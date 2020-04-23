{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Turkey’s airstrike plot on Libya and Israel’s Jordan Valley annexation bid

Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 23
© AP Photo/Murad Sezer

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Turkey gearing up for airstrike on Libya

Read also
Lavrov says Berlin conference decisions on Libya stuck in the mud

Libyan National Army (LNA) Spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari has accused Turkey of plotting an air operation in Libya, noting that Ankara, which supports the opposite conflicting side — the Government of National Accord led by Fayez al-Sarraj — was taking advantage of the January 12 ceasefire.

According to the LNA spokesman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan capitalized on this truce, gaining the opportunity to transport weapons, and thus, Ankara switched to the second stage of its plan — the attack on Tarhuna, controlled by the LNA. Meanwhile, the LNA is not admitting its military setbacks but says instead that the Turkish plans are doomed to failure.

Senior Lecturer at the Political Science Department of the Higher School of Economics Grigory Lukyanov told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that the LNA’s statement signals that during the holy month of Ramadan, Ankara could step up its activity and attack. According to him, the Erdogan regime seeks to establish a reliable air channel between Turkey and Libya bypassing the EU’s Irini operation in order to ensure supplies for the GNA’s forces. "For this goal, it should win superiority in the air," the expert noted. "Since December, the LNA has had superiority in the air with mixed success. It’s important for Tripoli to offset it. It has been unable to do this through the current forces of Operation Volcano of Anger. Haftar’s forces think the Turks could intervene. This is the only power capable of undermining the LNA’s positions in the air."

Meanwhile, the expert expressed doubts over Turkey’s plans to carry out an air campaign. "This operation requires either the creation of a military base on the ground in Libya or an air base in direct proximity to Libyan territory," Lukyanov specified. For example, Turkey could use the territory of Algeria or Tunisia, but they are not ready to furnish this opportunity to Turkey, the expert said, attributing this to the Arab world’s strong anti-Turkish rhetoric.

 

Izvestia: Israel’s Jordan Valley annexation plan to derail peace talks with Palestinians

Read also
Israel’s law on Jordan Valley would violate international law — Russian Foreign Ministry

The annexation of the Jordan Valley would eliminate the last chance for peace talks between the Israelis and the Palestinians, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Izvestia. Meanwhile, the Netanyahu administration told the paper that the annexation of these territories would be the key goal of the newly formed government and could begin this July.

On Monday, Israel’s worst political crisis that had lasted for a year and a half finally came to an end. The leaders of the right-wing and left-wing blocs, Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, agreed on creating the National Unity Government. The current head of government will be the prime minister for another year and a half and will then hand this post over to Gantz to become his deputy. Experts share the view that the new coalition government of Netanyahu and Gantz won’t last for long but would act as a life-saver for the prime minister to avoid trial.

The actual annexation of Palestinian territory could begin in two or three months, the paper says. Israel is not planning any military operation or talks with the Palestinians, adviser to the prime minister Ariel Bulstein explained. "We will just apply our sovereignty to these territories exactly the way we did in 1981 with the Golan Heights. These lands will simply become part of Israel de jure, and they have this status now de facto, and we are already controlling this territory."

Meanwhile, the Palestinian ambassador to Moscow told the paper that his administration rejected the so-called "deal of the century" and appealed to the United Nations and the international community to exert influence on Israel to prevent the annexation.

"Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has asked President Vladimir Putin, the UN and the Quartet of mediators to sway Israel to prevent the annexation of Palestinian soil. The Israelis’ steps would be the last nail in the coffin of a peaceful settlement," the ambassador emphasized.

 

Media: Russia seeks to extend leverage through 200-million-euro loan for Moldova

Read also
Dodon says sure Moldova will have good relations with Russia under new government

Moscow is placing great importance on cooperation with Moldova this year. This autumn, the republic is due to hold its presidential election and Russia expects that the incumbent head of state Igor Dodon will win. Thus, Moscow would like to contribute to his re-election, Kommersant business daily writes. Moldova has signed an agreement to receive a 200-million-euro loan from Russia, which should be ratified by the Moldovan parliament on Thursday. During the coronavirus pandemic, this money could help Dodon defeat his pro-Western opponents, the paper says.

Dodon stressed that Moldova would receive this loan under an agreement that he reached in December 2019 with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said this was the first financial assistance that his country would receive from its partners during the current crisis.

Meanwhile, the loan has split the ruling coalition consisting of the Socialists and the Democrats, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. The Democratic Party has criticized the terms of the deal, Director of the Chisinau Center for Strategic Studies and Political Consulting Politicon Anatol Tsaranu explained. In particular, the document says that Transnistria’s gas debt to the tune of nearly $7 bln should be considered as Moldova’s state debt.

Besides, the deal also says that Moldovan economic agents’ debts to Russian banks should be recognized as the state debt. The opposition in the parliament said it would not vote for this loan and the Democratic Party’s MPs have not backed the deal either. In his turn, Dodon has threatened to declare early parliamentary polls, in which the Democrats have no chances of entering the new legislature. "But the opposition has this chance. It is not ruled out that they could back the president’s initiative on early parliamentary polls. Then, Dodon will have to agree on creating a new coalition with the Socialists and right-wing pro-European parties," the Moldovan expert said.

 

 

Izvestia: Average oil price unlikely to plunge below $30, market gurus say

Read also
Sberbank CEO Gref does not expect quick 'rebound' in Russian economy, crisis may be long

Experts from the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics have presented four scenarios of how oil price plunges would affect federal budget revenues in 2020. According to their study, analyzed by Izvestia, with the oil price down to $30, Russia will lose 2.5 trillion rubles ($33.1 bln), but with the price at $20 and $10, that will result in nearly 3 trillion rubles ($40 bln) and 4.7 trillion rubles ($62.4 bln) losses, respectively. Even if the price hits rock bottom at $1, the Russian budget will be short of just 2 trln rubles ($26 bln), and this could be compensated by a ruble devaluation.

In the mid-term prospect, Russia’s oil could even dive to zero, but the average annual price of below $30 is very unlikely, the experts said.

The authors emphasized that these estimates were based on the ruble rate of 78 per dollar that Russia’s Central Bank would support by foreign currency interventions. Should the regulator fail to interfere, the Russian currency will weaken to 90 rubles per dollar. This would somehow ease the lack of budget funds, which would be estimated at 3.4 trln rubles ($45 bln) by the end of the year.

Senior Lecturer at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Alla Chalova notes that the oil price at $10 per barrel was quite likely, but certainly, this would not be for long. If the oil price fell to $1, this would weaken the ruble to 110 rubles per dollar and reduce oil revenues to the budget by 2 trln rubles ($26 bln). This would be compensated by the collapse of the national currency, the expert explained. "The government could significantly reduce its losses by a ruble devaluation, but it will happen at the cost of declining living standards of citizens," Chalova noted.

The Russian government could safeguard budget revenues from the falling oil price like Mexico, which buys put options (a stock market instrument, which gives the holder the right to sell an asset at a specified price) and then the price per barrel won’t be that important, analyst at Freedom Finance Investment Company Valery Emelyanov said.

 

Kommersant: Vietnam comes up with unique model of beating coronavirus pandemic

Read also
Coronavirus count in Singapore surpasses 10,000

Vietnamese authorities on Wednesday eased their strict quarantine, which had been introduced in major cities and provinces since April 1 to prevent the coronavirus spread. The measures of social distancing enabled Vietnam, which is home to 95 mln people and borders on China, to skirt the epidemic. The country has confirmed 268 cases, with 222 recoveries and no deaths. Vietnam, which does not possess any means of massive tests, has chosen a low-budget model of combating COVID-19, relying on isolating the hotbeds of the infection and active preventive measures. This model has proven to be effective, Kommersant business daily writes.

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on Wednesday that over the past six days not a single case of the infection was registered in the country. Given this positive trend over the past week, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc could start easing its quarantine in 12 major cities and regions. The anti-coronavirus measures in the country could be fully lifted by April 30.

Amid the reports on the growing spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Southeast Asia, namely in the region’s major economic powers such as Singapore and Indonesia, Vietnam, which has one of the lowest revenues per capita, managed to get off with one of the smallest numbers of cases. Vietnam’s know-how was the development of a concept on "classifying risks." Under this concept, the country’s 63 provinces were divided into several regions — with high, moderate and low levels of the coronavirus threat. Social-distancing measures were introduced depending on the classification of provinces.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese citizens say that an important success factor was the leading role of the Communist Party, which has called on people to unite and view the fight against the pandemic as a battle with an external enemy.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Forecasts on amendment voting date and West’s ‘concern’ over Kim’s health
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 22
Read more
Container ship, presumably with Russians on board, seized off Benin
The ship’s multinational crew includes citizens of Russia, Ukraine, The Philippines and Bulgaria
Read more
Kremlin slams rally against coronavirus lockdown in Vladikavkaz as illegal
These protests could have negative consequences given the current epidemiological situation in the country, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Read more
Ambassador says coronavirus imported to China, points to genetic sequence as proof
On Wednesday, Fox News reported, citing its sources, that the virus had allegedly spread from a Wuhan laboratory
Read more
No new world order after coronavirus exits, UN’s role to weaken, predicts Iranian diplomat
The diplomat believes that the crisis will open wounds that had developed long before the pandemic
Read more
S-400 teams shield Crimea’s economically vital facilities in drills
Under the drills’ scenario, the data coming from the command post pointed to a sudden advance of a notional enemy’s aircraft simulated by Su-24M frontline bombers from the Southern Military District’s composite air formation
Read more
Russian Energy Minister believes speculative traders behind collapse of WTI price
On Monday, the price of a May WTI oil futures contract fell to negative values on the New York Mercantile Exchange, for the first time in US history
Read more
Press review: WTI oil price plunges below zero and US threatens ‘star wars’ against China
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, April 21
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia grow by 5,642 over past day
The total number of cases has grown to 52,763
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus case tally rises by 5,236 over past day
The total number of cases has reached nearly 58,000
Read more
Press review: US wants China to pay for COVID-19 and top banker sees ‘rebound’ after virus
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, April 20
Read more
Syrian air defenses repel Israeli air strike on Palmyra area — SANA
According to the agency, the Syrian military "managed to shoot down several missiles of the enemy before they reached ground targets"
Read more
Animals freely roam empty streets amid global coronavirus lockdown
With many cities in lockdown, streets are nearly empty and animals emerge from the wild into the open, reaching areas where they rarely venture into as they search for food
Read more
NATO expansion plans prevent Transnistrian issue from being resolved, says Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat added that Moscow had supported Moldova’s sovereignty from the very beginning of that country’s post-Soviet history
Read more
Upgraded S-300 air defense systems shield key facilities in southwestern Russia drills
The drills involved over 10 launching and loader-launcher vehicles of the upgraded S-300PM2 anti-aircraft missile system that had recently gone on combat duty in the region, according to the Western Military District's press office
Read more
Foreign interference in Venezuelan affairs unacceptable, says Putin
Putin and Maduro have discussed further development of Russian-Venezuelan strategic partnership, namely in the trade and economic sphere, the Kremlin stated
Read more
Russian coronavirus vaccine to undergo preclinical tests on people aged between 18 and 60
Preclinical tests will begin in early May and last until June 22
Read more
Syrian troops shell terrorist positions in Idlib — news portal
According to the Syrian military, attempts to create an outpost in Tell Afis and deployment of additional forces there poses a threat to pro-government troops stationed in the south and east of Idlib
Read more
Putin, Rouhani determined to keep cooperating to find solution to Syria issue — Kremlin
The two presidents had a telephone conversation on Tuesday
Read more
WHO envoy attributes Russia’s low mortality to control over community-acquired pneumonia
In her words, both ordinary Russians and the Russian healthcare system remain on high alert regarding cases of community-acquired pneumonia
Read more
Russia to hold about 10 more test launches of Tsirkon hypersonic missile — source
The trials will be held in 2020-2021
Read more
TASS News Agency included in list of backbone companies of Russia
The list, approved by the governmental commission on sustainable development of the Russian economy, includes 79 companies from the main sub-industries of information and communications
Read more
Pirates leave captured vessel off Benin together with seized Russians
There are no other details at present, Russia’s embassy in Benin said
Read more
Russia expects coronavirus spread to peak in mid-May, Kremlin says
According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the coronavirus pandemic is a "major threat to all countries"
Read more
Russian T-14 Armata tanks tested in Syria
Serial supplies of Russia’s new T-14 tanks on the Armata platform to Russian troops will begin in 2021
Read more
Putin concerned about fight against coronavirus not approval rating — Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview with CNBC rejected the allegation that Moscow’s move to provide medical aid to the US had been aimed at easing sanctions
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver latest patrol vessel to Russian Navy by yearend
The Project 22160 patrol vessel Pavel Derzhavin now awaits trials, a Russian Navy spokesperson informed Tuesday
Read more
Kremlin denies reports about "shouting match" between Putin and Saudi Crown Prince
Earlier, the Middle East Eye publication reported citing its own sources that Putin and the Saudi Crown Prince had a very personal phone conversation shortly before the OPEC+ meeting in early March
Read more
US committed to providing humanitarian assistance to Russia, ambassador says
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a contract with the US for the supply of ventilator parts
Read more
Lavrov says Berlin conference decisions on Libya stuck in the mud
The top diplomat stressed that Russia remains in favor of an early launch of a political dialogue between the parties in Libya and the appointment of a new UN special envoy on the Libyan settlement
Read more
No full-fledged border between Russia and Belarus will be created after pandemic — Lavrov
The top diplomat expressed hope that Russia and Belarus could finally sign an agreement on a single visa policy, which was initialed in December 2018
Read more
US seeks to provide assistance to militants in Rukban at the expense of UN — statement
The document emphasized that the United States had influenced the development of the UN plan on sending a humanitarian and medical mission to the camp
Read more
Kim Jong-un sends letter to Syrian President al-Assad, agency reports
In the letter, Kim Jong-un also expressed confidence that the relations between the two countries will continue developing
Read more
Russian fighter jet scrambled to intercept US spy plane over Syria coast
The Russian fighter shadowed the US spy plane
Read more
Russian Navy warship transiting Black Sea straits to join Mediterranean Squadron
The missile corvette Orekhovo-Zuyevo is expected to join the Russian Navy’s permanent Mediterranean taskforce already by Tuesday evening
Read more
WTI futures crushed to $0.01/bbl
May futures for the WTI oil expire on April 21
Read more
US strongly rejects proposal on humanitarian pause amid coronavirus pandemic — Lavrov
Coronavirus has posed a serious challenge to all countries, and under such circumstances the policy of hegemony and dominance is particularly inappropriate, the Russian foreign minister stated
Read more
ISS crew evacuated from Soyuz-MS15 on landing
The crew has returned to Earth due to the novel coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Artificial origin of novel coronavirus cannot be ruled out — Russian expert
"It appears to me that this situation requires not guesses, but serious research," she said
Read more
Tehran, Moscow, Ankara confirm plans to hold Syria summit in Iran
The sides emphasized the need to boost control of the government in Damascus over the entire Syrian territory and continue the war on terror
Read more
S-350 anti-aircraft missile system to boost Russia’s defense from cruise missiles fourfold
The S-350 is designated to fight both aerodynamic and ballistic targets
Read more
Coronavirus in Russia: cases top 50,000 but peak approaches
Over the past 24 hours, 5,642 new infection cases were identified
Read more
Trump orders Navy to sink Iranian gunboats that ‘harass’ US ships
On April 15, the US Navy Fifth Fleet’s press service stated that gunboats of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps conducted dangerous maneuvers near several US military ships in the Persian Gulf
Read more
Brent crude oil price down below $19 per barrel
The price of Brent crude was last below $19 per barrel in January 2002
Read more
Kremlin waiting for official statement about Kim Jong-un’s health
Earlier the television network CNN reported that the US was studying intelligence reports the North Korean leader was experiencing health problems after an alleged surgery
Read more
Putin, Erdogan discuss nuclear energy cooperation
The presidents agreed that the two countries would maintain contact at various levels
Read more
Visas of foreigners staying in Russia automatically extended until June 15
The decision was made due to closed borders of the majority of foreign states, as well as closed transport communication
Read more
Russia suggests take or pay principle for global oil trade — Medvedev
Earlier on Monday, WTI oil futures with deliveries for May 2020 plunged by almost 100% on London’s ICE stock exchange
Read more
Sberbank CEO Gref does not expect quick 'rebound' in Russian economy, crisis may be long
Along with the crisis, poverty in Russia will worsen significantly, and the unemployment rate will be much higher by the end of 2020 than at the beginning of the year, Herman Gref warned
Read more
Russian hi-tech firm starts adapting RD-180 engines for new Soyuz-6 carrier rocket
The RD-180 will also be used as the groundwork for reusable rockets
Read more