IAEA approves resolution demanding access to suspected nuclear sites in Iran

VIENNA, June 19. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors has approved a resolution of the UK, France and Germany demanding that Iran provide them access to two suspected undeclared nuclear sites, Reuters news agency informed citing a diplomatic source.

On Friday, the IAEA Board of Governors convened in Vienna to vote on the resolution on Iran proposed by the UK, Germany and France.

Earlier, China’s permanent envoy to international organizations in Vienna Wang Qun said that China does not agree with this resolution that may hurt the Iranian nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, Kazem Gharib Abadi, Iranian envoy to international organizations in Vienna, called on the IAEA Board of Governors to vote against this measure. He explained that this resolution is based on claims from 17 years ago that were rejected by the IAEA back in 2015. It was noted during technical briefings that these objects include a farm and a desert. Iran stressed that it does not plan to provide automatic access to these sites based on groundless accusations from other states.