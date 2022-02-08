{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Why Macron came to Moscow and Russia set to boost gas supplies to China

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 8th
French President Emmanuel Macron Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
French President Emmanuel Macron
© Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Media: Macron seeks to encourage Moscow to make historic decision

Read also
Macron says impossible to build peace in Europe without dialogue with Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron has launched a series of talks with his counterparts who are one way or another involved in the Russia-initiated negotiations on a new global security architecture. On Sunday, Macron held a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden. Then, on Monday, he arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and on Tuesday, he is expected to travel to Kiev to meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

France is in the middle of an election campaign with a presidential election set for April. An official announcement about the incumbent president entering the electoral race is expected any day now so Macron seeks to start his election campaign with an impressive move.

According to Leading Researcher with the Department of Social and Political Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences' Institute of Europe, Sergey Fedorov, Macron is positioning himself as a strong president who seeks to increase France’s clout on the international stage. Europe’s common affairs would be the field where Macron can demonstrate the power and influence of his country. If he succeeds in proving himself as a peacemaker to some extent, it would be a good start for his re-election campaign.

Macron is in fact the only major European politician who has made it clear that the current crisis is related, first and foremost, to Moscow’s demand that the existing inadequate security system should be reviewed, Director of the Kiev Center for Political Studies and Conflictology Mikhail Pogrebinsky told Izvestia. "The Donbass issue and the need to resolve the Ukrainian conflict remain one of the French president’s foreign policy priorities," Director of the Institute for Peacekeeping Initiatives and Conflictology Denis Denisov pointed out.

 

Vedomosti: Putin’s State of the Nation Address may focus on global issues

Russian President Vladimir Putin may deliver his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly in early March, Vedomosti writes, citing a source close to the presidential administration and a source in the government.

The address will come amid a busy international agenda. In December 2021, Russia handed a draft agreement on security guarantees over to the United States and NATO. In January, talks between the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US Department of State took place, as well as a Russia-NATO Council meeting and consultations on the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) platform. The US later provided Russia with a response to its proposals on security guarantees. In addition, the Russian president held a number of meetings with foreign leaders in January and February, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and French President Emmanuel Macron. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are expected to visit Moscow later in the month.

Although the president delivers his annual address in front of the Federal Assembly’s members, its actual audience is far larger, Head of the Civil Society Development Foundation Konstantin Kostin emphasized. He expects that "the president will take stock of the diplomatic marathon of the past months, clarify priorities and formulate Russia’s position." "One of the achievements made at the first stage is that Russia’s demand on security guarantees has become part of the day-to-day diplomatic practice of the leading global powers. However, reaching specific agreements is what has yet to be done," he noted.

The presidential address will probably provide a detailed response to the proposals that Russia received from the US and NATO, Russian International Affairs Council Director General Andrey Kortunov pointed out.

Russian society, in turn, is concerned about domestic issues, including efforts to overcome the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and the need to solve economic and social problems, so it’s crucial to maintain a balance in the president’s address, Kortunov stressed. Kostin, in turn, said that the well-being of the country’s people and economic development are also issues that are crucial for the address.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Russia ready to boost gas supplies to China

Russia’s total capacity in terms of gas exports to China - given the already established and planned export routes - can reach nearly 100 bln cubic meters, which will equal half of the country’s annual gas exports to Europe, Rossiyskaya Gazeta notes.

China’s CNPC and Russia’s Gazprom signed a contract on the delivery of 10 bln cubic meters of gas through the Far Eastern route on February 4. The already operational Power of Siberia gas pipeline will reach its planned capacity in 2024. The second one, the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline, received a feasibility study in January 2022.

China needs additional gas supplies but given the current high market prices, it’s not easy to sign a major contract, so the 10 bln cubic meters deal is sort of an intermediate option, AriCapital Investment Strategist Sergey Suverov said.

The question is whether Russia will have enough gas to export to Europe. Suverov explained that the resource base for supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline and the Far Eastern route had nothing to do with gas exports to Europe as these were two separate directions. However, as Russia plans to develop gas fields in the Arctic, which are mostly connected to LNG production projects, all the additional amounts of gas will flow to the east after the Soyuz Vostok pipeline is launched.

Russian gas supplies to Europe won’t grow but may remain at the current level of about 200 bln cubic meters a year. Europe won't be left without Russian gas, but Moscow is more likely to boost eastward exports.

 

Vedomosti: Washington annoyed at China’s implementation of Trump-era trade deal

The Biden administration is annoyed at how China is implementing the trade deal that the two countries made under then US President Donald Trump in 2020. According to Washington, Beijing has failed to take real steps to reduce the trade gap by increasing imports from the US, Vedomosti writes.

Signals about Washington not being happy with the trade deal came amid an active legislative campaign in the US Congress aimed at preparing new economic measures to contain China, Head of the Trade Policy Department at Higher School of Economics Maxim Medvedkov noted. The White House clearly views the trade deal as a burden it inherited from Trump, the analyst added.

At the same time, according to the expert, despite efforts to distance itself from the previous president, the Biden administration is maintaining continuity in its Trump-like protectionist economic policy and is unwilling to join global economic integration projects, only paying lip service to improving the rules of the game. The current US strategy is to create customs barriers and then trade them for concessions.

The US and China are so far determined to maintain Trump’s trade deal because regardless of rhetoric, the resumption of a trade war is hardly acceptable for any of the parties, Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies Vasily Kashin pointed out. According to him, it was impossible to implement the deal in some fields due to the coronavirus pandemic. That said, there will be statements and talks but the deal itself will remain in place, Kashin noted.

 

Izvestia: Living in skyscrapers may be hazardous to human health

Russian doctors believe that living in skyscrapers harms human health. According to medical experts, prolonged residence in highrise buildings can negatively affect the cardio-vascular system and internal organs and even trigger mental disorders, Izvestia writes.

According to Chief Physician at Invitro Moscow Sergey Khomyakov, it’s not dangerous to stay in skyscrapers - that is, buildings higher than 100 meters - for a few days or months. It is permanent residence that can create problems. Large crowds of people and an unconscious fear of heights are among the reasons. Besides, windows don’t usually open in highrise buildings, so air is supplied only through a ventilation system, which "can cause infections to spread quickly."

In addition, residents living on upper floors are more exposed to electromagnetic radiation and vibrations, which negatively impacts blood vessels and the brain. People who live on upper floors have been found to suffer from headaches and insomnia more often.

Aron Osmanovich, an expert with the medical department at Synergy University, noted that the higher the floor, the longer a person would have to wait for an ambulance. However, living on upper floors has its advantages as lighting is better there, the air is cleaner and there is less noise from the street.

Cardiologist Asiyat Khachirova noted, citing a study on the impact of highrise buildings on human health published in the European Journal of Epidemiology in 2013, that there is no ‘perfect’ floor to live on. Each floor has its strengths and weaknesses.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Bloomberg sinks to fake news reporting and Bank of Russia to raise key rate
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 7th
Read more
Hainan's foreign investment reached $2.79 billion in 2021
FDI increased 7.7-fold
Read more
Kremlin allays neighboring states’ qualms over military exercises on Kuril Islands
Earlier, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary said that the Japanese government had issued a protest to Russia over an upcoming shooting practice in the southern part of the Kuril Islands
Read more
Team ROC in 7th place of medal standings after Day 1 of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
The Russian Olympic Committee Team won one silver and one bronze medals
Read more
Ukraine requests US to deploy THAAD missile defense systems — diplomatic source
The system will enable Kiev and its NATO allies to ‘look deep" into the territory of Russia to a distance of up to 1,000 km
Read more
Sanctions to cut Russia from key technologies if Ukraine situation escalates - US Treasury
Adewale Adeyemo said that Russia's economy will suffer if they were to take an action to invade Ukraine
Read more
Putin does not plan to take part in Munich Security Conference in any format — spokesman
Earlier, it was reported that about 35 heads of state and government would take part in the event
Read more
China’s Sui Wenjing, Han Cong set new world record in ice skating pair short program
The previous world record was set by Russia’s Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Galliamov, who scored 82.36 points in the short program
Read more
Germany not to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine — chancellor
Olaf Scholz refrained from answering a question about deploying more German troops in the Baltic countries
Read more
Biden, Macron hold phone talks ahead of Macron’s visit to Russia
The leaders discussed ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to Russia’s continued military build-up on Ukraine’s borders
Read more
Russians win figure skating team competition at Beijing Olympics
Team ROC ended the tournament with 74 points
Read more
US is preparing for Russia’s response to potential sanctions - White House
"We do have to prepare for Russia choosing to respond in a number of asymmetric ways against the United States and against our European allies", White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said
Read more
Belarus to arm emergencies ministry staff to brace for potential military conflict — media
The measure taken in order to enable the Emergencies Ministry’s staff to engage in military operations along with the republic’s army in the event of a conflict or hostilities
Read more
Russian naval ships arrive at Syria’s Tartus in large-scale drills
The naval maneuvers are focused on measures by the Navy and the Aerospace Force to protect Russia’s national interests in the World Ocean and counter military threats to Russia from the direction of seas and oceans
Read more
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin lauds Russian figure skater’s ‘gift of heart-stopping beauty’
Kamila Valieva secured first place in the short and free programs as part of the team tournament
Read more
Russia’s 12-year-old figure skater executes quintuple, posts video as proof
In an interview with TASS Maxim Belyavsky said he executed this new element on the next training day after he tried it for the first time and failed
Read more
Kremlin spokesman slams Bloomberg’s publishing error as dangerous
Dmitry Peskov does believe that the publication was a provocation, but it shows how dangerous the tension provoked by the West is
Read more
Team ROC in 3rd place of medal standings after Day 2 of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
The Russian Olympic Committee Team won one gold, one silver and one bronze medal on Sunday
Read more
DPR servicemen killed in sniper fire by Ukrainian troops at contact line in Donbass
According to the DPR’s defense ministry, sniper fire was conducted from Ukraine’s positions near the settlement of Verkhnetoretskoye (northern) at the DPR’s positions near Verkhnetotetskoye (southern)
Read more
Russia has no plans to attack anyone, it is not in Moscow’s interests - ambassador to US
Anatoly Antonov added that it is merely nonsense to design some illusory projects of Russian aggression
Read more
Russia, France share concern over security situation in Europe — Putin
The Russian president also thanks his French counterpart for the fact that France always takes the most active part in the process of the elaboration of principled solutions in security issues
Read more
Two Russian Tu-22M3 bombers patrol Belarus airspace
A patrol mission lasted about four hours
Read more
Bloomberg accidentally reports that Russia invaded Ukraine
It is specified that the cause of this happening is being investigated
Read more
Washington recognizes Japan's sovereignty over four islands in southern Kurils — US envoy
At the same time, US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel expressed support for the efforts of "the Japanese and Russian governments in trying to achieve a long overdue peace treaty"
Read more
Press review: US pushing Russia, China closer and Ukraine eyes Israel’s Iron Dome
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 4th
Read more
Putin and Macron begin talks at the Kremlin with taking coronavirus precautions
Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron did not shake hands as they met
Read more
No proof that Moscow was involved in 2014 explosions at Vrbetice munitions depots - Zeman
Czech President also made critical remarks about Michal Koudelka, acting head of the counter-intelligence Security Information Service
Read more
Russian senior diplomat, Ethiopian PM discuss preparations for Russia-Africa Summit
They also looked into practical aspects of preparations for the second Russia-Africa Summit in 2022
Read more
Ukrainian army command expects heavy casualties in Donbass offensive — DPR intelligence
Eduard Basurin pointed out that the Ukrainian military was carefully hiding the pull-up of forces
Read more
Russia introduces export ban on ammonium nitrate for two months — government
This is a temporary measure, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov explained
Read more
Diplomat says Bild crossed moral line by publication on Russia’s ‘plan to invade Ukraine’
Maria Zakharova added that new moves against Russian media to come at cost
Read more
Kremlin confirms arrangements for visit of Pakistani PM to Russia
The exact date of the visit will be announced in a timely fashion
Read more
Kremlin reveals number of approved agreements during Putin’s visit to China
There are 16 intergovernmental, interdepartmental and commercial documents
Read more
Russia’s Defense Ministry to receive first newly-built Tu-160M strategic bomber
Under the contract, the delivery was initially stipulated for late 2023, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov noted
Read more
Belarusian presidents says will step down if situation stabilizes
If everything is calm, such a person will emerge, he noted
Read more
Putin wishes Erdogan and his wife soonest recovery from Covid
Turkish president continues to work remotely as medics said he has a mild form of the disease
Read more
Moscow considers West’s speculation about invasion of Kiev as madness - diplomat
Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said that madness and scaremongering continue
Read more
Russian figure skater Mark Kondratyuk strengthens leadership of Team ROC at Olympics
The Russian Olympic Committee team took the lead with 45 points, three points ahead of the US Team
Read more
Deutsche Welle journalists invited to take part in Scholz’s visit to Moscow - spokesperson
The visit will take place on February 15
Read more
Macron points to Russia’s role for normalizing international situation
When "we allow others to speak on our behalf and can no longer contribute to our collective security," the president said
Read more
Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying military satellite blasts off from Plesetsk
Pre-launch operations and launch took place in the normal mode
Read more
Kiev shells residential areas amid alleged Russian plans for ‘invasion’ - Russian diplomat
The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential ‘invasion’ of Ukraine
Read more
Hainan's high-tech sector to hire specialists from all over the world — media
According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the number of advanced high-tech enterprises on the island has increased fivefold since 2016
Read more
Russian ambassador says Bloomberg publication ‘Russia Invades Ukraine’ "an outrage"
It defies any explanation when they published the headlines, which were probably put on stand-by when all you need to do is just press a button, Anatoly Antonov added
Read more
US seeks to narrow down global security problems to Ukraine - Russian ambassador to US
Antonov says doesn’t believe in US readiness to ruin relations with Russia
Read more
West cooked up ‘Russian threat’ to save face after Afghan flop, diplomat says
Maria Zakharova pointed out Kiev’s financial losses from "the 'patriot games’ that unfolded over recent months," reiterating remarks by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky who stated that the country has already lost $12.5 bln
Read more
London wants to offer Moscow reassurance about defensive nature of NATO — Downing Street
By now, the UK foreign secretary may visit Russia on February 10
Read more
Germany is ready to take ‘all necessary steps’ if Russia ‘invades’ Ukraine — Scholz
"We have a very clear agreement with the United States government on gas transit and energy sovereignty in Europe", German Chancellor added
Read more
New moves against Russian media to come at cost - Foreign Ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced earlier that Moscow was shutting down Deutsche Welle’s news bureau in Russia as the first stage of retaliatory measures following the German regulator’s move to ban RT DE in Germany
Read more
US experts request to permanently move ISS to lower orbit
On December 24, 2021, the height of the ISS’ orbit was decreased by almost two kilometers
Read more
Russia better prepared for West’s sanctions that West to gas supplies cuts — Borrell
The European Union will discuss with the United States ways to reduce its dependence on Russian gas and possible supplies of US liquefied natural gas to Europe, EU foreign policy chief said
Read more