{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Idlib attack tests Russia-Turkey ties and Moscow beefs up Arctic air defense

Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 21
© Murat Kibritoglu/DHA via AP

 

Izvestia: Idlib airstrike won't rattle Russian-Turkish cooperation in Syria

On August 19, the Syrian Air Force attacked a convoy of Turkish soldiers heading, as Ankara claims, to border checkpoint No. 9 in the Idlib province. Turkey blamed Syria for the deaths of three servicemen and stated that the incident contradicted "agreements and the spirit of cooperation with Russia." Some media outlets are already anticipating an end to Turkish cooperation with Moscow along the lines of the Astana process. The flare-up in Idlib, however, will not affect the joint efforts of Russia and Turkey in Syria and will not lead to the disruption of the Sochi deal, the State Duma told Izvestia. Politicians and experts interviewed by the newspaper believe that Ankara is unlikely to risk aggravating relations with Russia right before the deliveries of the second batch of S-400s.

Read also
Turkey ready to discuss convoy attack in Syria with Russia

Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee Vladimir Shamanov told Izvestia that the clash between the Syrian and Turkish militaries in southern Idlib will not curtail cooperation between Russia and Turkey. "We have disagreements on a number of positions with Turkey, and they need to be resolved. But in general, this incident should not affect the tone of our relations," the politician noted.

According to First Deputy Chairman of the defense committee Andrey Krasov, the joint struggle against extremists in Syria is far more important than the current contradictions, so military cooperation between the two countries will not suffer. "This is not the case when you need to break off relations," he said.

"Cooperation between Moscow and Ankara in the field of military equipment, the purchases of the S-400 and differences over Syria should not be mixed. The escalation in Idlib is unlikely to lead to an acute crisis or a disruption of supplies of the second batch of the Russian missile systems, scheduled for September," Director of the Center for the Study of Modern Turkey Yuri Mavashev told the newspaper.

 

Izvestia: Moscow to set up new air defense technology in the Arctic

Russia will beef up its air defense in the Arctic and the Far East using ultra-long-range anti-aircraft systems. By the end of the year, a missile brigade will be formed in the east of the country. The Russian Ministry of Defense decided to put together air defense units and formations as part of the Eastern Military District, as well as in the Northern Fleet. These new units will be equipped with the S-300B4 anti-aircraft missile system, a source in the Ministry told Izvestia.

The Defense Ministry decided to deploy new air defense units to cover the Arctic and Far Eastern strategic directions, sources in the military department told Izvestia. An anti-aircraft missile brigade will be set up by the end of the year, which will include Russia’s S-300B4 air defense system. This will be at the disposal of the command of the Eastern Military District. The locations of the formations are still unknown.

Read also
Russia’s first Pantsyr-S air defense missile battalion assumes combat duty in Arctic

Former Deputy Commander of the Air Force of the Joint CIS Air Defense System, Lieutenant General Aitech Bizhev told the newspaper that the decision would bolster air defense capabilities in the regions. "The Arctic and the Far East during the Soviet era were considered potentially vulnerable areas for an air attack, so they were covered by one of the most powerful air defense forces. Deploying a new brigade would significantly strengthen this area. These track-mounted (continuous track) systems are not deterred by any terrain, so they can be quickly transferred to dangerous areas at any time. Obviously, the brigade is being integrated into the newly created continuous air defense system," the expert told Izvestia.

 

Kommersant: Moldova seeks gas routes from Russia bypassing Ukraine

On New Year’s Day 2020, Moldova might wake up to a cutoff of Russian gas supplies if transit through Ukraine stops. Therefore, Chisinau is hashing over possible solutions to the problem with Gazprom. One answer may be pumping gas through TurkStream, but then it would be necessary to agree with Bulgaria, Romania, and also Ukraine, as well as find sources of financing. However, experts told Kommersant that they believe that given the political climate, Gazprom will make every effort to resolve the issue of supplies to Moldova.

Chisinau has started negotiations with its sole gas supplier and the owner of half of Moldovagaz, Gazprom, on gas supplies through the TurkStream. At the moment, Moldova receives about 3 bln cubic meters of gas from Russia along the Trans-Balkan corridor, which passes through Ukraine. However, this transit may end on January 1, 2020, if Moscow and Kiev do not agree on new conditions, and so far, there has been no progress on that score.

Read also
Moldovan president wants to discuss new gas supply contract with Putin

Moldova is currently negotiating with the Russian gas giant to conclude a new contract or extend the current one. The price of gas for the country in Q1 2019 was around $240 per 1,000 cubic meters. That said, Chisinau expects to get a 25-30% discount.

A Kommersant source close to the talks, however, doubts that Russia will accept such a large discount, but Gazprom "will continue to supply in one way or another, because this is largely a political issue." A source on the market told the newspaper that they believe that the monopoly may even be forced to bankroll the delivery infrastructure to Moldova via TurkStream.

Executive Director of the Skolkovo Energy Center Vyacheslav Mishchenko told Kommersant he believes that given Moldova’s political instability, it is important for Moscow to keep Chisinau "inside the orbit of Russian interests." There is no obvious route to bypass Ukraine, the expert added, and problems with gas supplies will cause "serious destabilization in the region." At the same time, even a substantial discount for Moldova will not be a problem for Gazprom, given the small volume of supplies, he added.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Iraq looks into purchasing missiles from Russia

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made it clear that Israel is behind the recent elimination of Iranian targets inside Iraq. In a conversation with reporters in Kiev, he did not deny that the Jewish state was expanding the geography of its air raids. Against this background, Baghdad has hinted at its readiness to acquire Russian S-400 missile systems, Nezavisimaya Gazeta wrote.

The last time Iraq spoke about acquiring Russia’s S-400 systems was this past spring, the newspaper noted. However, few people seriously considered their statements because the United States is running the show in Iraq. Washington opposes any attempts by its partners to acquire this type of weapon. The Russian Foreign Ministry did not respond to Nezavisimaya Gazeta’s question about the current stage of talks on the S-400s.

Read also
Iraq to purchase Russia's S-400 missile systems

"The Iraqi government is trying to demonstrate some sort of political independence and return the country to a diplomatic framework," expert from the Russian Council on Foreign Affairs Anton Mardasov told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. "Manifesting independence is a positive factor for the Iraqi government that contributes to stabilization within the country, where the Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia) is a strong underground, where corruption is at its peak, and so on," the expert told the newspaper.

The expert noted that some actions of the Iraqi authorities are in line with Tehran’s policy to limit US influence in the country. A similar situation can hypothetically be with the S-400: formally, Baghdad needs air defense systems to protect its sovereignty. However, in this case, the purchased systems would cover pro-Iranian facilities, the expert said.

 

Kommersant: Tomahawk tests ax any hopes for INF revival

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the Pentagon’s move to test medium-range Tomahawk cruise missiles indicate that Washington could have been scheming to undermine the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF-Treaty) from the very beginning. The US Defense Department just recently tested Tomahawk missiles, successfully hitting a target within 500 km. According to Kommersant, for the first time Washington actually enacted its pullout from the treaty, which was in force until August 2.

China backed Russia in condemning the US tests. As far as China is concerned, the Pentagon’s use of new missiles poses a greater threat than even for Russia, Kommersant wrote. US officials are not hiding the fact that after leaving the INF, previously banned weapons will be placed primarily in the Asia-Pacific region.

Read also
US denies starting design work on ground-launched cruise missiles before quitting INF

Meanwhile, experts interviewed by Kommersant, believe that the weapons tested by the Pentagon cannot be called a new type of missile.

"This launch container was simply removed from the ship and installed on a mobile platform, it did not require many years of preparation," Senior Researcher at the UN Institute for Disarmament Pavel Podvig told Kommersant. He added that in the same way it is possible to use the Russian Kalibr missile in a land mobile version. This was the option - the ground-based Kalibr - officially proposed by the Russian Defense Ministry as a response to the US withdrawal from the INF. And since the missile was already sufficiently tested on ships, creating its ground version would not require much time or cost from its developers and the military.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: What topped the Putin-Macron talks and Zelensky’s meeting with Netanyahu
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 20
Read more
Syrian government troops enter terrorist-held Khan Sheikhoun in southern Idlib — TV
According to Al Mayadeen, government troops have advanced within two kilometers of the strategic Hama-Aleppo highway
Read more
French-Russian relations undergoing pivotal moment, expert says
According to the expert, Europe "needs peaceful and mutually beneficial relations with Russia"
Read more
Council of Europe welcomes statements by Russian, French leaders on Ukrainian settlement
President Macron and President Putin consider restart of Ukraine talks "within weeks" in the Normandy format
Read more
Russian embassy confirms death of two Russians in helicopter crash off Greek’s Poros
A private helicopter crashed into the see south of the port of Poros at 15:40 local time
Read more
Putin, Macron finish 2.5-hour official part of talks
The talks focused on a ranged of major international topics
Read more
Lufthansa Flight LH2565 returns to St. Petersburg for technical reasons
The plane took off at 4.50 pm Moscow time
Read more
Macron confident on Russia’s European future after meeting with Putin
Macron noted that the talks with Putin also focused on the situation around Siberian wildfires
Read more
Russian S-400 teams go on high alert to repel enemy missile strike in Baltic Fleet drills
The drills involve over 200 personnel and more than 20 items of military and special hardware
Read more
Kremlin: Pentagon’s missile test indicates pre-planned strategy to enable INF’s collapse
The US Department of Defense said on Monday that on August 18, the US "conducted a flight test of a conventionally-configured ground-launched cruise missile at San Nicolas Island, California"
Read more
Chukotka-bound Tu-160 flights not aimed at bullying US, assures Russian defense chief
Sergei Shoigu added that the US was aware of the Russian aircraft’s flights
Read more
Two Swiss fighters escorted Russian liner carrying official delegates to Marseille
On board the Ilyushin-96 liner there were members of the Russian delegation going to France for talks between Russian Putin and Macron
Read more
Press review: Iran threatens to sink Israeli ships and Turkey rattled by Syrian win
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 13
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat slams US for stoking tensions by conducting cruise missile tests
The US has set the course for fomenting military tensions, Sergei Ryabkov said
Read more
Putin arrives in Marseille to head to summer residence of Macron for talks
The two leaders will discuss not only bilateral relations but also Russia's relations with the EU amid the renewal of the leadership in the European governing bodies
Read more
Putin awards Hero of Russia titles to pilots of belly-landed aircraft
Other crew were decorated with the Orders of Courage
Read more
Russia ready to discuss missile issues with US - defense minister
Sergei Shoigu said that Russia will not deploy its missiles in Europe and Asia until the United States does
Read more
Military contingent of seven states to participate in Russia’s Center-2019 drills
In the previous Center drills held in 2015
Read more
Serbia to get Russian-made Mi-35 and Mi-17 military transport helicopters in early 2020
According to the Serbian official, Russia and Serbia "have never had such a volume of cooperation" since World War II
Read more
Press review: What topped the Putin-Macron talks and Zelensky’s meeting with Netanyahu
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 20
Read more
Iranian Grace 1 tanker sails out of Gibraltar — media
On Thursday, Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization reported that the tanker had changed its name from Grace 1 to Adrian Darya and was heading to one of the Mediterranean ports
Read more
Militants shell Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Syria — media
Russian air defenses thwarted the attack
Read more
Russian tennis player Kuznetsova thrashes world No. 2 Barty in WTA Cincinnati semifinals
She has reached a WTA final for the first time since July 30, 2018
Read more
Ukraine’s opposition accuses Zelensky of unwillingness to settle Donbass conflict
The statement came after the Servant of the People’s leader, Dmitry Razumkov, had said that it would take time to settle the conflict in eastern Ukraine
Read more
Beloyarsk NPP unit 4 shut down due to false activation of protection system
The radiation level around the nuclear plant is within the background limits
Read more
Turkey ready to discuss convoy attack in Syria with Russia
On August 19, the Turkish military convoy was attacked in Idlib when heading to an observation post, three civilians were killed, while twelve were injured
Read more
Venezuela’s vice president paying working visit to Moscow — embassy
Delcy Rodriguez earlier announced plans to move the European headquarters of the Petroleos De Venezuela (PDVSA) oil company from Lisbon to Moscow
Read more
Tomb dated 6th century BC found near Crimea’s Kerch
So far, archaeologists opened one small tomb, measuring 70 by 40 centimeters, which turned out to be empty
Read more
Who stole Russia’s diplomatic property, Mr. Bolton? Moscow slams US ‘missile tech’ smear
Washington "kidnapped a large number of Russian citizens from third countries," the Russian diplomat claimed
Read more
Russian tennis player Medvedev wins first ATP Masters title in Cincinnati
Medvedev has won his 44th match in 2019, the most wins among all the tennis players
Read more
Latest radar arrives for air defense troops in Volga area to boost airspace control
The Nebo-M radar is designated to detect, measure coordinates and track various air targets, including aircraft and cruise and other missiles
Read more
Russian defense firm to start serial production of anti-tank missiles
The first batch of munitions is undergoing qualification tests
Read more
UN Security Council to hold emergency session on US missile projects on August 22
The emergency session of the UN Security Council was requested by Russia and China
Read more
Aviation officials continue to decode black boxes of A321 plane
On Thursday, an Ural Airlines Airbus A321, headed from Moscow to Crimea’s Simferopol, performed an emergency landing in the countryside near Zhukovsky International Airport
Read more
French president highlights Russia’s important role in settling global crises
Emmanuel Macron stressed that a new architecture of security and trust between Russia and the European Union is neede to be established
Read more
Belly-landed Airbus A321’s first officer discharged from hospital
On Saturday, the entire crew of the plane, including pilot-in-command Damir Yusupov and first officer Georgy Murzin, attended a football match in Yekaterinburg
Read more
Press review: Putin, Macron to tackle Ukraine and Syria faces the ‘Blackwater of Jihad'
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 19
Read more
Northern Fleet seeks to confirm discovery of new Arctic islands
The surveyors will land on Pakhtusov Island to search for traces of the first expeditions and historic artefacts
Read more
US-China trade wars may lead to economic recession in Russia, experts warn
According to the research, the share of fuel and energy goods, metals and timber roughly equaled 80% in Russia’s total export volume in January-May
Read more
Blogging on Facebook in Russian, Macron notes progress in ties with Moscow
Monday’s talks between the Russian and French heads of state lasted over two and a half hours
Read more
Putin says cautiously optimistic about situation in Ukraine
There are certain things that can be discussed, the president said
Read more
Maria Sharapova to replace Serena Williams at Greenbrier tennis exhibition
On August 14, Sharapova was defeated by world No. 2 Australia’s Ashleigh Barty in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati (Ohio, US)
Read more
Troops in east Russia get first images from military satellite
The data from the military satellite considerably boosted the accuracy of weather reports, the military district's press office stated
Read more
Russia’s latest reconnaissance drone makes debut flight
The Altius-U is the drone’s final conceptual design after the tests of several prototypes
Read more
Russia’s Northern Fleet warships return home after round-the-globe deployment
The mission lasted 175 days
Read more
Russian defense minister invites NATO teams to International Army Games
Shoigu said that the International Army Games give its participants an opportunity to demonstrate their military equipment and look at the equipment of other states
Read more
Russia’s cutting-edge missile corvette enters shipbuilders’ final trials
The trials will last about three months
Read more
Air France flight Moscow-Paris requested landing in Luxembourg, due to emergency on board
No one was injured, according to the airport's press service
Read more
Putin says Russia supports efforts to neutralize terrorist threats in Syria’s Idlib
He drew attention to the fact that before the establishment of a demilitarized zone in Idlib terrorists had controlled fifty percent of its territory
Read more
Russia to feature export version of 5th-generation Su-57 fighter at MAKS air show
The Su-57E fighter and the Il-112VE military transport plane will be the main exhibits of the Russian exposition’s military segment at the airshow
Read more
Russia’s upgraded MiG-31 fighters hold dogfight in stratosphere in Kamchatka drills
The fighters flew at a speed of 2,500 km/h and an altitude of more than 20 km
Read more