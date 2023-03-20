{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press Review: Xi coming to Moscow and Putin's trip to Crimea

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, March 20th
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press Service/TASS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press Service/TASS

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Xi Jinping begins his first official visit to Russia since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin travels to Donbass amid reports of an International Criminal Court warrant for his arrest, and Russia may avoid the impact of the looming global banking crisis. These stories topped Monday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Vedomosti: What to expect from Xi Jinping's visit to Russia

Xi Jinping will begin his visit to Russia on March 20, his first foreign trip since being re-elected as president of China. According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the leaders of Russia and China will sign a joint declaration on deepening the partnership between the two countries, as well as a joint statement on a plan to develop key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation until 2030. According to experts interviewed by Vedomosti, the visit is a demonstration of strong ties between Russia and China and could lead to joint statements on the Ukrainian conflict.

Read also
Russian-Chinese relations remain strong as tested by time, says Xi Jinping

All in all, "over ten" documents on various areas of cooperation are expected to be signed during the visit. The parties will also exchange their views on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, including the "12 points" of the so-called Beijing peace plan, which China presented at the end of February.

Xi Jinping's trip has "an important meaning," Yana Leksyutina, professor at St. Petersburg State University, told Vedomosti. "This is a demonstration of the strength of Russian-Chinese relations," the expert believes.

The leaders of Russia and China are expected to discuss political and international issues, including the conflict in Ukraine, head of the HSE School of Oriental Studies Andrey Karneev noted. In addition, the expert does not rule out a joint Putin-Xi statement on the situation in Ukraine. Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at HSE University Vasily Kashin added that there is nothing in China's position on Ukraine that could be considered unacceptable to Russia.

 

Vedomosti: Putin visits Donbass for first time since start of military operation

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a visit to the Donbass region for the first time since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, arriving from Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the peninsula's accession to Russia. According to the Kremlin, Putin visited Mariupol and drove around the city, inspecting at least six sites, including the local airport. Experts told Vedomosti that the trip was meant to signal the deepening of the processes of integrating the new regions into Russia's legal, political, economic and social space.

Read also
Putin arrives in Sevastopol by car he drives himself

Political scientist Alexey Makarkin told the newspaper that Putin chose to take the trip now for two reasons. First, it was convenient from a logistical point of view: on Saturday, Putin visited Crimea. Second, the trip took place on the eve of a state visit to Moscow by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is expected to arrive in the capital on March 20, also to discuss the conflict in Ukraine.

The visit showed that the Russian side is in full control of the situation, political analyst Alexander Nemtsev believes. According to him, the trip's emphasis was on restoring peace, which reflects Russia's confidence in its own forces.

"The true purpose of the trip is to reinforce the processes of integrating the new regions into Russia's legal, political, economic, and social space," political analyst Konstantin Kostin told Vedomosti. "The president demonstrated that the new territories are with Russia for good, and that peaceful life will be restored," he added.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: What does ICC arrest warrant mean for Putin?

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on March 17 for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, alleging their involvement in "crimes of unlawful deportation and unlawful transfer of children" to Russia. Russia’s reaction to the news was negative but calm, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Russia, according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, is not a party to the Rome Statute of the ICC and has no obligations under it.

Read also
Russia slams ICC’s warrant for Putin's arrest 'null and void' — Kremlin

The ICC's move is merely strategic, as its arrest warrant has several functions, according to Alexey Fenenko, professor of the Department of International Security at Moscow State University's Faculty of World Politics. It puts pressure on the Russian government - people can be arrested anywhere as "accomplices." It also serves to restrict the movement of the Russian elite. Most importantly, the warrant is supposed to show the vulnerability of the Russian president if he leaves for a visit to another country or if power in Russia changes hands in the future, he added.

Another component of such a strategy is that the US and its allies want to demonstrate that they consider Russian President Vladimir Putin to be on par with "problematic" leaders such as Bashar Assad. The West wants to show that the Russian president is not impervious to its legal system, while Western leaders are not vulnerable to Russia's. This would mean that Russia's status as a vulnerable state is incomparable to their status as countries that can initiate international trials, the expert added.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia may not feel full impact of global banking crisis

More than 180 American banks are on the verge of bankruptcy, leaving a trillion-dollar hole in the banking system. The destabilization of the banking system threatens to slow down the global economy, which has already led to a drop in oil prices - and thus Russia's export revenues, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. The Western press likens the current events to what happened before the financial crisis in 2008.

According to the Wall Street Journal, another 186 US banks may follow in the footsteps of Silicon Valley Bank, which filed for bankruptcy last week. And the bankruptcies have already begun: last week, Signature Bank closed, and Silvergate Bank is also in trouble. Moody's has changed the outlook on the US banking system's ratings from stable to negative.

According to Bank of Russia Chairman Elvira Nabiullina, a potential crisis would not have a direct impact on the Russian financial system, but inflationary factors are expected to increase. However, Western experts are already predicting lower global oil prices. The "indirect" losses to the Russian treasury as a result of the first week of the Western banking crisis can already be estimated at close to one trillion rubles.

The partial isolation of the Russian financial system from the West reduces the possibility that the global banking crisis will have a direct impact on Russia, but the indirect impact could be significant, the newspaper writes.

 

Izvestia: Africa considers Russia major political player

Moscow is hosting the Second International Parliamentary Conference Russia on March 19-20, where representatives from over 40 African countries are to attend. Russia, contrary to Western assertions, does not isolate itself from the rest of the world and actively participates in international affairs, representatives of African parliaments attending the conference told Izvestia.

Read also
Over 40 African delegations to take part in Russia-Africa parliamentary conference

The Russian State Duma hopes that the conference will strengthen parliamentary cooperation with African countries amid the emerging multipolar world. On the first day of the conference, the participants discussed cooperation in the field of science and education, as well as responses to economic challenges. First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Alexander Zhukov noted that Russia and African countries should establish an exchange of legislative experience in order to create conditions for building mutually beneficial partnerships.

Member of the Parliament of Uganda Noeline Kisembo told the newspaper that the event shows further cooperation between the parliaments of Uganda and Russia in various areas, primarily in agriculture and technological cooperation.

In turn, Secretary General of the Pan African Youth Union Ahmed Bening noted that Russia remains an important political player, despite the sanctions and pressure from the West.

The event also serves as a precursor for the second Russia-Africa summit, which will take place in St. Petersburg on July 27-28.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Syrian rapprochement takes a timeout and Russia deepens ties with Africa
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 17th
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more