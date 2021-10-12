{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Why Nuland was allowed into Russia and LPR head reveals offer to Zelensky

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 12th
US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

Izvestia: Why Nuland was allowed to enter Russia and what to expect from talks

US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland was removed from the Russian sanctions lists because of her official post in the Biden administration, a high-ranking source told the newspaper, noting that the diplomat was previously blacklisted when she worked for an NGO. On October 11, the diplomat arrived in Moscow where she will hold talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, Deputy Chief of the Russian Presidential Staff Dmitry Kozak, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov and others.

Given her past experience as the Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs during the Obama administration, a lot of attention during her talks in Moscow will focus on the settlement in Ukraine. According to Director of the Russian Center for Current Policy Alexey Chesnakov, it is necessary to keep in mind that the US possesses strong mechanisms of pressure on Kiev while Moscow has a clear agenda regarding Ukraine, adding that no constructive dialogue is possible between Moscow and Kiev.

According to former Russian Ambassador to the US and First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee on Foreign Affairs Sergey Kislyak, Nuland’s visit is an important event since both Moscow and Washington accumulated a large number of issues that need to be discussed "and where we have disagreements and this is not just Ukraine." "The very fact of a dialogue is a step in the right direction on our part. Essentially, this is the first working contact at this level after Joe Biden’s administration came to power, so such contacts usually cover a wide range of issues," the diplomat said. President of the American University in Moscow Edward Lozansky concurs adding that the fact that Nuland was issued a visa indicates there is a need for serious dialogue. He explained that the agenda of the Putin-Biden summit in Geneva was far-reaching and now is the time to talk through these issues at the diplomatic level. He specified that, in addition to Ukraine, these issues may include strategic stability, Iran, diplomatic issues and others.

 

Izvestia: LPR head reveals offer to meet Zelensky

Leader of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik in an interview with Izvestia revealed that he had offered to meet Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky anywhere along the line of engagement in order to discuss resolving the conflict. The politician also talked about the actual state of affairs in Donbass with regards to a ceasefire, the potential engagement of the US in the Normandy Four, casualties sustained since the beginning of the military conflict, the customs union with the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the prospects of unification with its neighbor.

He pointed out that Kiev has never observed the ceasefire and the shelling continued with varying intensity. According to him, violations of the ceasefire increased three-or five-fold since this past February-March which is registered by the OSCE mission, UN observers, and the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) yet no sanctions have been slapped on Ukraine which only encourages its aggressive actions. He reiterated that his offer to meet with the Ukrainian president to discuss resolving the conflict remained on the table. The politician emphasized that Kiev had not complied with its obligations per the recommendations of the Normandy Format and he does not think that the inclusion of the US in the Quartet will change the situation, since the Americans are not impartial and were present during the majority of the processes related to the conflict anyway.

The politician discussed common projects with the DPR on customs and business stimulation stressing that no unification of the two republics is in the works. He reiterated that the consequences of the ongoing armed conflict are currently more pressing, given that civilians are being killed and wounded despite the so-called truce. According to him, the experience showed that only one side of the conflict is ready for a stable ceasefire and this is not Kiev.

 

Kommersant: Pashinyan, Armenian and Azerbaijani religious leaders to visit Moscow

On Tuesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Moscow to discuss the "implementation of the statements by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh," according to the Kremlin press service. The situation in the region since those statements were made 11 months ago only has only grown more complicated with the Iranian factor added into the mix. A meeting of religious leaders which will take place in Moscow simultaneously will also be dedicated to possible avenues of de-escalation.

Clashes continue both on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and along the line of engagement in Karabakh. "The threat of destabilization in South Caucasus with the participation of regional powers - Iran and Turkey - worries Armenia," an anonymous source in the country’s state structures told the newspaper, explaining that the protection of its southern borders is a priority for Armenia and Yerevan seeks Moscow’s support in this endeavor. According to Director of the Yerevan-based Caucasus Institute Alexander Iskandaryan, Putin’s meeting with the Armenian PM will cover all the usual issues, including the return of Armenian POWs, Karabakh’s security and Armenia "especially against the background of the threat of destabilization in the region due to Iran’s disagreements with Azerbaijan and Turkey," and the unblocking of communications.

The meeting of religious leaders, which will include Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II and Sheikh ul-Islam and Grand Mufti of the Caucasus Allahshukur Pashazade may raise humanitarian issues. "It is hard to say that the meeting itself will seriously affect the situation in the region. Yet, it may impact the general mood of consultations on normalizing the situation," Azerbaijani political scientist Ilgar Velizade told the newspaper adding that it is also likely that a probable agenda for a meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders with the assistance of the OSCE Minsk Group will be discussed.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: China’s energy deficit to slow global economy

The shutdown of Chinese enterprises due to an energy deficit may slow down the quarterly growth of China’s economy which would have global consequences, according to Western experts. On Monday, the authorities of Liaoning Province, one of China’s major industrial centers, reported a shortage of electrical power in the region. The energy crisis will raise demand for Russian raw materials while the slowdown of the economy will create new risks for Russia.

Many experts do not doubt that the energy crisis will negatively impact China’s economic growth. Economists at Societe Generale corrected their forecast for China’s GDP in the third quarter from 5.5% to 5%, while Oxford Economics expects it to drop to 3.6% in the fourth quarter. China’s problems will have reverberations for the global economy. According to Bloomberg, many industrial sectors worldwide - from Japanese automakers to Australian farmers - are already experiencing the consequences of China’s crisis.

For Russia, China’s predicament seems like a positive development. "Russia will gain unquestionable advantages from the Chinese energy crisis. Since early October, the Russian Federation has been increasing its deliveries of electrical power to China from the Amur Region. And the further development of the energy crisis may cause China’s elevated demand for other energy resources. Which in general may push up oil prices thus facilitating the additional development of Russia’s economy in general," RANEPA’s senior lecturer Roman Fainshmidt noted. Artem Tuzov from Univer Capital concurred, pointing out that this is a rare situation when Russia’s economy benefits from a crisis. Finam’s Olga Belenkaya thinks that this is an opportunity for Russia to increase its exports of coal and natural gas at higher prices, yet if the crisis is not resolved soon, the shutdown of Chinese enterprises may aggravate problems with global delivery chains damaged during the pandemic. "China is the main importer of raw materials. And if the rates of Chinese economic growth slow down, then for Russia this will mean weakened demand for its export products," she reiterated. Mikhail Zeltser, a stock market expert at BCS Global, warned that short-term optimism is capable of turning into a long-term significant decrease in market volumes.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Increasing numbers of female migrants drawn to Russia

Analysts noted the "feminization" of migration flows to the Russian Federation. There is a trend of women becoming more engaged in migrant labor. If previously women were mostly following their husbands and migrant labor was traditionally viewed as "male," now there is a significant number of single women for whom this is a chance to avoid social pressure in their native country and settle in Russia. Experts in general see the increasing number of women among migrants as a sign that the majority of arrivals plan to stay in Russia.

According to approximate calculations, about 20% of migrant workers from CIS countries obtaining work permits in Russia are female. They easily find jobs in the service sector which is more stable than construction or the industrial sectors, while additionally having better relations with their employers and the police.

Lawyer Ilya Shablinsky confirmed that the number of women among migrants mostly from Central Asia is growing every year. "If more women are coming, this means, a larger percentage of arrivals from Central Asian republics may settle here. Perhaps, the state benefits from the growth in this population segment. These people work hard, don’t drink a lot of alcohol and are passive and vulnerable from a socio-political point of view," he noted, mentioning that the socio-economic situation is getting worse which may aggravate ethnic tensions.

RANEPA’s Mikhail Burda thinks that the increase of the share of women in the migrant flows is a natural process not affected by the crisis or the pandemic when increasingly more sectors of Russia’s economy become dependent on migrant labor. He pointed out that female migration will facilitate more effective integration of migrants into society and their demographic activity may result in ethnic replacement in the long-term perspective and increase the load on the healthcare and education system in the near future.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Why is Russia luring more investment and will Kurz’s exit impact Moscow ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 11th
Read more
Japanese sovereignty covers South Kurils, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida claims
The government intends to sign a peace treaty with Russia, Kishida said
Read more
Flights of L-410 planes suspended pending crash probe results
Sixteen people died in the crash in Tatarstan and six were injured
Read more
Agrarian sector becomes a pillar of Russian economy — Putin
In his words, advanced technologies are actively used by the Russian agricultural sector
Read more
Several Russians removed from US sanction list ahead of Nuland’s visit — diplomat
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Nuland’s visit to Moscow was requested by the US side
Read more
Kurz announces his resignation as Austrian chancellor
Sebastian Kurz suggested that President Alexander Van der Bellen should appoint Foreign Affairs Minister Alexander Schallenberg as acting head of government
Read more
Russia requests diplomatic immunity withdrawn from 3 US diplomats over suspicion of theft
"Should the embassy refuse to withdraw the immunity, the mentioned people must leave Russian territory immediately," the Ministry added
Read more
Albanian PM’s statement on unification with Kosovo unacceptable — Russian Foreign Ministry
Promotion of ‘Greater Albania’ creation plans grossly contradicts provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 1244 and undermines stability in the region, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Death toll from methanol poisoning in Russia’s southern Urals up to 34
The Orenburg Region’s health minister, Tatiana Savinova, said that half of those killed by counterfeit alcohol had died before they could get medical assistance
Read more
Lavrov having meeting with Serbian president in Belgrade
At the beginning of the talks, Russian Foreign Minister and Serbian President welcomed each other on the background of the two countries’ flags and continued the meeting behind closed doors
Read more
Kremlin rejects ‘unrealistic’ prospect of imposing penalties in Russia for refusing jab
In Dmitry Peskov’s opinion, such measures "contradict the social nature" of the Russian state
Read more
Japan to keep in place strict border control over COVID pandemic — ambassador
According to Toyohisa Kozuki, it is difficult to say when Japan will lift restrictions for foreigners
Read more
Orion drones can use any weapons — CEO
UAV has the open architecture enabling to accommodate consumer’s wishes, Sergei Bogatikov said
Read more
Right-wing coalition wins Czech parliamentary elections — TV
Czech President Milos Zeman said earlier that he would entrust the biggest party in the parliament with forming the new government
Read more
Government to do everything to ensure prosperous life in rural regions, Putin pledges
Rural tourism is getting increasingly popular in Russia, President said
Read more
Syrian air defense shot down 8 of 12 missiles launched by Israel in Homs region Friday
The attack left six Syrian soldiers injured
Read more
West too engrossed in intrigues against Russia causing crisis in EU — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the numerous analytical institutions set up in NATO and EU countries to counter Russia should better now "think about what was the cause of the crisis"
Read more
Russia develops cutting-edge vessel for Northern Sea Route
The Ivan Papanin-class vessel will be able to break ice up to 2.1 meters thick
Read more
Press review: Putin eases EU gas prices and Moscow to strike back at NATO expulsion
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 8th
Read more
Kremlin hammers The Sun as ‘very unscientific’, excoriates tabloid’s article on jab claims
The Sun earlier said that Russian secret services had allegedly obtained information about the composition of the vaccine developed by the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca
Read more
Mitrofan Moskalenko helicopter carrier to become Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship — source
Necessary insfrastructure is being prepared in Sevastopol for the warship, currently being built at the Zaliv shipyard
Read more
Putin backs idea to increase gas supply on market via St. Petersburg Stock Exchange
According to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, this may become one of the factors that will cool the situation on the market
Read more
Putin to deliver very important speech at Russian Energy Week — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian President would take part in the Russian Energy Week’s plenary session
Read more
Russia did not invite NATO monitors to Zapad-2021 exercise in tit-for-tat move — top brass
According to Russian military Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, Russian attaches were not invited to Defender Europe 2021 NATO exercise
Read more
Pacific Fleet vessels hold missile firings in Sea of Japan
Target missiles launched from small missiles and anti-submarine ships were fired upon, in total, 10 missile launches were carried out as part of practical actions
Read more
Russian, Serbian military pilots kick off joint drills in Serbia
The drills have brought together joint crews from both countries flying MiG-29 aircraft, Mi-8 and Mi-35 helicopters
Read more
Europe fails to reach long-term deals with Russia and is left without gas, Vucic says
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Serbia was currently holding talks with Russia to buy gas at reduced prices
Read more
US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Nuland to travel to Moscow on October 11
Nuland was denied a Russian visa in May 2019
Read more
US embassy staffers suspected of theft opt for leaving Russia — diplomat
The stolen backpack has not been returned to its legitimate owner
Read more
Starlink satellites can be used to change flight path of missiles — Roscosmos chief
According to Rogozin, Starlink can also be used to deliver "purely political, and, most likely, anti-Russian content" directly to mobile phones
Read more
The US needs nothing from Ukraine except deterrence of Russia — government official
It means that such alliance is very fragile and will turn to ashes at a certain moment of time, Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev added
Read more
Russia can't rely on EU, given its sanctions-mania against Moscow, says Lavrov
Russia realized that relying on the EU in strategic areas of the economy, expecting supplies of technologies and components from countries that can overnight impose sanctions against us is simply impermissible for such a power as Russia, the foreign minister said
Read more
Serbia becomes gas transit country on October 1
According to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Belgrade’s efforts aimed at the construction of Balkan Stream and the planning of long-term contracts have been a success
Read more
‘Unacceptable’: China blasts US politicization of Russian gas deliveries to EU
According to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian, the American authorities are pushing a deliberate policy of exerting pressure on Russian energy projects in Europe
Read more
Putin, Merkel, Macron stress importance of Normandy format — Kremlin
The three leaders agreed to continue discussing a possibility of organizing a Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine) summit
Read more
Taliban seek assistance from Russia in Afghanistan’s reconstruction — deputy minister
Zabihullah Mujahid noted that Afghanistan was looking forward to cooperation with all countries
Read more
22 people died after Covid vaccination in Lithuania — report
According to Lithuanian State Medicines Control Agency spokeswoman Aiste Tautvidiene, Lithuania reports every lethal case to the European Medicines Agency
Read more
EU adds eight individuals to blacklist over Crimea, including Crimean FSB chief
According to the document, there are 185 individuals on the blacklist. Restrictive measures include, in particular, travel bans and asset freezes
Read more
Press review: Why is Russia luring more investment and will Kurz’s exit impact Moscow ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 11th
Read more
Moscow makes meeting with Zelensky clear in advance of Nuland’s visit
According to Deputy Director of the Institute of CIS Counties Vladimir Zharikhin, "Moscow demonstrates that it geared up for discussing the Ukrainian problem, but with those who have been making decisions in recent years, it means, with the United States"
Read more
Ukraine’s hopes for NATO, EU membership ephemeral — Russian official
Nobody is a fool to fight for Ukraine, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said
Read more
Roscosmos to suspend engine tests to share oxygen with hospitals
According to chief of Russia’s state space corporation Dmitry Rogozin, this enterprise donates up to 33 tonnes of oxygen to medical institutions a day
Read more
Czech Republic may take "moderate steps" towards Russia after elections — expert
Neither Russia nor the Czech Republic wish a further escalation of tensions, Andrey Kortunov noted
Read more
Russia to wait for responsible leaders in Ukraine, says Medvedev
Ukraine is under direct foreign administration now and fully depends on the West, from money ‘handouts’ to direct management by special services, Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stressed
Read more
Turkey urges US to abolish ‘misguided policy’ in Syria — Foreign Minister
"They should be more honest to the US American people and the Congress", Mevlut Cavusoglu said
Read more
Vucic says hopes Serbia will have lowest price for Russian gas
Serbian President added that the construction of the Balkan Stream gas pipeline is a major help for the country amid the energy crisis
Read more
Light aircraft crashes in Tatarstan — emergency services source
There were 23 people on board
Read more
Russian diplomat advises EU foreign policy chief to think about domestic issues
Earlier, Borrell expressed an opinion that neither Russia nor Turkey would ever become a superpower
Read more
New production facility outside Moscow to roll out tens of drones annually
The facility will roll out the entire range of Orion, Sirius, Gelios and Grom drones and unmanned helicopters
Read more
Non-Alignment Movement offers new opportunities for global security, says Putin
According to Putin, the Non-Alignment Movement’s positive potential is specially needed now that "the situation in the world is becoming increasingly turbulent and mankind is confronted with a growing number of threats and challenges"
Read more
Russia, US to draw red lines over Ukraine, Belarus during Nuland's Moscow visit — expert
Concrete agreements that the sides might try to conclude will concern "Russia-US rivalry in the post-Soviet space," Dmitry Suslov noted
Read more