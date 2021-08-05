{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: OSCE observers refuse trip to Russia and tanker wars prevent nuclear deal

Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 5th
© Sodel Vladyslav/Shutterstock/FOTODOM

Kommersant: OSCE observers decide not to travel to Russia

OSCE observers won’t travel to Russia’s State Duma election since the receiving side refused to approve the number of observers proposed by the organization, asking to reduce it by an order. Moscow said that its actions were caused by the complex epidemiological situation however the Europeans were not satisfied with this response. The Central Electoral Commission was surprised by the request for 500 observers, as the number had been less than 50 for every other country. Russian lawmakers are confident that this will not affect the legitimacy of the election, while experts think that the OSCE may have been influenced by the general worsening of Russia’s relations with international organizations.

"The OSCE will not be able to send observers for the upcoming elections to the Duma due to limitations imposed by Russian Federation’s authorities on the election observation," according to the statement by leaders of the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODHIR) and its Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) made public on August 4. "The ability to independently determine the number of observers necessary for us to observe effectively and credibly is essential to all international observation. The insistence of the Russian authorities on limiting the number of observers we could send without any clear pandemic-related restrictions has unfortunately made today’s step unavoidable," said ODIHR Director Matteo Mecacci.

According to political scientist Alexei Makarkin, the ODHIR proceeds from the premise that they establish standards while the OSCE member states accept them, so limiting the mission by 50 observers for such a large country as Russia will negatively influence the effectiveness of their work. According to the expert, the OSCE’s opinion could also have been influenced by the Russian change in rhetoric with regards to international organizations and the support of Alexander Lukashenko during rallies after presidential elections in Belarus, while an incident in early July may have been the last straw when the Russian delegation left an OSCE PA meeting after a resolution they deemed anti-Russian was included on the agenda. At the same time, Russia won’t reject legitimizing the election through international observation and will concentrate on experts from the CIS states or Western countries who have been invited personally and not via professional organizations, the expert thinks.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Tankers prevent nuclear deal

Several interests intersected - the renewal of the nuclear deal with Iran, the lifting of sanctions and then Iran rejoining OPEC+ to stabilize the oil market against the background of new tanker incidents near the Strait of Hormuz where up to 20% of the world’s oil is transported. Market tickers have not yet reacted to the events that a number of countries blame on Tehran. Yet if the situation escalates and the route is blocked, oil prices may soar by tens of dollars per barrel.

The incident with the Mercer Street tanker in the Arabian Sea should not influence the talks on the nuclear deal, Iranian Ambassador to the UK Mohsen Baharvand told the Financial Times newspaper. Yet it is already possible to say that it may incite a new loop of tension around the Strait of Hormuz. The incident was immediately followed by a seizure of the Asphalt Princess tanker off the UAE coast and media outlets reported Iran’s involvement, citing the British intelligence, which Iran denied. Meanwhile, six more tankers reported a loss of control, according to news agencies.

"What’s going on now near Iran’s coast, most likely, has a political and not an economic explanation. Piracy (under any flag) is always blackmail and bargaining for the most optimal conditions," head of the analytical department of AMarkets Artyom Deyev said. If one accepts the version that Iran was involved, then it is trying to apply pressure on the US on the nuclear deal, the expert presumed. "The incidents have not yet affected oil prices and the cost of liquefied natural gas transported via this route," he noted. Yet the consequences of blocking the Strait of Hormuz may be serious. "The blockage of the route will lead to a new loop of growing oil and gas prices both in Europe and Asia, will cause political tensions in the region and may lead to a military conflict in the Persian Gulf," the expert thinks, saying that the prices may soar by $10-20 in a week or a month.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Gazprom leaves Europe without gas supplies

Gazprom has, to all intents and purposes, stopped pumping gas to European underground storages, according to the Gas Infrastructure Europe portal. The reduction started at the end of last week which is happening against the background of gas shortages in the EU and a price surge. Experts think that on one hand, Russia is doing the groundwork to secure the swift certification of Nord Stream 2, and on the other, hopes to profit from the price increase.

At the same time, some experts expect Gazprom to fulfill all its obligations to European suppliers. "Since the beginning of the year, Gazprom increased the export of gas to Europe and over seven months of 2021 supplied 42% more gas than last year to Germany alone. The gas storages in Europe are filled up virtually to 60%, these volumes are quite sufficient to pass the winter period even if gas is not pumped at all to the underground storage facilities," executive director of a department of Univer Capital Artyom Tuzov notes. In his opinion, the issue of the fill rate of European storage facilities is contrived.

"For many years the European Commission was moving towards creating a competitive environment with gas supplies to Europe. And if some countries have concerns about the possibility of Gazprom not delivering gas, they can always purchase gas from alternative suppliers," he said. If, for some reason, there are no alternative suppliers, the EU can always speed up the certification and launch of Nord Stream 2, the expert thinks.

 

Izvestia: Tourism business expects increased air travel to Egyptian resorts

The number of flights to Egypt’s resorts may be increased by expanding Moscow’s limit as well as by launching flights from Russian regions, the sources of Izvestia in the tourism industry say. Additionally, there is the possibility that charter flights to Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh will resume by the end of August, according to deputy chairman of the Russian Union of Travel Industry Yuri Barzukin. It is expected that the headquarters will review the Egyptian limit at their next meeting. Earlier, it was said that the issue would be discussed after the evaluation of the epidemiological situation in Egypt. Egypt’s media outlets asserted that the Russian delegation was satisfied with the preventive measures that have so far been taken.

On July 23, the anti-coronavirus crisis center permitted direct flights to Egypt from Moscow. Starting on August 9, five flights a week are planned to both Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh.

The deputy chairman said that it was very possible that the charter flights to the Egyptian resorts would be permitted before the end of August, adding that the Union appealed to the prime minister to accelerate this process.

"The commission completed the work, the feedback is positive, so virtually nothing prevents the opening of the charter flights to Egypt. This is precisely the next step and not the increase of regular flights from Russia. And the situation here won’t depend on COVID-19 but on the demand and readiness of airlines and tour operators to generate tourist traffic to Egypt. After all, August is a hot month and the majority of tourists will prefer traveling in September-October-November," he said.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: After inoculation with any of three vaccines less than two individuals out of 100 get sick

The mass inoculation drive is at its peak and the issue of which Russian vaccine - Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona or CoviVac - is the most effective one is still pertinent. Both the Health Ministry and the sanitary watchdog reiterated that inoculation protects against all strains of the virus, including the Delta variant, yet there no specific numbers were provided. However, over the past few days there have been several reports which allow comparison between the three vaccines.

First, the Vector Center reported that out of more than a million people vaccinated with EpiVacCorona only slightly more than 0.5% got sick with COVID-19. Then St. Petersburg’s health department published its data. Out of 860,000 people who were fully inoculated, 14,600 contracted COVID-19 which amounts to 1.7%, while the share of those inoculated with Sputnik V who got sick amounted to 1.64%.

Slightly more than 6% got sick after receiving both components of EpiVacCorona and 0.89% contracted the coronavirus infection after getting CoviVac. Later, the Vector Center which monitors information from all Russian regions reported that "the share of those who got sick 21 days after receiving the second dose of a vaccine amounts to 0.66% for Sputnik V, 0.59% for EpiVacCorona and 0.27% for CoviVac. The share of those who got sick among all those who received at least one dose of a vaccine amounts to 0.79% for Sputnik V, 1.3% for EpiVacCorona and 0.93% for CoviVac."

In response to a question as to why the numbers vary and whether it is possible to judge which vaccine is more potent, Alexei Paramonov, head of the Rassvet clinic where clinical trials of tests are conducted and the trials of vaccines are planned, said that the indicator of efficacy and safety of vaccines is calculated based on Phase Three clinical trials. Currently, these trials are continued by all developers. "Such trials follow a strict protocol, they should be randomized in order to exclude a systematic error, they are conducted during a lengthy time period and on large groups of participants," the expert explained. "And the final results will become known about a year after the beginning of large-scale inoculation. At the same time it is important for the results to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal - this proves that the studies were conducted correctly. There are already articles on this for Sputnik V, yet not for CoviVac and EpiVacCorona, so we have to rely only on the monitoring data and the manufacturer’s statements," he added.

The expert explained that the Vector Center has submitted its interim data, noting that the important part is that all three vaccines work and protect people against the coronavirus infection, while if a person gets infected after the shot, the course of the disease is light.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko reported that over 98% of hospitalized coronavirus patients were not inoculated, while Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova emphasized that while vaccines were being developed against the initial strain detected in Wuhan, they also cope with the Delta strain.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Russia may ban petrol exports and testing of new hypersonic weapons begins
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 4th
Read more
First test launch of Sarmat ICBM due this fall — source
Sarmat is to replace R-36M2 Voevoda missiles, which have been the most powerful in the world and operational since 1970s
Read more
PAK DA demonstrational model to be ready by 2023 — source
According to the source in plane building industry, a new weapon system is being developed for this project
Read more
Recognition of San Marino’s COVID certificates doesn’t mean Sputnik V approval
Sputnik V supplied to San Marino began in February and by now the bulk of its population have received both shots of the Russian vaccine
Read more
Foreign Minister Lavrov expresses condolences to Serbia over envoy Lazanski’s demise
Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski, who led the Serbian mission since 2019, passed away in the age of 70
Read more
Stockholm not to deviate from confrontation course with Moscow, Russian Embassy says
Stockholm does not strive to seek roads to sanitize bilateral cooperation with Russia, the embassy noted
Read more
Lambda strain is unlikely to displace Delta strain of coronavirus - Vector center
Currently, the lambda strain is absent in Russia, a representative of the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology told
Read more
Incident with Belarusian athlete Timanovskaya violates Olympic spirit — US State Secretary
The Lukashenka regime sought to commit another act of transnational repression, Antony Blinken said
Read more
Russia will never abandon Donetsk, Lugansk — Zakharova
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed that speculations to the effect Russia had not done enough to provide assistance to the people of that region were at least unfair and did not reflect the real state of affairs
Read more
Press review: Kabul open for peace with Taliban and high gas prices justify Nord Stream 2
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 3rd
Read more
Press review: Russia may ban petrol exports and testing of new hypersonic weapons begins
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 4th
Read more
Russia ready to share its achievements in combating COVID-19, Lavrov says
Russia’s top diplomat stressed that Russia was not only the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, but was also the first to declare its willingness to supply it "on a transparent and non-discriminatory basis"
Read more
Seized Asphalt Princess tanker headed towards Iran — TV
The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s official spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, strongly rejected claims that Iranian servicemen boarded vessels in the Persian Gulf or the Gulf of Oman
Read more
Japan lawmaker suggests meeting with Russian leader at EEF — Kyodo
The Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 2 to 4 in a hybrid format
Read more
Russia developing new Kh-95 long-range hypersonic missile
Colonel-General Vladimir Zarudnitsky noted that such advanced and upgraded armaments were being developed to achieve supremacy in the aerospace, which is a vital condition for ground and naval groupings of forces to conduct combat operations successfully
Read more
Russian Navy submarine dives to great depths in Baltic drills
According to the Baltic Fleet’s press office, during the shipborne exercise, the crew of the diesel-electric submarine practiced tasks at various depths, diving to a maximum depth of 190 meters
Read more
Topol ICBMs to come out of service in Russia in 2024
It is planned that some of Topol ICBMs coming out of service will be used for civilian purposes as Start-1 carrier rockets
Read more
Taliban militants seize TV and radio center in Afghan Helmand province
The staff of the TV and radio center left the building two days ago
Read more
EU regulator voices no concerns about Sputnik V’s effectiveness — Lavrov
The EMA has not yet approved Sputnik V for use in the European Union
Read more
Starliner launch to ISS postponed indefinitely — company
Several problems in the spacecraft’s propulsion system were identified on Monday
Read more
Lebanon fires three missiles at Israel, artillery responds with artillery fire, IDF says
According to Israel’s state radio, there were no casualties on the Israeli side.
Read more
Russian foreign intelligence chief says CIA is among world’s best
Sergei Naryshkin noted that his service is also one of the best
Read more
Russia rejects speculations concerning attack on Mercer Street tanker
The United Kingdom and the United States accuse Iran of the July 30 attack on the Mercer Street tanker flying the Liberian flag
Read more
Orbital outpost in normal flight position after Russian module’s docking — space firm
According to ISS Russian Segment Flight Director Vladimir Solovyov, in the afternoon, the crew will open the hatches, enter the module, turn on the necessary means of purifying the atmosphere and begin normal regular work
Read more
24 Russians are in Top 500 wealthiest men rating, Bloomberg reports
Severstal steelmaker’s owner Alexei Mordashov added $6.14 bln since 2021 year-start and holds the top spot in the index
Read more
US asks 24 Russian diplomats to leave by September 3 — ambassador
"Regardless of the US President administration’s declarations concerning the important role of diplomacy and willingness to develop stable and predictable relations with our country, the Russian diplomatic presence experiences continuous strikes," Anatoly Antonov
Read more
UK PM Johnson meets with Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovskaya in London — agency
Last week, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was received by US President Joe Biden in the White House
Read more
Belarusian athlete Timanovskaya boards another flight at the last moment — source
The Austrian plane has already departed from Tokyo
Read more
Russia to substitute decline in gas exports to Europe by ‘blue’ hydrogen, says Gazprom
Sergey Komlev considers the production of ‘blue’ carbon-neutral hydrogen as already possible, with its prime cost estimated at around $2 per kilogram
Read more
US’ Russophobic rhetoric meant to hide its aggressive behavior in Black Sea — Russian MP
According to the Russian lawmaker, Burke’s words fit well into "Washington’s usual rhetoric" of passing the buck
Read more
US lawmaker publishes report on COVID-19 lab leak theory
As the report lays out, a preponderance of the evidence proves that all roads lead to the Wuhan Institute of Virology
Read more
Russia, North Korea agree to step up trade after borders open — embassy
In January 2020, North Korea closed its borders to prevent penetration of the coronavirus infection
Read more
Russian runner Shubenkov withdraws from 2020 Olympics in men’s 110m hurdles event
Sergey Shubenkov was suspected to sustain an Achilles tendon rupture
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver latest logistics support vessel to Russian Navy in August
The Vsevolod Bobrov is the Project 23120 second ship built at the Severnaya Verf Shipyard
Read more
Russia to re-park Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft to new Nauka research lab in September
During the ‘reparking,’ the spacecraft will vacate the docking port for a Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft scheduled to blast off on October 5
Read more
Russian Navy latest nuclear-powered sub returns from 1st sea deployment in trials
The submarine is set to be delivered to the Russian Navy in late 2021
Read more
Team ROC wins 7 medals on Day 9 of Tokyo Olympics
The Russian national team of athletes holds 5th place in medal standings
Read more
Team ROC wins 2020 Olympic gold in artistic swimming duet free routine
The silver went to the pair of Chinese athletes and the bronze was grabbed by the duo of Ukrainian synchronized swimmers
Read more
Russia redeploys combat helicopters to Tajikistan for drills on Afghan border
During the main phase of the joint exercise, the army aviation crews will land a tactical assault force and provide air support for the advancing troops in the course of eliminating an outlawed armed gang
Read more
Roscosmos slams attempts to link Starliner launch delay with Nauka module as inappropriate
Roscosmos Spokesman Vladimir Ustimenko stressed that work in the space industry involved very complex equipment and delays were normal as maximum safety is prioritized over the speed for each launch
Read more
Lavrov slams West’s unfounded attacks against Russian vaccines
Russia’s top diplomat also noted that France was one of the first countries that started a dialogue around vaccines
Read more
Upgraded combat vehicles arrive for Russia’s military base in Tajikistan
17 upgraded BMP-2Ms will be engaged in the joint drills of Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan that will run at the Kharb-Maidon training ground 20 km from the Afghan border on August 5-10
Read more
CAS dismisses sprinter Timanovskaya’s request to overturn NOC of Belarus decision
The Belarusian Olympic Committee announced on Sunday that the national athletics coaching staff decided to send Timanovskaya home over her emotional and mental state
Read more
Roscosmos chief suggests creating tourist module on Russia’s next orbital station
Dmitry Rogozin stressed that unlike American billionaires, Roscosmos would not engage in suborbital flights
Read more
Russia regrets Iran cannot join Extended Troika on Afghanistan, presidential envoy says
According to Zamir Kabulov, Iran is one of the key players on the "Afghan track"
Read more
Russia to surpass Switzerland in terms of chocolate exports in 2021, says association econ
Russian exports of chocolate and chocolate goods increased by 18.6% by the end of Q1 2021 in volume terms and by 11.8% in value terms year-on-year
Read more
Russian Navy cutting-edge frigate gets fully domestic diesel/gas turbine power unit
The M55R power units are set to replace imported engines on Russian frigates
Read more
Belarus’ Timanovskaya to seek asylum in Austria — newspaper
Belarusian athlete was being taken to a safe place
Read more
Zelensky will have to answer for crimes against Ukraine — Crimean governor
Sergey Aksyonov pointed out that Zelensky's interview is "a pathetic display, a set of stupid, albeit pompous, statements, that are not worth a dime"
Read more
US plays main role in attempts to destabilize situation in Belarus — KGB head
According to the KGB head, the informational war against Belarus involves approximately 50,000-70,000 people
Read more
Northern Sea Route to be international transport corridor — First Deputy PM
Further to the Northern Sea Route, Russia is also developing motor and railway transport corridors
Read more