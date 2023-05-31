{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Moscow swats away Kiev’s drone swarm and Kosovo boils as sides dig in heels

Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 31st
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Ukrainian drones attack Moscow, suburbs; Belgrade, Pristina far from reaching compromise; and Russia’s top diplomat continues his tour of African nations. These stories topped Wednesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Russia deflects Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow, suburbs

Early on Tuesday, May 30, a terrorist attack was committed against Russia’s capital city and surrounding suburbs. Drones attempted to strike targets in Moscow. Thanks to the capital’s air defense system, however, serious consequences from the attack were avoided. The strike involved eight fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles; all of them were downed.

Colonel Timur Syrtlanov, member of the presidium of the Officers of Russia organization, told Rossiyskaya Gazeta: "First of all, I would like to note that this was bound to happen sooner or later. Especially given the fact that our drones have been attacking Kiev for the past 24 hours. So, a counter response was expected. The only substantial difference is that the Russian drones are targeting exclusively military facilities while the Ukrainian Nazi regime is launching their drones at civilian targets, because their goal is different - they want to sow panic among Russians. Yet, they have not succeeded and they will not succeed."

Military expert Anatoly Matviychuk said: "Of course, with this terror attack the Kiev regime is trying to put the Russian civilian population on edge and scare them. And, yet again, they have sparked a media firestorm. Now they will try to spread reports that Moscow and the surrounding region are defenseless against such attacks."

Vladislav Shurygin of the Izborsky Club think tank noted that this is yet another operation masterminded by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense (GUR), using its agents on Russian soil. "There is no information indicating that the drones were launched in Ukraine. I think that, in that case, they would have been detected earlier. Here, they were spotted in the Moscow Region. Unidentified drones were spotted in the Moscow Region in the springtime. And, on the eve of the May 9 parade, two drones reached the Kremlin. This demonstrates that the GUR is methodically probing for ways to attack Moscow. The following conclusions can be drawn: A network of saboteurs run by Ukrainian intelligence is active in Moscow and the Moscow Region as well as in the surrounding regions. Additionally, this means that the saboteurs still have opportunities to bring weapons and explosives onto our territory. Our special services need to flush out and destroy the enemy agents," the expert concluded.

 

Izvestia: Is compromise between Belgrade, Pristina possible?

On May 30, Serbian President Alexander Vucic met with the ambassadors of the Quinta countries (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the United States, and France) and criticized the international community’s attitude toward Pristina’s unilateral actions that triggered clashes between the Kosovo police and Serbs in northern Kosovo and Metohija. Vucic also met with the ambassadors of China and Russia, which, as Serbian lawmaker Milos Bandjur told Izvestia, can be viewed as a symbolic step showing that Belgrade has heavyweight supporters. However, the situation is far from being settled and, so far, the sides are not inclined to reach a compromise.

Kosovo’s goal may significantly differ from a simple settlement via mutual agreements, says Milan Lazovic, program coordinator at the Russian International Affairs Council.

"It’s by far not the first time that we are seeing similar attempts by Kosovo’s power structures and they all have the same goal - to push the Serbs out of the region. The Kosovo side does not want to fulfill the agreements that it has repeatedly vowed to implement, namely, the creation of a community of Serb municipalities [granting partial autonomy to Serb communities in Kosovo as provided for in the 2013 Brussels Agreement]. Now Kosovo is trying to resolve this issue by force," the expert told Izvestia.

That said, if armed clashes do break out, currently it is more advantageous for Belgrade for such a scenario to unfold as late as possible, says Yekaterina Entina, associate professor at the Higher School of Economics (HSE University) and senior researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Europe.

"The fact that, as of now, a decision has been made to deploy additional KFOR forces, the number of which has already been increased over the past year, with increased supplies, indicates that the situation is unlikely to morph into a serious escalation. That said, it is obvious that violence against the Serbs and individual clashes will only intensify. This has been happening for the past three years rather intensively, and since the onset of the Russian special operation in Ukraine has become a regular occurrence," the expert said.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia seeks understanding, bolsters ties in Africa

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is on his third tour of African countries this year. The top Russian diplomat has never visited the region so frequently before. However, the current situation demands it as the Russia-Africa summit is slated to be held in St. Petersburg in July, while Johannesburg will host a meeting of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) leaders in August.

"In general, right now, [preparatory] work is underway for holding the African summit and it is critical for Russia to have as many participants as possible attend. The attendance of a delegation from Kenya would be most welcome. This is the case even given that the country has been under Western pressure for quite a while and is currently experiencing a certain level of pressure from the US. Russian companies have a presence in Kenya, and there are also connections in the area of communications and projects involving agricultural technologies. However, [Kenya] does not offer much in terms of mineral resources," says Leonid Fituni, deputy director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for African Studies.

On Tuesday, Lavrov arrived in nearby Burundi. The country’s foreign minister, Albert Shingiro, termed the top Russian diplomat’s visit to the landlocked East African country as historic. In turn, his Russian counterpart gave a high appraisal of bilateral negotiations between the two countries in a number of areas and said that an agreement on peaceful nuclear development was in the final stages of coordination. Burundi plans to build its first nuclear power plant with Russia’s help. Given the country’s critically low level of electrification, this project is very important.

The expert told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that Burundi, being a poor country even by African standards, has a strategically important location on the continent. "Burundi is a connecting logistics hub. This potential has not been used by Russia to its full extent," Fituni reiterated.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Beijing getting on Pentagon’s nerves

The traditional Shangri-La Dialogue security summit will kick off in Singapore on June 2. The event is usually attended by high-ranking military officials representing countries across the Asia-Pacific Region and even Europe. However, this time, the main intrigue is a potential meeting between Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Washington has repeatedly stated that it aspires to renew interaction at the ministerial level while Beijing, in turn, has insisted that no meeting would take place until the sanctions imposed on Li were lifted. The top Chinese military official is under US sanctions for facilitating the sale of Russian fighter jets and S-400 systems to China.

In a conversation with Nezavisimaya Gazeta, Alexander Lukin, research director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of China and Contemporary Asia, noted: "Perhaps, they will meet as if by accident in a corridor. I don’t think that the Chinese will go for an official meeting. It is also unclear what they could talk about. The Americans would want to talk about Ukraine. But, that wouldn’t be of interest to the Chinese because the Americans would demand that China try to influence Russia. The Chinese would reply that peace is impossible if Ukraine doesn’t make certain concessions to Russia. Although, in principle, China is not proposing any specific terms. It can only [be a go-between to] assist the two countries in the process of reaching an agreement."

Pavel Kamennov, a Russian expert on China, said that the lack of interaction between the US and Chinese military in Singapore will not have any drastic consequences. "China is interested in developing trade ties with Europe and normalizing such ties with the US. This holds China back from using its armed forces except in critical situations. As for the red lines around Taiwan, there China is taking a whole series of steps in the areas of business and culture. And this is an area where it has succeeded. Here are two figures [to keep in mind]: The trading volume between Russia and China has reached $190 bln, while with Taiwan it has been about $200 bln for several years already. So, Beijing would want to avoid any conflict."

 

Izvestia: Russian forex futures trading in rupees, dirhams surpasses $24 mln in value

The trade turnover in futures for UAE dirhams and Indian rupees has surpassed 2 bln rubles (over $24 mln) since April 4, the Moscow Exchange’s press service told Izvestia. Russian businesspeople need these currencies to do business with their new partners. Experts note that, so far, these figures are rather modest, but there is potential for growth: Trading volumes with India and the UAE in 2022 amounted to $40 bln and $9 bln, respectively.

This is not a bad result for what are rather local, exotic currencies, but it cannot be compared to such mainstays as the dollar, euro or yuan, notes Finam analyst Andrey Maslov. The dirham’s unquestionable leadership is explained by it being tied to the dollar, he explains. Also, under the conditions of sanctions, the UAE is becoming an increasingly important partner for Russia in the area of goods and services.

"Many companies have opened offices in the Emirates and continue to do business with Russia. In turn, India is boosting supplies of Russian oil but is paying for them in dollars as well," the expert explained.

Another reason the dirham is popular is that its futures can be used to hedge against foreign currency exposure, says Vladimir Evstifeyev, head of the research department at Zenit Bank. This is relevant for those companies involved in foreign trade. In any case, they have to keep their funds in foreign currencies and the dirham’s exchange rate is rather stable. In the expert’s opinion, in the future it may become an alternative for domestic saving accounts.

"Among the drawbacks of investing in dirhams and rupees is that their liquidity is not very high. That said, the Indian currency, as opposed to the UAE’s, is not freely convertible. So, there won’t be a high commission fee with exchanging dirhams for rubles," says Freedom Finance Global analyst Vladimir Chernov.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Kosovo tensions flaring up again and little progress seen in Karabakh talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 30th
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions — Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a blanket fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more