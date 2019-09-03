{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Who’s the EEF’s guest of honor and can Russia capitalize on US-Iran tensions

Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 3
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Kommersant: Indian PM Modi to be guest of honor at Eastern Economic Forum

Read also
Organizers expect over 8,000 people to participate in Eastern Economic Forum this year

The fifth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is going to kick off in Russia’s Far Eastern port city of Vladivostok on September 4. Russian-Japanese business talks and a visit by Malaysia’s high-ranking officials will be the centerpiece events, Kommersant writes. In addition, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honor at the forum. A Russian-Indian intergovernmental agreement aimed at tripling bilateral trade turnover and several major contracts between companies in both countries are expected to be inked in Vladivostok.

Chinese President Xi Jinping who led his country’s delegation was a special guest at the forum last year. This time, Beijing’s delegation will be led by State Council Vice Premier Hu Chunhua. That being said, China’s share in foreign investment in Russia’s Far East has amounted to 59% over the past five years.

"Our stance on attracting Chinese investors to Russia is as follows: it is only possible in a partnership with Russian companies. The goal is to ensure that Russians have a controlling stake in the land, while foreigners should have a controlling interest in trade," Leonid Petukhov, Director General of the Far Eastern Investment and Exports Agency, told the paper.

According to Petukhov, the most promising areas for foreign investment in the region are agriculture, tourism and the mining industry.

For his part, Ivan Zuenko, a research associate at the Center for Asia-Pacific Studies at the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, believes that three major breakthroughs over the five years of the forum’s existence are "a marked increase in the number of Chinese tourists visiting Russia and demand for Russian food and agriculture products."

He added though that it is difficult to evaluate the EEF by criteria such as the volume of transactions or investment projects. "The Eastern Economic Forum is not about trade and not even about investment. It centers primarily on the state’s policy to develop the Far Eastern region," he stressed.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Moscow, Tehran stepping up political, economic cooperation

Read also
Iran-Russia relations are at their highest in decades, says top diplomat

Iran has said that it wants to salvage the nuclear deal hammered out in 2015. This issue topped the talks between Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in the Russian capital, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Moscow supported Tehran’s desire to comply with the basic provisions of the accord despite Washington’s withdrawal from the deal. The two sides were also concerned about growing tensions in the Persian Gulf.

The Russian-Iranian talks have triggered comments from media outlets across the globe. For one, Reuters stressed that Russia, just like France, was trying to resolve the crisis and find a way of reviving the dialogue. On the other hand, the US publication, Business Insider, asserted that the Persian Gulf tensions played right into Moscow’s hands.

It cited some media reports claiming that Moscow wanted to establish a naval base in Iran, which would enable making Peter the Great’s dream of reaching the warm waters of the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean come true..

Nina Mamedova, Head of the Iran Section at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies, slammed this conjecture as totally unfeasible. "Only Iran’s Majlis (parliament) can authorize the opening of a base, which is impossible given its current composition," the expert explained.

Just like other states, Russia, naturally, wants to bolster its influence in the region, she went on to say. "Having friendly relations with Iran, it is possible to exert influence on Syria and Iraq. However, Russia’s overriding goal at the talks is strengthening bilateral ties and searching for a mutually acceptable solution on the nuclear program, which would suit Iran, Russia, the European Union and even the United States," Mamedova pointed out.

 

RBC: Zelensky plays Ukrainian economic roulette

Read also
Zelensky’s new cabinet won’t offer any major changes in Kiev’s policy, expert predicts

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has outlined the priorities for the country’s development at a meeting with top officials from the Verkhovna Rada (parliament), the Cabinet and law enforcement agencies, RBC writes.

Following his talks with US Vice President Mike Pence in Warsaw, Zelensky vowed that all major reforms in Ukraine would be launched within the first year of his presidency.

Ukraine’s newly-appointed government plans to ensure 40-percent economic growth over the next five years. Prime Minister Alexei Goncharuk told reporters after a closed-door cabinet session that plans were in store to guarantee stimulating the economy with the help of foreign investment and economic liberalization.

To achieve that goal, Zelensky ordered to launch a massive privatization plan, submit to the parliament a bill on the agricultural land market and lift the moratorium on the sale of land.

The opening of the land sector has been expected for a long time, political consultant Alexander Kharebin told the paper. "The launch of a full-fledged land market would be an additional factor in Ukraine’s geopolitical stability, especially if it is open to foreign investors," he said.

"Of all the Ukrainian presidents, Zelensky has the best chance of implementing these proposals," the paper quotes Ukrainian political scientist Ruslan Bortnik as saying. He noted, however, that it would be very difficult for the president to keep his promises due to the state being weakened by the current military conflict.

Another obstacle for Zelensky is his team’s unpreparedness, lack of experience and, sometimes, even not quite adequate assessment of reality, says political commentator Mikhail Pogrebinsky. The president gets out and grandstands by setting deadlines and appointing those responsible for executing these plans, which the public views favorably. However, all that can turn out to be just a "window dressing." Those responsible will have to simulate work, and run the risk of making unachievable decisions, the expert stressed.

 

Izvestia: South Ossetia beefing up security on border with Georgia

Read also
South Ossetia reports Georgia’s military buildup near its borders

South Ossetia will step up security on the border with Georgia to protect its citizens in the wake of Tbilisi’s incitement, President Anatoly Bibilov told Izvestia.

Last week, Tskhinval said Georgia was illegally building a checkpoint on South Ossetia’s territory near the border village of Uista. Moreover, South Ossetia said that its unmanned aerial vehicle, which was patrolling the border with the neighboring country, had been shot down by Georgian forces on September 1.

"The situation along this stretch of the boundary remains tense. The checkpoint was built on South Ossetia’s terrain, and maps of all periods, including Soviet ones, indicate clearly that this is South Ossetian soil. It is impossible not to see that. The only thing Georgia is seeking is an escalation of tensions on the border with South Ossetia," Bibilov said.

He added that South Ossetia was taking steps "aimed at bolstering the security of its citizens and was doing its utmost to make sure that this territory was protected."

Moscow is likewise concerned about the mounting tensions in the region. The situation is dangerous, and the confrontation could escalate even further, member of the Russian Federation Council’s (upper house) Defense and Security Committee Franz Klintsevich told Izvestia.

"It is a shame the experience of ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili hasn’t taught the Georgian leadership anything. Unfortunately, Western sponsors regularly order Tbilisi to intensify provocations and create an opportunity for a conflict. However, one should realize that people living in South Ossetia will not give up their sovereignty for nothing," the senator stressed.

For his part, Georgian lawmaker Giorgi Lomia pointed to the need for dialogue between all parties.

"We need to focus on improving relations and, if possible, avoid provocations on the part of those forces that are trying to unleash a new conflict with South Ossetia, Abkhazia and Russia," he told the paper.

 

Kommersant: Tatneft enters the rubber business

Read also
Tatneft Board to discuss market strategy in oil and gas chemical industry on August 26

Russia’s Tatneft oil and gas company has reached an agreement with the SIBUR petrochemical holding on purchasing SIBUR Togliatti, a manufacturer of synthetic rubbers, Kommersant writes.

The deal’s price tag is estimated at $150-200 mln and it is anticipated to be closed by the end of October. Kommersant’s sources noted that Tatneft would have to invest in the assets that require modernization. However, this is more profitable than reducing tire production, the way it is happening now.

According to the paper’s interlocutors familiar with the details of the potential transaction, SIBUR had been seeking to sell its production facilities in Togliatti for a long time and was evaluating proposals coming mainly from small, specialized investors. In the end, it found Tatneft’s offer to be the most attractive. Besides, the company has the resources to pour the necessary funds into upgrading the production facilities, one of the sources noted.

A source in SIBUR explained to Kommersant that the company had focused on the creation and development of large-scale production of base polymers, promising medium tonnage products and premium specialty chemicals. It explained that it would remain in that business and develop its individual areas.

Tatneft needs its own rubber production to diversify the supply of raw materials, taking into account plans to boost its capacity, market players explained.

Tatneft CEO Nail Maganov confirmed that the declining tire production was due to shortages of materials. "We need stable reliable sources of materials. Of course, we cannot depend on one source," the paper quotes Maganov as saying.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: US corporate giants to attend EEF and Russian intel chief slams US’ INF exit
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, September 2
Read more
Positive effects on Russia’s economic growth unlikely to happen overnight, says minister
According to the Russian State Statistics Service, in 2018 the growth of the Russian economy was 2.3%
Read more
US airstrike on Idlib leaves numerous casualties, major destruction - Russian top brass
The Russian military notes that the US has jeopardized further implementation of the ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone and also disrupted it in a number of areas
Read more
Putin should be in Poland on 80th anniversary of WWII outbreak, says ex-president
The former president believes that by not inviting Russia, Poland will only make the relations worse
Read more
Russia's Spektr-RG space observatory 1.6mln km away from Earth — Roscosmos
Spektr-RG is a Russian-German high-energy astrophysics space observatory with the mission is to create a map of the visible Universe in the x-ray band showing all major galaxy clusters
Read more
Indian companies interested in gas supplies from Arctic LNG-2, Arctic LNG-3
The first LNG shipments from Russia to India were delivered last year from the Yamal LNG plant
Read more
Certain states’ policies reveal that WWII lessons were not learned — Russian diplomat
"Regretfully, many unpleasant similarities with the events of the 1930s can be found in the modern world," Ivan Soltanovsky said
Read more
Several countries send in requests for purchasing Russia’s MiG-35 jet
MiG-35 is the newest multirole generation 4++ fighter
Read more
Putin and Indian PM Modi to visit Zvezda shipyard, hold talks on September 4 - Kremlin
In the future, the ships built at that shipyard will be used to deliver Russian oil and liquefied natural gas to world markets, including India
Read more
Issue of India’s advance payment for S-400 deliveries settled, says Russian defense agency
Russia vows to deliver S-400 missile systems to India on schedule, according to the minister counsellor of the Russian Embassy in India
Read more
Poland, US, Ukraine seal deal on gas supplies security
The agreement is about cooperation in the field of reforming the Ukrainian gas market
Read more
Lavrov calls Turkey’s interest in ensuring security in northeast Syria absolutely legal
Lavrov spoke about the outcome of Tuesday’s talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Read more
US spots maneuvers of Russian military satellite
According to NORAD, in early June, it had an orbit of 247 for 282 km. Now, the satellite has descended again
Read more
Helicopter crash into river outside Moscow kills two
A criminal investigation was opened into the crash
Read more
Georgia’s PM announces resignation
Mamuka Bakhtadze was appointed Georgian Prime Minister in June 2018
Read more
Russia plans to sign contracts worth billions of dollars after MAKS-2019 - Rosoboronexport
Since the beginning of 2019, Russia has supplied military goods to the tune of $8.5 bln
Read more
Russia's envoy to Egypt dies in Cairo hospital
He was aged 68
Read more
Cyprus repaid in advance 1.56 bln euro debt to Russia - Bloomberg
Cyprus borrowed money from Russia with the aim of avoiding financial aid from the European Union and IMF
Read more
Putin congratulates TASS news agency on its 115th anniversary
"Today TASS is one of the largest news companies in the world," Putin noted
Read more
Putin: Permanent friendship treaty with Mongolia to take relations to new level
Putin will arrive in Mongolia on September 2
Read more
Press review: US corporate giants to attend EEF and Russian intel chief slams US’ INF exit
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, September 2
Read more
Putin plans to visit Chechnya
Russian President emphasized that Chechnya is developing at a fairly good pace
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry gets Tu-22M3 bomber after major overhaul
All land and flight tests were successfully carried out onboard the plane, the Tupolev aerospace and defense company said
Read more
OSCE monitors, Donetsk representatives come under Kiev forces’ shelling
Shelling carried out from grenade launchers and small arms, Head of the DPR’s mission to the JCCC Ruslan Yakubov said
Read more
Russia assumes presidency in UN Security Council
The presidency of the UN Security Council rotates monthly among its members according to the alphabetical order of the names of the countries in English
Read more
US airstrike on Syria’s Idlib jeopardizes ceasefire, Russian senator says
According to Konstantin Kosachev, this is "a rather mean method" that jeopardizes a vital ceasefire in the conflict zone
Read more
South Ossetia reports Georgia’s military buildup near its borders
About 30 Georgian servicemen were deployed in the village of Kobi on the Georgian side of the common border, South Ossetia said
Read more
Trump cancels visit to Poland apparently due to Tusk’s criticism, says analyst
The analyst noted that Tusk's and Trump's stances on many issues differ, including on inviting Russia to participate in the G7
Read more
Hezbollah, Israel trade strikes across Blue Line
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged Israel and Lebanon to show maximum restraint
Read more
Egyptian foreign ministry expresses condolences over death of Russian ambassador
Russian Ambassador to Egypt Sergei Kirpichenko has died at a hospital in Cairo at the age of 68
Read more
Russia, Iran, Turkey ready for dialogue with ‘small group’ on Syria — Lavrov
Dialogue can begin after the establishment of the Syrian constitutional committee, according to Russia's top diplomat
Read more
Russia concerned by UAE airstrikes on Yemen — Foreign Ministry
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry official, an immediate cessation of hostilities should be viewed as a priority
Read more
US demands African countries avoid buying Russian weapons, says Foreign Ministry
Russia expands military ties with Africa relying on its national interests, according to the Russian diplomatic agency
Read more
Russia testing fundamentally new electronic warfare system
TheRadio-Electronic Technologies Group produces several electronic warfare systems
Read more
Iran and Russia to hold joint military drills in Indian Ocean
According to the Iranian top diplomat, his country and Russia have similar approaches to problems of maintaining security in the Gulf area
Read more
Russia, Belarus to integrate economies as equal partners — minister
In December 2018, the Russian and Belarusian presidents agreed to set up an intergovernmental working group on the development of integration
Read more
British PM’s statement on World War II unacceptable, says Russian embassy
The British PM said that in September 1939 Poland found itself "trapped between the hammer of fascism and the anvil of communism"
Read more
Russian-US trade turnover tops $13.8 bln in first half of 2019
Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said that Russia is becoming increasingly attractive for Americans as a tourist destination
Read more
US strike on Idlib leads to escalation of tensions in Syria — Iran’s foreign minister
US pursuit of profit doesn’t guarantee Mideast security, says Iran’s top diplomat
Read more
Moscow blasts puzzling US airstrike in Idlib
Read more
US forces conduct strike against al-Qaeda near Idlib
This operation targeted AQ-S leaders responsible for attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians
Read more
Five people killed, 21 injured in shooting in Texas - police
Earlier, the Breaking 911.com web portal reported that the shooting took place in several areas
Read more
Russia’s heavyweight boxer Povetkin defeated Britain’s Fury in fight for WBA title
All three referees gave the victory to Povetkin
Read more
Record number of musicians gather in St. Petersburg to play national anthem
A respresentative of the Guinness Book of Records was invited to attest the record
Read more
Six states seek to buy Russia’s Mi-28NE attack helicopter, says defense cooperation agency
Among the partners who have shown interest in this machine are countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East and CSTO members-states, the press service said
Read more
US tests show Washington will not get back to compliance with INF Treaty — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat pointed to no response from the US to the proposal to extend the New START
Read more
Russian specialists complete restoration of dome of Cuba’s El Capitolio
On Friday morning local time, workers started to remove the scaffolding around the dome
Read more
Russia keeps close eye on US-Turkey talks on security zone in northeastern Syria — Lavrov
The Turkish and US military agreed to set up a joint operations center in Syria to create a buffer zone to accommodate Syrian refugees returning from Turkey
Read more
US says its strike on Idlib was ‘precise and targeted response’ to terrorists
The official also accused the Russian media of promoting "inaccurate claims" regarding the US operation
Read more
Russian tennis player Medvedev thanks US Open crowd for rooting against him
The booing crowd gave him energy to win, Medvedev said
Read more
Iran-Russia relations are at their highest in decades, says top diplomat
The Iranian foreign minister noted that Russia had played a key role in keeping the Iran nuclear deal in place
Read more