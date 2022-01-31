{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Zelensky at odds with US and what’s happening on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 31st
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky
© Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Vedomosti: Zelensky at loggerheads with Washington

Read also
US, Ukraine at odds over threat of Russian invasion — TV

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has asserted that the endlessly-hyped claims of an imminent Russian invasion only harm Ukraine. During a press conference for foreign media on January 28, the Ukrainian leader insisted on not talking about a possible war with Russia. He conceded that it is indeed possible, but it should be neither cause for panic, nor for guesstimating the exact dates of the looming conflict. Zelensky also stated that it was impossible to say with certainty that the much-touted "Russian aggression" would happen.

According to him, due to panic over Russia’s possible "invasion," the outflow of capital from Ukraine since the end of autumn has already amounted to $12.5 bln. "Our nation cannot cope with such challenges by itself. We are stabilizing our national currency from state reserves so this costs a lot for Ukraine. I think that we will spend over $4-5 bln to stabilize our economy," the Ukrainian leader said, adding that he hopes for financial aid from the US and more credit from the IMF.

If Zelensky decided to demonstrate Ukraine’s independence in its foreign policy, he seems to have picked a strange instrument for this, Coordinator of the European Dialogue Expert Group in Ukraine Georgy Chizhov said. According to him, Zelensky’s words sounded contradictory from a diplomatic stance since he basically presented those Western countries that support Kiev as not quite adequate in this situation. In the expert’s opinion, by doing so, Zelensky wanted to calm the public and prevent panic.

The US has turned Ukraine into a bargaining chip in relations with Russia and even Zelensky reacted to this, Deputy Director of the Institute of CIS Counties Vladimir Zharikhin said. Washington is using the Eastern European country in its political games with Moscow which negatively impacts Ukraine’s economy. According to the commentator, the Ukrainian authorities are trying hard to keep their national currency afloat, as panic around "the Russian invasion" is spooking investors away from Ukraine while there are no serious grounds to gear up for war. This naturally causes displeasure in Kiev which is precisely what Zelensky expressed, the expert noted.

 

Kommersant: LNG import to Europe beats historic record highs

Read also
Three quarters of injected gas already taken from European UGS — Gazprom

European consumers bought record high volumes of liquefied gas in January trying to replace the overly expensive gas from Russia. Nevertheless, the market is still far from reaching a balance and its normalization only due to LNG in the absence of supplies from Gazprom seems unlikely. In February, heightened demand in Asia may pull back some LNG deliveries, unless the prices in Europe won’t go up due to cold weather or a geopolitical escalation.

According to Kommersant’s calculations based on data from the GIE European Association, Europe attracted record volumes of LNG in the first month of 2022. On January 28, the average daily volume of gas supplies from LNG terminals to the EU gas transport network amounted to 334 mln cubic meters which surpasses the previous November 2019 record high of 329 mln cubic meters.

However, so far there are no factors for the situation to unfold along with the 2019 setting when LNG suppliers and Gazprom were seriously battling for the European market by lowering prices. First of all, even though demand for gas in Europe dropped due to extremely high prices while the winter turned out to be warmer than the previous one, gas supplies in European underground storage facilities are rapidly depleting. Second of all, even the existing geopolitical bonus to European gas prices related to the standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine is not yet capable of propping up LNG prices in Europe higher than in Asia for long. According to several Kommersant’s sources among traders, if there is an escalation, the price hike in Europe may attract some LNG supplies from Asia, but the scenario of a real decrease in gas deliveries from Russia to Europe is still viewed by the market as unlikely.

 

Izvestia: Russia seeks to deepen CSTO interaction with India, says ambassador

Read also
Putin, Armenian PM discuss prospects of further interaction within CSTO, Kremlin says

The Russian Federation is interested in India deepening its relations with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s newly-appointed Ambassador to New Delhi Denis Alipov said in an interview with Izvestia.

"This region is the zone of the CSTO’s responsibility. And we would be interested in India deepening its relations with the CSTO. India’s contacts with the organization have already been established. Yet we would welcome the republic’s more active and closer interaction with this organization," he specified.

According to the envoy, the Indians are showing a great interest for interaction in Central Asia. "For them, this region, just like for Russia, is of great significance. This is related to many foreign policy issues, principally, to security matters and emerging threats due to the volatile situation in Afghanistan," he explained.

"The SCO, whose members include the Central Asian republics, Russia and India, is active in this area. And I think, this venue is the most effective and appropriate one for deepening our cooperation," the diplomat added.

He also noted that India historically has very close ties with Central Asia, leading active political dialogue and developing trade relations with all of the Central Asian republics. Additionally, India is interested in expanding cooperation in various spheres with Russia in this area, he added.

"So, overall we are interested in cooperation with India on Central Asia in these formats together with other SCO participants and members. This would be extremely useful," the ambassador concluded.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Bishkek, Dushanbe talk peace while continuing to arm

Read also

The intergovernmental commission on the demarcation and delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is going to resume its work next week, heads of the State Committees for National Security of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov reported. The fact that this issue has not been resolved leads to periodic conflicts resulting in the use of heavy artillery and the loss of life. Meanwhile, Tashiev, speaking about peace, stated that the republic would receive new military equipment in February, which would be sent to the Batken region on the border.

On January 27, a local dispute over road construction along the border’s non-demarcated section flared up between local residents which morphed into a full-fledged armed confrontation, involving firearms, mortars, and grenade launchers, resulting in 23 wounded, two fatalities, and more than 1,500 evacuees.

"Weapon deliveries and its distribution are not the purviews of the head of the State Committee for National Security. Tashiev, by making such statements, essentially lets it be known who’s the ‘master’ of the house, he is standing in both for the president and the defense minister," Director of the Agency for Ethno-National Strategies Alexander Kobrinsky told the newspaper. The expert noted that, according to the eyewitnesses of the events in Kazakhstan, large numbers of Kyrgyz nationals were seen in Almaty. He noted that the Kyrgyz parliament, its pro-government parties, in particular, could not convene at first to approve the participation of the Kyrgyz battalion in the CSTO mission to Kazakhstan.

"Against this general background, there are many more of those interested in the events on the border in Kyrgyzstan rather than in Tajikistan," the expert thinks. According to him, Tajikistan is currently experiencing a lot of domestic problems, including the unstable situation in Gorno-Badakhshan and the problems with the new Afghan leadership, and it is not in Dushanbe’s interest to aggravate the border situation. However, both countries are interested at least in freezing the conflict because of smuggling and drug trafficking routes in the region that are controlled by criminal structures related to high-ranking officials.

Bishkek and Dushanbe refused CSTO help. The organization’s Secretary General Stanislav Zas urged both sides to come to a ceasefire and offered diplomatic support to the conflicting parties. "As for any military presence, for example, of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent, there should be an appeal by both Bishkek and Dushanbe for it. Yet, Russia has to interfere in the situation, otherwise, other players will come there, whose goal is not to settle the situation but to create chaos in the region," the expert emphasized.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Moscow weathers Omicron wave without panic

Read also
Number of Russian regions reporting Omicron cases rises to 78

Despite the growing number of coronavirus infections, Moscow’s authorities are not introducing additional restrictive measures while trying to provide more opportunities for residents to receive medical aid. Doctors note that the Omicron strain which causes a milder course of the disease than Delta is predominant in the capital. A careful choice of restrictions makes it possible not to interrupt the operation of business establishments in the city and avoid lockdowns similar to those imposed in European capitals.

The normal operation of stores, shopping centers, cafes, and theaters in Moscow makes it possible to avoid public unrest and it is important to keep calm under the current conditions. "Worrying won’t help in any way in this situation. Even if all of Moscow gets emotional, this won’t stop the spread of the coronavirus infection in any way," Director of the Research Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Viral Infections Georgy Vikulov says.

Alexander Vanyukov, a doctor at the Moscow Clinical Hospital No. 52, also notes that it is unnecessary to call an ambulance for a minor ailment and an insignificant increase in body temperature. "This only makes sense when a condition sharply deteriorates with such signs of the Omicron coronavirus strain as shortness of breath and intoxication. You shouldn’t call an ambulance at all if you are feeling decent and there is no sensation that the situation is spinning out of control," the expert said, noting that the load on the hospitals was already heavy.

The existing anti-coronavirus measures currently allow the city’s authorities to keep the level of incidence under control and no new measures are needed, according to the capital’s businessmen. Restaurateur Andrey Zaytsev says the introduction of stricter measures won’t help in the current situation. "The tightening of anti-COVID measures will bring new losses to restaurants since people already go to restaurants less frequently due to the coronavirus." Andrey Chursin of the Azbuka Vkusa supermarket chain concurs, noting that the existing measures are already effective. "Everybody is observing the restrictions, we try to convey to our customers and our staff the necessity to observe the requirements and decrees of Moscow’s government and the sanitary watchdog, to observe the anti-COVID measures on decreasing the number of infections," he noted.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Moscow not satisfied with US reply and Ukraine strife harms EU energy goals
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 28th
Read more
Hainan's investment in road construction, waterway development exceeds $3 billion in 2021
The province will fast-track transportation projects this year to help build Hainan's free trade port
Read more
Russian citizens residing in DPR, LPR can join Russian army, lawmaker says
According to Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Viktor Vodolatsky, the question about ensuring the safety of Russian-speaking people is one of the most frequently asked ones at meetings with residents of the Donbass republics
Read more
Difficult to assess danger of newly discovered NeoCov coronavirus so far, scientist says
According to Sergey Alkhovsky, the discovery of this variety shows that the variants of viruses capable of binding to human receptors without any adaptation are already circulating directly in the wild
Read more
Emergence of NeoCov is caused by constant mutation of virus, says expert
Alexander Gintsburg said that their detection largely depends on the thoroughness of work on the study of viruses
Read more
Russia expands retaliatory list of EU representatives banned from entering country — MFA
The list includes the heads of European Private Military Companies, representatives of law enforcement agencies, legislative and executive authorities of some EU member states, who were personally involved in promoting anti-Russian policy
Read more
West seeks to use Ukraine as foothold in standoff with Russia, Ukrainian politician says
Russia is taking the center stage as a global authority, Chairman of the Political Council of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk says
Read more
EU divided over scale of sanctions on Russia, Polish PM says
All EU member states agree that Ukraine needs to maintain its sovereignty, Mateusz Morawiecki noted
Read more
German regulator expects decision on Nord Stream 2 operator’s certification after June
Berlin expects Nord Stream 2 to lodge all necessary documents
Read more
DPRK launches unidentified missile towards Sea of Japan — report
According to the Japan Coast Guard, the missile is believed to be a ballistic one
Read more
Russia proposes US returns American nuclear weapons from NATO countries stateside
According to Vladimir Yermakov, "currently there are about 200 American nuclear air bombs of the B61 family" in five non-nuclear NATO countries
Read more
New EU sanctions to deprive Russia of goods necessary for strategic ambitions — Borrell
EU have advanced with the preparations of a high-impact response, EU foreign policy chief said
Read more
Security chief dubs as total absurdity US allegations that Russia threatens Ukraine
"However, American officials maintain that the threat is here, and they are ready to fight, supplying weapons, down to the last Ukrainian," Patrushev said
Read more
Ukraine not ready for NATO membership — Lavrov
Ukraine’s membership in NATO will undermine the alliance’s relations with Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said
Read more
Absorption of Belarus by Russia won’t happen, Lukashenko says
Speaking of the benefits of the integration of Russia and Belarus, Lukashenko noted that in addition to enterprises and business, the effect will be felt by ordinary people as well
Read more
Putin orders to consider ways to remove organizations from foreign agent list
Russian President also ordered to analyze provisions regulating the activities of media outlets acting as foreign agents, together with Roskomnadzor, the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights and the all-Russia public organization The Union of Journalists of Russia"
Read more
US sanctions against Russia may destabilize global financial system — report
The article says, such step may cause serious reciprocal measures from Russia
Read more
Hainan governor estimates the region's economic growth rate at 9% in 2022
Local budget revenues should increase by 10%, said the Governor of Hainan
Read more
Russian naval drills to be relocated outside Irish exclusive economic zone — embassy
Earlier, Irish fishers and members of Ireland’s government made statements expressing their fear that the upcoming naval drills could cause potential damage to marine flora and fauna
Read more
NeoCov’s potential danger to humans requires further study — WHO
Chinese researchers earlier detected a new type of coronavirus among bats in South Africa
Read more
West failed to take into account Russia’s principal security concerns — Kremlin
The Kremlin noted that the West also ignored the issue of "how the US and its allies intend to implement the principle of indivisible security, cemented in basic OSCE and Russia-NATO documents, which implies that nobody can reinforce their security at the expense of security of other states"
Read more
Hainan prepares to launch CZ-8 next-generation carrier rocket
The launch is scheduled for late February-early March
Read more
UK Foreign Office to announce new sanctions against Russia on January 31 — source
The source did not specify whether it would concern introduction of new sanctions or only adoption of a sanctions package that could be applied in the event of a hypothetical invasion of Ukraine
Read more
Belarusian President threatens Lithuania with transit ban
The Belarusian leader expressed bewilderment that Lithuania does not allow Belarusian goods in their ports
Read more
EU in talks with US, Qatar, Azerbaijan is Russia stops its gas supplies — Borrell
The European Union has to be prepared in case diplomacy fails, EU foreign policy chief said
Read more
Sanya to hold its first agriculture expo in March
According to Hainan Daily, more than 300 companies will participate in the event
Read more
Russia registers Netflix as audiovisual service
Roscomnadzor said the Entertainment Online Service company had met the Russian law requirements to enter Netflix on the list
Read more
Lavrov shares with Baerbock reaction to US, NATO response to security proposals
The sides voiced support for the activity of the Normandy Quartet and discussed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Iranian nuclear program and issues on the bilateral Russian-German agenda
Read more
Haikou cross-border e-commerce trade volume hit $149.3 million in January-November 2021
Export volume reached about $1.51 billion
Read more
NATO, US brought world close to brink of nuclear war during talks with Russia - expert
Representative of the Schiller Institute in New York Richard Black said that West needs to give up its violent fantasy of getting win Russia and China
Read more
Ukraine should become bridge between Russia and West, opposition leader says
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, Ukraine needs "Scandinavian-type" reforms
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky ready to meet with Putin in any format, but not in Sochi
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Zelensky would be welcome in Russia for discussing normalization of bilateral relations and mentioned Moscow, St. Petersburg or Sochi as possible venues
Read more
US may scale back some exercises in Europe if Russia reciprocates — Pentagon
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said, that Washington was against a ban on Ukraine’s accession to NATO
Read more
US will send extra troops to Eastern Europe soon, says Biden
US President noted, that not a lot of troops will be sent
Read more
Hainan's Jiangdong Development Zone to expand business opportunities in 2022 – media
Hainan's free trade port has launched 142 key projects worth about $5.85 billion
Read more
Putin to discuss Russia-US dialogue with China’s Xi Jinping — spokesman
Dmitry Peskov underscored that Beijing will host "full-scale, flagship Russian-Chinese negotiations," when the two leaders "will have an opportunity to take both with each other and with the delegations"
Read more
NATO expansion to deal blow to European security, Russian ambassador warns
"The question is, whether this NATO enlargement is going to increase security, or to decrease security. Our view, that it will be a blow to the security in Europe, especially to us," the diplomat said
Read more
Hainan duty free stores plan to increase sales to $15.8 billion in 2022
According to Wang Xuan, deputy general manager of China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation, a company operating duty-free stores, a new international shopping mall will open in Haikou
Read more
Russia’s new utility plane makes its maiden flight — minister
The plane was developed by the Baikal-Engineering company under the contract with the Russian ministry of industry and trade and is meant to be used by local airlines
Read more
Hainan ports handled 3.3 million containers in 2021, increasing cargo turnover by 10%
Haikou city, the provincial capital's seaport, set a historic record of 2 million containers
Read more
Hainan Customs speeds up import procedures by 10.6 hours in 2021
It took 66% less time to review documents and issue permits by the end of the year
Read more
Russia, Ukraine need peace; US, Europe do not need nuclear war — Duma speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin stressed that any dialogue "is always better" and it should be built "on the principles of mutual respect and protection of the people’s rights"
Read more
Croatia to recall all troops from NATO in case of Russia-Ukraine conflict
At the same time Croatian President Zoran Milanovic stressed that this intention was not related with Ukraine or Russia in anyway
Read more
Ukrainian military, US advisers draft plan for offensive in Donbass — Donetsk
According to deputy chief of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s militia Eduard Basurin, the Ukrainian armed forces’ command, is going to redeploy to the area of the conflict another three brigades
Read more
Hainan's Yangpu deep-water port registers 30 international ships — media
According to the provincial transportation department, Yangpu served 1.3 million containers in 2021, increasing the corresponding cargo turnover by 30%
Read more
Europe may damage itself if it tries to unplug Russia from SWIFT — Germany’s CDU leader
Friedrich Merz pointed out that the European Union "did make a mistake" when sealing the association deal with Ukraine
Read more
Ukrainian politician says he does not believe in possibility of Russian invasion
Chairman of the Political Council of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk pointed out that Russia had offered dialogue to Ukraine
Read more
US, Ukraine at odds over threat of Russian invasion — TV
According to CNN, US President Joe Biden and his advisors have been annoyed by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's public downplaying of the threat
Read more
No plans for Putin’s meetings with other guests at Beijing Olympics — Kremlin
In response to a question if Putin’s possible contacts with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky were under consideration as he was also expected to attend the opening ceremony, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "there are no plans for such a meeting at the moment"
Read more
London hopes to improve relations with Moscow after ministers’ visit to Russia — statement
The Prime Minister’s office also said that Prime Minister Johnson plans to have a phone call with Vladimir Putin next week and urge him to engage in a diplomatic dialogue on Ukraine
Read more
Russia ready to receive Zelensky to discuss normalizing relations with Ukraine — Lavrov
If the Ukrainian president wanted to discuss Donbass, he should turn to the Contact Group, the Russia's top diplomat stressed
Read more