Israel’s law on Jordan Valley would violate international law — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Israeli politicians’ intention to press for the bill on the annexation of the Jordan Valley (part of the West Bank of the river Jordan) runs counter to international law and UN Security Council’s resolutions, Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said in the wake of recent statements by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"This fundamentally contradicts international decisions and resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council," he stated.

One week ahead of the September 17 parliamentary elections Netanyahu pledged that in case of his victory he would annex parts of the western bank in the area of the Jordan Valley and the northern extremity of the Dead Sea. On November 19, he urged the Benny Gantz-led block of parties Kachol-Lavan and Avigdor Lieberman’s party Israel Our Home to team up with his own party Likud to establish a government of national unity for the sake of the fastest approval of the Jordan Valley annexation bill.