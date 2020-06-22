Pressure on Iran runs counter to claims of commitment to nuclear deal — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Speculations of the United Kingdom, Germany and France regarding the dispute resolution mechanism on the Iranian nuclear deal which paves the way to reinstate sanctions of the UN Security Council against Tehran and their heightening of tensions regarding this issue in the IAEA contradict their assurances of commitment to the agreement, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said in a comment published on the ministry’s official website Monday.

"Reassurances of British, German and French colleagues that they are committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program and looking for ways to minimize negative effect of American sanctions against Iran run counter to their actions to heighten tensions surrounding the Iranian nuclear program in the IAEA as well as speculations about triggering the dispute resolution mechanism under article 36 of the JCPOA," she noted.