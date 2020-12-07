{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: US seeks discord between Moscow, Tokyo and Russia to aid UNESCO in Karabakh

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 7th
Russian peacekeeper in Nagorno-Karabakh AP Photo/Emrah Gurel
Russian peacekeeper in Nagorno-Karabakh
© AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

Izvestia: US seeks to sow discord between Tokyo and Moscow

The US assumes that under Japan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Russia’s activity on the borders will increase due to Japan’s changed policy on Moscow, Izvestia reports. Meanwhile, Suga stated that he intends to continue the course of his predecessor Shinzo Abe on improving relations with Russia.

Commander of the United States Forces in Japan (USFJ) Kevin Schneider stated that Suga is likely to use a different approach to Russia than Abe’s government. Washington expects Russia to step up its military activities near Japan under the new PM, Schneider was quoted as saying earlier.

In mid-September, Suga succeeded former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, who stepped down due to health issues. The new head of government vowed to carry on the policy of his predecessor. However, there are certain differences in their approach to governing. Suga named strengthening the alliance with the US and building strategic relations with China and South Korea as his main foreign policy priorities.

As for relations with Moscow, the new Japanese leader mentions Russia much less than Abe. Besides, Suga chooses to focus on the need to resolve the issue of the Kuril Islands instead of paying attention to signing a peace treaty with Moscow.

Read also
Trump may announce plans for 2024 presidential race during Biden’s inauguration — portal

Maxim Krylov, an expert with the Carnegie Moscow Center, said that "in the foreseeable future, Suga’s Japan will be an introvert country closed for repairs, passively reacting to external impulses precisely to the extent necessary." "There will be no ambitious political initiatives until at least the next fall," the commentator said. Izvestia notes that a parliamentary election is planned in Japan for October 2021. "And after that, it is also unlikely, regarding Russia," the expert said.

According to the political commentator, it seems that relations between Russia and Japan are starting to cool down. "The activation of bilateral contacts that had begun in 2016 was Abe’s unilateral initiative, based on his feeling that he had a historic mission and based on his personal relations with Putin. Abe’s successor has neither of those things. He has no experience in international affairs so far, and it seems that he has no desire to leave the fortress that he is rebuilding unless it is necessary," the analyst stated.

 

Izvestia: Russia ready to aid UNESCO effort in Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers will not be able to guard all of Nagorno-Karabakh’s historic sites, so Armenia and Azerbaijan must work on preserving them independently, Special Representative of the Russian President on International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy told Izvestia. He noted that a UNESCO mission will be sent to the region to study the condition of the Karabakh monuments, and Moscow is ready to assist this effort. The Russian political figure called on Armenian and Azerbaijani cultural representatives to begin peaceful dialogue next year.

"In this case, it would not be right to place the duty of guarding all historic sites in Karabakh on Russian peacekeepers. Armenia and Azerbaijan must deal with preserving them independently. On the one hand, they are under Azerbaijani government control, and on the other hand, they are controlled by Nagorno-Karabakh officials," the envoy stated. "It is important that the countries work on a bilateral basis with representatives of the UNESCO commission on monitoring the state of the cultural monuments," he insisted.

At the same time, public dialogue should be initiated to overcome the consequences of the conflict between Armenian and Azerbaijani cultural representatives. The Russian official noted that this dialogue could be launched in 2021.

Presidential Adviser of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic David Babayan told Izvestia that before the recent conflict, the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic had covered 11,500 square kilometers, whereas now its territory only covers about 3,000 square kilometers. Thousands of monuments have been left outside the republic’s control, he stressed.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Belarusian protests guided by sheer enthusiasm

Another round of Sunday demonstrations in Belarus has shown that neither side is willing to yield. In spite of modifications to the protest format, the government is adapting to these changes, quelling the rallies. So far, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has managed to cling to power through brute force, Nezavisimaya Gazeta reports. Meanwhile, experts interviewed by the paper point out that the protesters are guided by sheer enthusiasm, and the government seems to have the upper hand at this point.

Read also
Lukashenko says Belarusian KGB has proof of Poland’s interference in Belarus’ affairs

December 6 marked the 18th Sunday protest in the country and the 120th day of the Belarusian protests. For the third week in a row, the protesters have chosen to congregate on streets and squares outside of the city center.

"The protests continue, they didn’t go anywhere, but the format has been altered. Not much has changed since last weekend," political analyst Valery Karbalevich told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. According to him, the scale of the December 6 rallies has not changed significantly, and the balance of power has remained the same. "The regime has tipped the scales in its favor over the past month, it seems. The government has an advantage, since they are using the full force of the state apparatus, while the protesters are guided by sheer enthusiasm and nothing else," the expert stated. The Belarusian government continues to use violent suppression tactics, he added.

Last week, the international community continued to issue statements on the events in Belarus. On December 4, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet noted that the situation in Belarus is deteriorating. The UN addressed Minsk demanding an end to the violence. EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore said earlier that an international tribunal may be created over the situation in Belarus. However, so far, these statements have not affected the government, experts point out.

"It is too early to talk about outside influence at this point. At any rate, we don’t see any obvious and serious cases of that. Statements made by international organizations and by the West virtually do not influence the political regime in Belarus in any way. More likely, it is a factor of moral support for the protesting public," Karbalevich stated.

 

Media: Moldovan leadership grappling for political strength after election

Moldova has entered a period of political strife after the presidential election. President-Elect Maia Sandu and incumbent President Igor Dodon are fighting for political influence, Kommersant reports. The control over the republic’s parliament, which is a crucial institution needed to run the country successfully, is at stake.

On December 3, the Moldovan parliament approved a bill stripping the president of control over the country’s Service of Information and Security and moving it to the parliament’s jurisdiction. The bill was proposed by the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, which supports incumbent President Igor Dodon.

Read also
Moldovan president vows to sign Russian language bill before Sandu takes office

This piece of legislation and a number of other laws were approved in a hurry, disregarding the parliament’s usual procedure. Both Maia Sandu and voices in the West expressed their dissatisfaction with the recent events. Washington openly stated that the decision to go back on an agreement on selling land to Washington for the construction of a new embassy negatively affects US-Moldovan bilateral ties. The EU stated that the parliament’s vote lacked transparency.

However, it seems that the opinion of the West is of little consequence to the socialists and to the incumbent president. The resolve and the hurried manner of approving the new laws show that the fight for the control over parliament will be tough, Kommersant notes. The goal of each side is to mobilize their electoral base as much as possible. In Dodon’s case, he needs to count on the Russian-speaking population of Moldova after the approval of a new law on the Russian language and Russian news. If Sandu chooses to criticize these steps using strong anti-Russian rhetoric, she risks entering a far-right zone that she attempted to get away from during the presidential campaign, the newspaper added.

Meanwhile, Victor Selin, leader of Moldova’s Social Democratic Party, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that Sandu had managed to reach a deal with the country’s Prime Minister Ion Chicu, with the Moldovan government possibly set to resign.

Selin informed that the corresponding agreement between Sandu and Chicu had been reached, and that a resignation statement might be published in the near future. "Chicu was promised a spot at the IMF, so it’s hard to turn down such an offer," Selin explained.

 

Kommersant: Gazprom plans to conclude construction of Nord Stream 2

Two Russian pipelaying vessels, the Akademik Cherskiy and the Fortuna, plan to continue the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Both vessels have received the green light to continue construction work starting December 2, and the Akademik Cherskiy has already reached the construction site near the island of Bornholm, Kommersant informs. Experts note, however, that the winter weather in the Baltic Sea might hinder the construction of the pipeline, which may take up to five months if the pipe layers synchronize their efforts.

Read also
Gazprom Neft still interested in market of Iraqi Kurdistan

The Russian pipelaying vessels need to finish construction of the pipeline in two areas: one spans about 50 kilometers and is located near the island of Bornholm in Denmark’s exclusive economic zone, while the other one is about 2.6 kilometers long connecting the terminal in Germany’s Greifswald to the gas line in the sea.

Gas analyst at the Skolkovo Energy Center of Energy Center Sergey Kapitonov told Kommersant that the speed of the construction would depend on the number of vessels involved in pipelaying. If both the Akademik Cherskiy and the Fortuna are involved, the construction of the first string will be over in about three months, while the second string will be done in about five months. If only one vessel is involved in the construction, the deadline will be moved up. A month or two will be needed after the pipelaying is complete for starting-up and adjusting the works before the pipeline is ready to be used, the expert notes. "Besides, the season of winter storms in the Baltic Sea may negatively affect the construction process," he stated, adding that this is not the most favorable period to begin construction of the pipeline due to weather conditions.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: OPEC+ move to boost market and legislator to battle big tech ‘dictatorship’
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, December 4
Read more
Hainan prepares cosmodrome for launching vehicle for delivering soil from Moon to Earth
If successful, China will become the third country in the world after Russia and the US that has managed to implement such a project
Read more
Lavrov describes claims of Russian-Turkish rivalry in Libya as ‘oversimplification’
In his words, the current lengthy lull in Libya is "a direct result of coordination of efforts between Russia and Turkey"
Read more
UK Royal Navy says about "significant Russian presence" close to British waters
Despite the increase in Russian activity, both on the surface and underwater, we are always ready to respond, First Sea Lord, Admiral Tony Radakin, said
Read more
Reports on explosive device aboard Aeroflot aircraft in New York not confirmed — police
After the passengers left the plane, the police checked the plane and did not find anything
Read more
Over 300 protesters detained in Minsk
Some of those detained had earlier been brought to responsibility for taking part in unauthorized rallies
Read more
Sputnik V vaccine’s price tag totals about $26 for two doses
Earlier, the Russian government added the vaccine on the list of vital and essential medicines
Read more
Lavrov plans talks with Armenian Foreign Minister about Nagorno-Karabakh
The ministers are expected to discuss international and regional issues, as well as the entire range of bilateral ties
Read more
Sberbank plans to open Russia's first AI institute
The institute is scheduled to open in Moscow in January 2021
Read more
Russian military medics begin to provide aid to Stepanakert population - defense ministry
During the day, Russian military medics have provided aid to about 40 local residents
Read more
Russia sees new high of 29,039 daily coronavirus cases
The total case tally reached 2,469,770 in Russia
Read more
US presence in Syria obstacle to restoration of country’s unity, says Lavrov
According to the Russian minister, it was possible to "break the back" of terrorism mostly thanks to Russia’s decisive assistance to the Syrian government
Read more
Russia’s FSB suspects scientist Gubanov of handing over secret aviation development data
On December 3, Moscow’s Lefortovo District Court ruled to arrest Gubanov until February 2, 2021 suspected of committing a crime stipulated by Article 275 of Russia’s Criminal Code (High Treason). If convicted, Gubanov may face up to 20 years in prison
Read more
Nord Stream 2 receives full funding
Almost 100% of required funds have already been provided by the shareholder and financial investors, the company said
Read more
Defense firm delivers final batch of Su-34 fighter-bombers to Russia’s Aerospace Force
About a hundred Su-34 fighter-bombers were manufactured under the long-term contract, according to United Aircraft Corporation and Sukhoi Company CEO Yuri Slyusar
Read more
Russia waiting for Turkey’s decision on second S-400 deal
Rostec's head pointed out that the S-400 systems involved complex technologies and it was impossible to start producing them from scratch
Read more
US position on Kuril Islands fuels revanchist mood, Russian foreign ministry says
Earlier, Japan’s Hokkaido Simbun reported citing the rules for the green card lottery published on the State Department’s website that Russians born in the Kuril Islands should say their place of birth is Japan
Read more
Over 50 countries attend online UN presentation of Russian COVID-19 vaccine
Many of them were able to ask questions regarding the Russian vaccine, its price and its production in other countries to the representatives of the Russian Federation
Read more
Artificial intelligence is not about hype, it will not 'fade away' over time — Putin
The president recalled that world history saw many cases when large corporations or even countries "slept through" a technological breakthrough and were swept off the historical stage overnight
Read more
Press review: Iran seeks to punish Trump and Turkey aims to push Russia out of S. Caucasus
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 2
Read more
Supply vessel to deliver pipes to Nord Stream 2 enters Baltic Sea
According to MarineTraffic tracking portal, Ivan Sidorenko should reach its destination at 14:00 local time
Read more
Press review: How Azerbaijan defeated Armenia and Erdogan cozies up to Biden squad
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, December 3
Read more
Flight from Moscow detained upon arrival in New York
Earlier, Fox News reported that passengers on the Moscow-New York flight had been evacuated at John F. Kennedy Airport due to an alleged threat of an explosive device on board
Read more
All Russian regions to join anti-COVID vaccination campaign by next weekend — deputy PM
President Vladimir Putin tasked the government and regional authorities to kick off free voluntary vaccination campaign against the coronavirus infection
Read more
More than 40 countries show interest in Sputnik V vaccine
Accordong to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the fund has received orders for more than 1.2 billion doses of the vaccine
Read more
Kremlin blasts new sanctions against Nord Stream 2 as unfair competition
The US steps contradict the principles of international trade and international law, the spokesman commented
Read more
Court rejects Trump’s lawsuit to declare him winner in Nevada - TV
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News on Monday that Trump’s campaign office would present its evidence of electoral violations in Nevada
Read more
Moscow court arrests scientist Gubanov charged with high treason
If convicted, Gubanov may face up to 20 years in prison
Read more
FSB thwarts illegal border crossing attempt by three armed perpetrators from Ukraine
After exchanging fire one of them was killed, two others fled
Read more
Russia develops jam-resistant munitions with artificial intelligence
The new software is designated for its use in precision munitions of defensive and offensive weapons
Read more
Moldovan president vows to sign Russian language bill before Sandu takes office
At least one third of the Moldovan population are Russian speakers
Read more
Serbian president says first batch of Russian Sputnik V anti-COVID vaccine delivered
Aleksandar Vucic also stated that he was not taking into account recommendations from Brussels regarding the choice of the offered anti-COVID vaccines
Read more
Non-recognition of Venezuelan polls indicates inability to face truth - Russian diplomat
The Venezuelans are to elect 227 lawmakers of the unicameral National Assembly
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet submersible test-dives to 200m depth after upgrade
In the course of the repairs, AS-28 received advanced navigation control systems, renewed underwater sound communications and video surveillance equipment, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
China's Changzheng 5 rocket successfully launches a lunar spacecraft
It is expected that the project for the soil delivery will become a new milestone in the development of China's lunar program
Read more
Hungary-EU dialogue on Russian COVID-19 vaccine did not go smoothly — Russian envoy
The permanent representative to the EU said that it was public pressure that made the European Commission recognize Hungary’s right to use Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
Read more
Moldova’s outgoing president accuses successor of attempts to destabilize situation
In his words, calls for mass gatherings are "very dangerous" both in terms of the country’s stability and amid the pandemic
Read more
Russia’s aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov is set for sea-trials in 2022, says source
The fire aboard the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov broke out during repair works in Murmansk in December 2019
Read more
About 1.7 mln people infected with HIV in Eastern Europe, Central Asia, UNAIDS reports
The UNAIDS special advisor noted that globally over the past 10-15 years the number of new cases of the infection and deaths caused by HIV has decreased approximately by 40%
Read more
First serial-produced Su-57 fighter to be delivered by year’s end
The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus cases hit all-time high of 28,782 - crisis center
The case tally has reached 2,431,731
Read more
Russia’s latest troop command system to outshine foreign rivals, says defense chief
The system will help improve troops’ command and control
Read more
Ukraine’s envoy to Contact Group threatens Russia with sanctions
These sanctions may be related to the international payment system
Read more
Oil price rebounds on OPEC+ decision, will reach $60 per barrel in 2021 — experts
The decision of the OPEC+ countries to mildly increase oil production from January was greeted with optimism on the market
Read more
Russian diplomat blasts US call for moratorium on Nord Stream 2 as ‘political aggression’
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova mentioned the statement of Acting US Ambassador to Germany Robin Quinville, in which she said that Nord Stream 2 is "a political tool that the Kremlin is using to bypass Ukraine and divide Europe"
Read more
Vatican does not consider conflict in eastern Ukraine ‘civil clash,' Holy See envoy says
The archbishop recalled that thanks to Pope Francis, the Vatican took specific action to provide aid via the Pope for Ukraine humanitarian program
Read more
US’ Rodchenkov Act meant to make up for sports failures - Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that the United States has got accustomed in the recent decades to dominate in many spheres
Read more
Lavrov, Azerbaijani top diplomat discuss implementation of Karabakh statement
The parties also discussed pressing matters on the bilateral agenda and certain international issues
Read more
‘Road to Hell’: Putin raises concerns over foreign meddling in Post-Soviet security bloc
According to the Russian president, Moscow could not turn a blind eye to the situation in Belarus
Read more
Trump signs Rodchenkov Act on criminal responsibility for doping
"The Act imposes criminal sanctions on certain persons involved in international doping fraud conspiracies and provides restitution for victims of such conspiracies," the White House said
Read more
Russia will continue explaining its position on Crimea to Turkey, Kremlin says
This issue remains a source of serious differences between both states, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more