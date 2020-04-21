Sberbank CEO Gref does not expect quick 'rebound' in Russian economy, crisis may be long

New support measures for people and economy to get into gear as soon as possible — PM

MOSCOW, April 21. / TASS /. The head of Sberbank Herman Gref does not expect a quick "rebound" in the Russian economy, the crisis may be long, said he in a video interview on Sberbank TV on Tuesday.

"If during the first period of time we went on from the fact that we will now survive the peak of the crisis and return to full-time life after a rapid decline and a quick rebound, today I personally see the situation completely differently. It is quite possible that this crisis will be long," Gref said.