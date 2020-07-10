{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Murder charges against Russian governor and Iran as a future Chinese colony

Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 10
Sergei Furgal Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Sergei Furgal
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

 

Media: How murder charges against a regional governor may shake up Russia’s mainstream opposition

Governor of Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk Region Sergei Furgal was taken into custody on July 9 on suspicion of masterminding murder-for-hire killings of businessmen in 2004-2005. He was flown to Moscow the same day, Vedomosti writes.

Read also
Khabarovsk governor’s arrest part of big political case, says party’s firebrand leader

Member of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Sergei Furgal became governor of Khabarovsk in September 2018, winning a runoff election against the then incumbent governor, Vyacheslav Shport of United Russia. Experts point out that the charges brought against Furgal are unprecedented and the case could have serious consequences for the mainstream opposition. Unlike other high-profile cases against regional governors, Furgal’s case is based not on corruption but on murder charges, political scientist Alexander Pozhalov noted.

The Furgal case is a serious blow to the LDPR, political scientist Yevgeny Minchenko said. "Furgal was one of the party’s public faces. He was a success story. He demonstrated how you can join the LDPR and be part of a ‘safe’ opposition that attracts those left who were behind by United Russia but are unwilling to join the Communist Party and are pessimistic about the A Just Russia party’s prospects," the expert explained.

"Furgal was the party’s long-term sponsor. Last year, he led the LDPR branch to victory in regional elections. If a court upholds charges against a high-ranking politician like him, it will deal a powerful blow to one of the oldest parliamentary parties, leading to changes in regional policies," Civil Society Development Fund’s Chairman of the Board Konstantin Kostin told Izvestia.

According to Director General of the Agency for Political and Economic Communications Dmitry Orlov, Furgal is highly likely to be sacked over loss of trust and the region will be in for a tough election campaign. The expert emphasized that Furgal had always remained at the bottom of the agency’s regional influence ranking. In June, he ranked 81st among 85 regional heads

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Is Beijing turning Iran into a Chinese colony?

Iran and China are working on a 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement, which has already whipped up some controversy. Tehran is refraining from commenting on the deal’s details but Iranian opposition members and Arab experts are speculating that it will turn Iran into a Chinese colony, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Read also
Pressure on Iran runs counter to claims of commitment to nuclear deal — Russian diplomat

The most popular theories allege that Tehran will hand Kish Island or the strategically important port of Jask over to the Chinese for a long period of time, provide Beijing with the monopoly right to purchase Iranian oil and greenlighting the deployment of Chinese troops to the country.

"It’s not about some strategic shift," Nikita Smagin, an Iran-based expert with the Russian International Affairs Council pointed out. "It is more of an Iranian initiative aimed at saving the economic relations that have been deteriorating due to foreign pressure. I don’t think that there will be any breakthrough, particularly an economic one," he added. On the other hand, in the expert’s view, since Washington prevents Iran from trading with the West, China - who knows how to circumvent sanctions - is getting the opportunity to strengthen its influence over Iran.

"China became Iran’s major trade partner in recent years but the sanctions have caused a decline in trade," Smagin stressed. "And now, on top of that, there is the coronavirus pandemic, and trade dwindled by another 30% in the first quarter of the year. Iran understands that something needs to be done about it," the expert emphasized.

"Naturally, if it turns out that the project grants concessions to China, conservative Iranian politicians will take it as an excuse to criticize the government even more. At the same time, I don’t think that significant concessions will be made. The project is more likely to contain declarations of intent that will probably be partially implemented," Smagin concluded.

 

Izvestia: Russia may apply amendment voting practices to future elections

The best practices of Russia’s recent nationwide vote on the constitutional amendments could be used in the September 13 elections. In particular, the voting process needs to be extended for several days to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, politicians and experts told Izvestia following a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairperson Ella Pamfilova.

The CEC chief did not rule out that Unified Election Day would last longer than usual under the current situation. In particular, the September election ballot could last several days. However, according to her, it won’t be a week but two to three days.

Read also
Kremlin spokesman supports online voting in future elections

"As for the September 13, Unified Election Day, we need to take the best and safest practices into account," State Duma member Viktor Zubarev agreed. In his view, multi-day voting has turned out to be reasonable in many terms. This principally concerns the need to comply with healthcare regulations, the lawmaker added. He pointed out that though the coronavirus situation had improved, leading infectious disease experts warned of a possible second wave in the early fall.

"We need to understand that not all people will be willing to go outside, let alone visit public places, for fear of contracting the novel coronavirus. Consequently, there is a need to provide them with an opportunity to vote remotely if possible, or extend the voting process to several days," the legislator emphasized.

Extending the balloting process would be quite a wise move in today’s situation, said Alexei Agranovsky, a professor with the Department of Virology at Moscow State University’s Faculty of Biology. He pointed out that such an approach could help reduce the risk of infection. According to the expert, it is still unclear if Russia will face a second wave of COVID-19 so the country needs to stay alert and everyone should minimize contact with other people.

 

Izvestia: Coronavirus lockdown bolstered Russians’ interest in moving to suburban homes

Apartment buildings disappointed one in six Russians during the coronavirus lockdown. More people (39%) now tend to think that it is better to live in private residences, Izvestia wrote, citing a poll conducted by the Agency for Housing Mortgage Lending (DOM.RF) and the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center.

When commenting on the survey’s outcome, DOM.RF Director General Vitaly Mutko highlighted the importance of boosting private housing construction and creating conditions for developers. "We need to promote private housing construction in a comprehensive manner so that investors will find it attractive. It will have an impact on housing construction volumes in the country," Mutko noted.

Standard interest rates for suburban homes range between 8-15%, while subsidized mortgage rates for apartments stand at 6.5%. The reason is that there are different model approaches to construction projects and banks find it hard to estimate the value of mortgaged properties.

"The demand for suburban homes did increase during the pandemic but it’s unclear if the trend will hold," said Luxury Real Estate Manager at Metrium Premium Anna Radzhabova.

Developers interviewed by the newspaper said that they were not very much interested in the construction of suburban-type houses. They pointed to huge issues with infrastructure facilities and jobs, as well as to the lack of major shopping malls. Developers believe that the change in people’s preferences is temporary and is due to the aftereffects of the recent lockdown.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Coronavirus can spread through air conditioning

The demand for air conditioners always soars during periods of hot weather. However, many are apprehensive about installing such devices in their homes because there is speculation that the coronavirus can get inside a building through air conditioning. This is why air conditioning systems are still turned off in many offices, Rossiyskaya Gazeta writes.

Read also
Coronavirus pandemic growing around the world, WHO envoy says

"Like any respiratory virus, the coronavirus cannot exist in ventilation and air conditioning systems. It lives inside the human body," said Mikhail Lebedev, an expert with the Center for Molecular Diagnostics at the Russian sanitary watchdog’s Central Research Institute of Epidemiology. "In theory, it can linger in an air conditioner’s filter, but only for a short while. It is another thing that air conditioners certainly need to be cleaned thoroughly after winter because apart from the coronavirus, there can be bacteria," the expert noted. However, according to him, "air conditioners absorb air from the room and partially discharge it back, so it is better to open windows to let fresh air in as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus," Lebedev stressed.

Another important thing to remember is that an air conditioner blows air in a certain direction and if a sick person sneezes near it, then the system may spread sneeze droplets.

"In theory, it is possible. This is why Rospotrebnadzor [the sanitary watchdog] does not recommend using air conditioning in medical facilities. To prevent the infection from spreading, it is better to air the room as often as possible," the expert emphasized.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Will the second wave hit Russia and what led to space agency aide’s arrest
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 9
Read more
German ambassador upbeat on Nord Stream 2’s future after Denmark's go-ahead
Earlier, at the request of Nord Stream 2 AG, the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) gave the go-ahead to use vessels in an unfinished section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline running along the southeast of Bornholm Island
Read more
Russia offered technical assistance in situation around Renaissance Dam
The dam is supposed to become the largest in Africa, consisting of 15 radial-axis hydraulic units
Read more
Russia proposes UN Security Council to adopt its draft resolution on assistance to Syria
Russia and China vetoed the draft resolution by Germany and Belgium, which proposed leaving two checkpoints open for the UN
Read more
Press review: Russia says its time for a Gas OPEC and who struck Turkey’s airbase in Libya
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 6th
Read more
Press review: UK sanctions top Russian officials and India to buy jets from Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, July 7
Read more
Press review: Will the second wave hit Russia and what led to space agency aide’s arrest
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 9
Read more
Russia developing 17 potential COVID-19 vaccines
Health Minister Mikhail Murashko noted that every Russian citizen would decide for themselves whether they want to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus
Read more
Roscosmos advisor suspected of handing over confidential data to NATO
The charges carry a punishment of 20 years behind bars, according to the Federal Security Service
Read more
Ukraine’s exit from Minsk accords would be extraordinary event for all — Kremlin official
Moscow does not know what the Ukrainian president means by plans B and C, Deputy Chief of Staff the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak said
Read more
Envoy points to lack of conditions for pulling Russian forces out of Transnistria
The ambassador noted that the Russian forces had been maintaining peace in the region for 28 years together with Moldovan and Transnistrian peacekeepers
Read more
Russian latest amphibious assault ship deploys to Baltic Sea to wrap up trials
The shipbuilders’ sea trials are due to be completed by mid-July, according to Shipyard Spokesman Sergei Mikhailov
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet’s ships strike enemy force in Barents Sea drills
The vessels are supported by Tu-22M3 strategic bombers of Russia’s Aerospace, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Ex-PM Medvedev says he has ‘good friendly relations’ with Putin
On January 15, Medvedev announced his resignation following Putin’s address to the parliament
Read more
Libya’s LNA ready to sign ceasefire agreement but Tripoli is unwilling — Lavrov
The Tripoli government counts on the military solution, according to Russia's top diplomat
Read more
R-Pharm registers Koronavir drug to treat COVID-19
According to the research data, clinical improvement on the seventh day of the therapy was observed in 55% patients receiving Koronavir
Read more
Turkey tested Russia’s S-400 air defense systems on US-made planes last year - source
Earlier, several media reported with reference to the Fighter Jets World portal that the Russian-made missile systems had been tested on US aircraft
Read more
Kazakhstan’s president says situation with coronavirus very serious
According to the president, the authorities approved strict and tough measures at the onset of the pandemic to curb the spread of the virus in the country
Read more
Violators of Russia’s territorial integrity may face up to 10 years behind bars
The document was submitted to the government for approval
Read more
Russian troops to get S-500 air defense systems in coming years
The commander of Missile Defense Troops of the Russian Aerospace Forces Sergei Babakov said that apart from aerodynamic and ballistic targets, S-500 systems can detect and destroy hypersound weapons of all modifications, including in the near space
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry’s clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine enter final stage
Results of the COVID-19 vaccine tests, performed on a group of volunteers in Russia, show that they are developing immunity to the coronavirus, the ministry said
Read more
Anti-aircraft gunners in Eastern Siberia to get latest S-300PM-2 air defense systems
The S-300PM-2 surface-to-air missile system is designated to defend the state’s vital facilities
Read more
Union State secretary hopes Russia, Belarus will sign updated military doctrine
Secretary of State of the Russia and Belarus Union State Grigory Rapota noted the high level of cooperation between Russian and Belarusian defense ministries
Read more
Russia’s Progress MS-13 cargo spacecraft buried in Pacific — Roscosmos
The spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station at 21:22 Moscow time on Wednesday
Read more
Russia chooses first 13 countries for resuming international flight connection
The list of countries that meet epidemiological safety requirements include the UK, Hungary, Germany, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Finland, Vietnam, China, Mongolia, Sri Lanka
Read more
Khabarovsk governor’s arrest part of big political case, says party’s firebrand leader
According to Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Furgal’s arrest is related to the good results he achieved as governor from an opposition party
Read more
Moscow mayor announces new stage of lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Starting July 13, wearing masks on the street will not be obligatory anymore
Read more
Maiden flight of Il-114 passenger plane scheduled in September
Series production of the Il-114-300 is anticipated to start in 2023
Read more
UN Security Council rejects Russian-backed resolution on Syrian aid deliveries
Seven countries voted against the resolution, four - in favor, four abstained
Read more
Russia, Germany discuss potential production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in Germany
There was a meeting between Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr
Read more
Nord Stream 2 AG cannot start pipelaying due to possible appeal, says regulator
The permission granted by the Danish Energy Agency to Nord Stream 2 AG to use anchored vessels can be appealed to the Danish Energy Board of Appeal before August 3, according to the press representative
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet forces tracking NATO grouping in Black Sea
Last time, the Russian Armed Forces tracked NATO’s activities in the Black Sea on June 17 when the US guided missile destroyer Porter entered the area
Read more
Latest frigate to enter service with Russian Navy in July
Project 22350 frigates are expected to become the Russian Navy’s most advanced warships in their class
Read more
Russian Navy to receive about 40 warships in 2020
This suggested the efficient implementation of the military shipbuilding program in Russia, the Navy Commander-in-Chief said
Read more
Russian space agency to transfer new Angara rocket to military personnel for flight tests
It will be sent to the Plesetsk space center in the coming weeks, Head of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos said
Read more
US election and trade wars increase risks for Russia's economy, experts say
The possible tightening of anti-Russian sanctions is very likely if a candidate from the Democratic Party wins the election, according to the expert
Read more
Russia providing maintenance for India’s aircraft carrier despite pandemic
A group of Russian technical specialists, which is assisting India in providing maintenance for the aircraft carrier Vikramaditya, has remained in the country hit by the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
At least 3-4 vaccines to be available in Russia - health minister
Earlier, the minister announced that the country had 17 promising vaccines for the coronavirus
Read more
Russia’s COVID-19 cases top 700,000
In the past two days the daily growth rate did not exceed 0.9%
Read more
‘Regrettable’ mindset: Lavrov castigates Pentagon’s ‘containment’ policy of China, Russia
The top diplomat speculated that, by embellishing some threats from Russia and China, Washington seeks to deflect the American public’s attention from the current domestic strife that has been intensifying
Read more
Diplomat slams UK sanctions against Russian nationals as meddling in internal affairs
Moscow reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response to British sanctions, the diplomat told the briefing
Read more
‘Not logical’: Kremlin lambasts rumors tying Chechen murder victim in Austria to Kadyrov
The Austrian Prosecutor’s Office checks politics as the motive behind the murder, because the victim had a blog where he expressed his political positions
Read more
Museum or mosque? Turkey sparks debate over fate of Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia
The change in the status of Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia is now being debated in Turkey
Read more
Experts confirm technical readiness for study of 5G’s effects on Moscow residents
The scheduled study must reveal, what level of radiation of various standards is safe for humans
Read more
Outlook for resuming international flights from Russia is hazy, Kremlin says
According to the Kremlin spokesman, the reason is the rate of emergence of new coronavirus hotspots in Europe and Asia
Read more
Khabarovsk governor in custody, faces murder charges
The official was detained on suspicion of organizing contract killings and attempted murder
Read more
Press review: Russia’s latest treason case and South China Sea showdown on the horizon
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 8
Read more
First Russian corvette armed with seaborne Pantsyr air defense system enters state trials
This is the small missile ship Odintsovo, according to official data
Read more
Troops employ latest electronic warfare system to repel drone attack in Urals drills
The drills that ran in the daytime and at night involved over 500 troops and over 100 items of military and special hardware, according to the Central Military District’s press office
Read more
Strict lockdowns unlikely during potential second wave of COVID-19, says expert
The emergence of a second wave of the coronavirus infection in Russia is inevitable, Deputy Director of Research at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology at the Federal Service on Surveillance for Consumer rights protection Alexander Gorelov said
Read more
Recordings of Poroshenko’s voice admitting involvement in sabotage in Crimea published
He said that the preparations happened during his visit to the Far East and that important steps were taken to make such situation impossible in the future
Read more