, wants to establish stable relations with the autonomous region; however, even within the negotiation process, Belgrade will never recognize the independence of Kosovo.

According to Milan Lazovic, program coordinator at the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), despite the fact that the current stage of the Kosovo conflict has been underway since 2008, one gets the impression that Pristina is not interested in a peaceful settlement. One sign of this, in particular, is its foot-dragging on creating the Community of Serb Municipalities stipulated by the 2013 Brussels Agreement.

That said, Serbia aspires for a peaceful resolution of the prolonged conflict, says Nenad Popovic, member of Serbia’s National Assembly and founder of the Serbian People’s Party. "We would like to peacefully maintain stable, long-term and predictable relations with our southern region. Although, it seems to me that it will be very hard with [Kosovar Prime Minister Albin] Kurti in power in Pristina. If his handlers really want peace in the Balkans, they will have to remove him from power," the legislator noted.

However, according to Lazovic, any actual settlement will only be possible with more substantial involvement by the West, which should adopt a tougher stance toward the Kosovar authorities and prevent Pristina from carrying out provocative actions. Additionally, it should not set forth patently non-feasible demands for Belgrade, such as the official recognition of Kosovo and the approval of its UN membership, the expert concluded.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Russia hosts world as SPIEF begins and state visit lifts Moscow-Algiers ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 15th
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions — Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a blanket fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more