{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Syria braces for presidential election and Ukraine steps up focus on Crimea

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, March 15th
© Mikhail Pochuev/ТASS

Izvestia: Syria gears up for presidential election, seeks to rejoin Arab League

March 15 will mark a full decade since the beginning of the war in Syria. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), out of 18 mln people in the country, 13.4 mln are in need of humanitarian aid, with 36% having lost their homes. Head of the ICRC's delegation to Syria Philip Spoerri told Izvestia that 2020 was one of the most difficult years for the country due to Western sanctions, the collapse of the national currency, and the crisis in neighboring Lebanon. Meanwhile, the Syrians themselves have high hopes for 2021, as the country’s presidential elections are set to be held in May-June.

The Syrian crisis is far from over, although full-scale hostilities in most parts of the war-ravaged nation have already ceased, Spoerri told Izvestia. At the same time, the living conditions of Syrians have deteriorated significantly during 2020. Chronic economic problems were worsened by the collapse of the financial system in Lebanon, which affected the Syrian pound, and restrictive measures amid COVID-19 were introduced, he said. Spoerri clarified that the West's sanctions have also made the situation in the country difficult.

Nevertheless, the process of rebuilding Syria under the Assad government continues. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, about 2 mln refugees have returned to the country since the beginning of the conflict. According to estimates by President Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s reconstruction now requires over $400 bln, and the recovery period will take over 10-15 years.

With the presidential elections just around the corner, Syrian members of parliament told Izvestia that the voting would be transparent, and international observers would be invited. Damascus also expects to restore its membership in the Arab League by the end of the year, given that the organization recognizes Syrian sovereignty over the entire territory of the country.

Kommersant: Ukraine doubles down on Crimean issue

Kiev made the issue of the ‘annexation of Crimea’ by Russia and the topic of its return to Ukraine a key point in its foreign policy efforts. Its "Crimean Platform" summit, rolled out by the Ukrainian authorities, seems to be conceived as the main foreign policy event of the year for the country. It will be held in August, timed to coincide with the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence. There are two reasons for this, sources close to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told Kommersant. First, this is a beneficial event amid the deadlock in the Donbass negotiations, and second, this is an opportunity to attack internal political opponents.

Read also
Over 80% of Russians support reunification of Crimea with Russia, poll reveals

The debate around Crimea hides the failures on the Donbass issue, Kommersant writes. Zelensky promised to stop the war and return the uncontrolled territories. But two years later, the negotiations have grinded to a halt. "Last year, it became obvious that there would be no progress on Donbass," Head of the Penta Center for Applied Political Studies in Kiev Vladimir Fesenko told Kommersant. Therefore, a new track was needed to portray Zelensky’s energies, the expert added.

Fesenko noted that the latest Crimean initiatives are dictated not only by foreign policy, but also by Ukraine’s domestic political needs.Verkhovna Rada MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life Oleg Voloshin believes that this may be due to Bellingcat’s new investigation that promised to look into Ukrainian intelligence’s failed operation to lure employees of private military company PMC Wagner to Ukraine from Belarus.

A source close to the Ukrainian leader told the newspaper: "We believe that the issue is broader than just Donbass, and belligerence does not only mean Donbass. There was a whole chain of events. So, we ask the world for support and we want the world to recognize the whole chain [of events], starting with the fact that having lost [our] nuclear status we were defenseless and eventually lost our territories". The August summit, the source believes, will be attended by representatives of Europe, the United States, and Turkey.

Kommersant: India joins Washington's anti-China alliance

Washington took a decisive step towards creating an anti-Chinese military-political alliance by holding the first summit of the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), which, in addition to the United States, included Japan, Australia, and India. The Biden administration is assigning the most active role in the alliance to India.The unresolved territorial dispute with China (with 50,000 troops having been deployed on the Chinese-Indian border) is pushing the South Asian power towards closer rapprochement with the United States, Kommersant writes. In early April, the Quad will hold military exercises in the Bay of Bengal against the "Chinese threat".

In the summit’s final press release, which reaffirmed a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, the Quad members pledged to cultivate security cooperation to strengthen order based on international law and meet the challenges in the East China and South China Seas.

Despite the fact that formally India adheres to the principle of "strategic autonomy" and emphasizes not entering into any military alliances, and does not have very close relations with the United States as do Japan and Australia, and together with Russia and China is a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the RIC triangle (Russia, India, China), the South Asian power is increasingly moving closer to the United States and is starting to set the tone for Quad, the newspaper writes.

Against the background of New Delhi's intransigence on the acquisition of Russia’s S-400s and the development of military-technical cooperation with Russia, the US is sending India more and more active signals that the leading democracies in the region should be on the same side of the barricades in the face of the "Chinese threat".

Meanwhile, India's continued rapprochement with the United States and its allies based on the Indo-Pacific concept is causing growing concern in Moscow, which hopes to smooth over the contradictions between India and China. "We will do our best to ensure that India and China - our two great friends and brothers - will live in peace with each other," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier.

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Diplomatic spat between Minsk and Warsaw gaining momentum

Belarus and Poland exchanged notes of protest and expulsion of diplomats. Minsk is accusing Warsaw of glorifying Nazism, but experts believe that the real reason is different. President Lukashenko of Belarus needs an external enemy to ramp up internal repression, and Poland, which takes a principled position on the Belarusian issue, is best suited for this role, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

The public and experts are unanimous in their view that the event in Brest, dedicated to the anti-Soviet and anti-communist Polish resistance movement, visited by Jerzy Timofeyuk, the Polish consul in Brest, was just a pretext for a conflict with Warsaw. "This is a clumsy attempt to use the event in Brest in order to once again create an image of an enemy out of Poland," political analyst Valery Karbalevich told the newspaper. "The image of an external enemy is formed in order to intimidate society. Now, once again, they have come up with an artificial reason to aggravate relations," the expert added.

Read also
Poland expels two Belarusian consuls in reciprocal move, says Deputy Foreign Minister

Belarusian expert Valery Karbalevich also believes that Minsk is not interested in establishing relations with the West, therefore it will "periodically initiate some conflicts" with both Poland and Lithuania, possibly with Ukraine and the collective West in general, "because an external enemy is needed. " However, in his opinion, this won’t lead to a severance in diplomatic relations. "Warsaw is quite pragmatic and would not like to bring the matter to a complete breakdown. I think that Minsk does not intend to completely radically break off relations with Warsaw," Karbalevich told Nezavisimaya Gazeta

Izvestia: Russian business showed record 12-year decline in revenue

The revenue of Russia’s medium and large businesses in 2020 compared to the previous year decreased by 23.5% or 3.82 trillion rubles ($52 bln), showing a record drop on par with the results of the 2008 crisis, Izvestia wrote citing a study by the FinExpertiza international audit and consulting network. The negative dynamics were primarily due to market factors, but without government support measures, the loss would have amounted to at least 50%, experts told the newspaper.

The most significant drop came in the spring due to the coronavirus restrictions, the study indicated. In the summer, as these restrictions eased, the decline slowed, but still turned out to be worse than in 2019. The recovery of indicators began only in October. The financial performance of businesses at the end of 2020 deteriorated in 48 out of 85 constituent entities of Russia.

Read also
Pandemic impacted activities of nearly 90% of Russian enterprises, says business ombudsman

The decline in profits for mid-size and large businesses was mainly due to market factors, such as the fall in oil prices, Co-chairman of Delovaya Rossiya Anton Danilov-Danilyan believes. Therefore, most likely, these are temporary difficulties and given the current oil prices, in 2021 company profits will rebound.

The 23.5-percent drop in profits is not at all critical. It happened mainly among inefficient enterprises, Director of the Center for Business Tendency Studies at the Higher School of Economics Georgy Ostapkovich told the newspaper. In his opinion, the business sector was protected from more significant losses by support measures and without them, the margin would have halved.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Who is Biden’s new attorney general and will Doha replace the Astana process
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, March 12
Read more
Baku ready to open communications between Azerbaijan and Armenia, says Aliyev
According to the Azerbaijani leader, opening of communications will be in the interests of the entire region, giving a fresh impetus to cooperation and opening new possibilities
Read more
No deaths from COVID-19 vaccines recorded globally, WHO says
As of 9th March, over 268 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic, according to data reported to WHO by national governments
Read more
Russian MP slams British probe against Assad's wife as pressure
Earlier, The Sunday Times newspaper reported that British police had launched a preliminary investigation against Asma Assad, which could result in depriving her of British citizenship
Read more
Lavrov’s tour to Persian Gulf states was more than productive — spokeswoman
She described the talks describing as "multi-format, multidimensional negotiations with huge plans for the future and a discussion on how to put them into practice"
Read more
NASA: Mars Perseverance rover goes on its first ride across planet’s terrain
The Perseverance rover touched down the Red Planet’s surface in the area of Jezero Crater on February 18
Read more
No Western sanctions can change Crimea’s status as part of Russia - Russian mission
The Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, a city with a special status on the Crimean Peninsula, where most residents are Russians, refused to recognize the legitimacy of authorities brought to power amid riots during a coup in Ukraine in February 2014
Read more
Medicine against resistance to antibiotics in development by Russia’s Gamaleya Center
The medicine is currently undergoing the third stage of clinical trials
Read more
Russia reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases
In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.23%
Read more
CAS turns down Russia’s inquiry to use Katyusha as anthem during Olympics
CAS ruled earlier that Russian athletes would compete at international competitions, including the Olympic Games, without the national flag and anthem until mid-December 2022
Read more
No side effects after Sputnik V use reported in San Marino
Vaccination campaign with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine began in San Marino in late February
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to float out 2nd Yasen-M-class nuclear-powered sub in August
The nuclear-powered sub is due to be delivered to the Russian Navy in late 2022
Read more
‘Lunacy’: Diplomat slams Polish ‘pseudo-historical’ claims nuns ‘murdered by Red Army’
According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, the media reports are based on "some unconfirmed data" from the Institute of National Remembrance of Poland
Read more
MiG-29K fighters go on combat duty on Russian Arctic archipelago for first time
The experimental combat duty increases the zone of controlled airspace over the Northern Sea Route, according to the Northern Fleet’s press office
Read more
US continues North Korea policy review, attempts to establish contact futile — official
Washington plans to complete the review "in the coming weeks"
Read more
Russia puts responsibility for failure of expert visit to Russia over Navalny case on OPCW
Russia’s Permanent Representative to that organization Alexander Shulgin commented on the results of the 96th session of the OPCW Executive Council that was held on March 9 through 12
Read more
Russia to retaliate, if US brings intermediate-range missiles to Asia-Pacific — diplomat
The deployment of US intermediate and shorter-range missiles in various parts of the world would trigger a new spiral of the arms race fraught with unpredictable consequences, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Leaked UK Foreign Office files dispel myth about British independent media, says diplomat
"Publication of these materials scuttles the myth that there is a distance between the press and political establishment," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Around 200 people detained at United Democrats forum in Moscow
Earlier Marina Litvinovich, a member of Moscow’s Public Monitoring Commission, said that 170 participants of the United Democrats congress had been detained in accordance with Article 20.33 of Russia’s Code of Administrative Offences
Read more
West keeps on inventing pretexts to demonize Russia as aggressor - Russian diplomat
Earlier, an internet mass media Live Science said that archaeologists had excavated remnants of nuns allegedly killed by Soviet soldiers at the end of World War II in northern Poland
Read more
Censorship of US IT giants will lead to restrictions around the world - Zakharova
This is how official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the restriction of access to Andrey Kondrashov's film about Crimea on YouTube, as well as partial blocking of Crimea-24 account on Instagram on the eve of the anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia
Read more
US astronaut’s flight aboard Soyuz spacecraft to be one-time event — Roscosmos
Cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov has been excluded from the basic crew of the piloted Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft to be replaced by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, as reported earlier
Read more
Moscow warns Kiev against using force in Donbass — diplomat
Russia is calling on the Ukrainian government to stop coming up with new agreements and documents on Donbass regulation and to duly adhere to its obligations under the Minsk Agreements, according to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Read more
Kazakhstan’s authorities probe three main theories of An-26’s crash - TV report
As many as four people were killed, and two others were injured
Read more
Aircraft made up 50% of Russia’s arms exports last year, says defense official
The geography of Russia’s arms deliveries has not undergone any significant changes, he said
Read more
West readies information attack on Sputnik V by faking deaths — Kremlin source
On February 2, The Lancet, a medical journal, published the results of phase three clinical trials of the Russian vaccine, which proved to be among the world’s safest and most efficient
Read more
Four killed in plane crash near Almaty, according to preliminary data
Two injured were sent to the nearest hospital
Read more
Alexey Navalny transferred to Pokrov penal colony after quarantine period — source
The blogger will spend slightly over 2.5 years in the colony
Read more
Russia allocates 80 bln rubles for development of Crimea and Sevastopol in 2021 — minister
According to the minister, a total of 67 facilities were put into operation as part of the federal program in 2020
Read more
Sputnik V has same effectiveness for all age groups — developer
The vaccine’s effect may last two years or even longer
Read more
Russian Navy ships visit Oman in long-distance deployment
As was reported earlier, the corvette Stoiky and the tanker Kola that have marine corps anti-terror squads on their board escorted two foreign-flagged civilian vessels through the Gulf of Aden into the Arabian Sea to protect them against potential pirate attacks
Read more
US plans major smear campaign against Russian anti-Covid products, Kremlin source says
This is an attempt to diminish the contribution of Russian science to the global fight against COVID-19, the source said
Read more
Military attaches of 50 foreign embassies in Russia get vaccinated with Sputnik V
About 300 people in total have decided to get inoculated with Sputnik V, head of the Main Directorate for International Military Cooperation Alexander Kshimovsky noted
Read more
Korsakov likely to be first Russian cosmonaut to fly on Crew Dragon
He has passed all the necessary events necessary for preparing space equipment
Read more
Largest neutrino telescope in the Northern hemisphere commissioned at lake Baikal
Russian scientists plan to use it in order to better understand the processes of emergence and evolution of the universe
Read more
Japan limits foreign delegations to Tokyo Olympics — Kyodo
A group accompanying a foreign leader should comprise up to 11 people
Read more
Jehovah Witnesses member suspected of financing extremism detained in Yalta
A criminal case was opened against one of the founders of the Yalta cell of the Jehovah Witnesses religious organization
Read more
West’s actions have precipitated regulation of cyberspace, says Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, internet monopolies and the Western political establishment behind them "are being guided only by their own interests, political considerations and unwillingness to conduct fair competition"
Read more
Russia’s defense system keeps West from unleashing open aggression - Russian diplomat
Instead, in words of Maria Zakharova, the West is indulging in aggressive behavior in the information sphere
Read more
Swedish scientists believe Sputnik V can be more efficient than other COVID-19 vaccines
However, the Swedish scientists who joined forces with their German and Dutch colleagues found out that some vaccines use a different entry mechanism to what was believed previously, which explains their higher efficacy rates
Read more
Russia would like US’s internal controversies to end, says Putin
He noted that the number of uncertainty factors does not decrease, providing the recent US riots as an example
Read more
Prominent Russian senator dies of cardiac arrest — source
Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko confirmed the information
Read more
Russia ready for talks with Turkey on Su-35, Su-57 fighters
Russia earlier noted its readiness to participate in the program of developing the Turkish TF-X fifth-generation fighter
Read more
Brazil’s health ministry strikes deal to buy Sputnik V vaccine - portal
The vaccine is expected to be delivered by three shipments in April, May and June
Read more
Turkey could potentially resist US pressure on S-400s, says Russian defense official
Turkey is the first NATO member state to purchase such air defense missile systems from Russia
Read more
DPR downs Ukrainian military drone
According to the DPR mission to the Joint Center on Ceasefire Control and Coordination, Ukrainian forces opened fire on Luganskoye on Friday at 22:45 Moscow time
Read more
Kiev forces launch drone strike on Donetsk republic, DPR’s mission says
The Kiev forces launched a drone from the Ukrainian-controlled Vodyanoye village, the DPR’s mission noted
Read more
WHO in close contact with Russia on Sputnik V certification
World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnoviс recalled that the Russian vaccine was in the process of certification with the WHO
Read more
Information campaign against Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine not over yet — diplomat
"It is evident that the campaign against our vaccine has been ongoing for many months," she said
Read more
Russia’s Pantsyr air defense missile/gun system proves effective against drones
Moscow has received a large amount of requests for the delivery of Pantsyr surface-to-air missile/gun systems and S-400 anti-aircraft missile complexes, according to the director of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation
Read more
Kremlin concerned about events in Myanmar, analyzes the situation carefully
On Thursday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners in Myanmar reported that 12 people had been killed in one day during the crackdown on protesters and dozens were injured
Read more