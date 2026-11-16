MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. More than 30 companies will represent Russia at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) business summit, including oil and gas giants, Sber, Yandex, and Wildberries, said Yury Ushakov, Aide to the Russian President for International Affairs.

"Representatives from more than 30 Russian firms and companies spanning virtually every sector of our national economy will be in attendance. I will name a few companies: Gazprom, Novatek, Rosneft, Lukoil, Sber, Yandex, Wildberries, and many others. This is a business summit, a business forum of a truly substantial nature," he told reporters.

Speaking about the business forum, Ushakov emphasized that "it is, indeed, a very substantial and major event." "As far as we know, more than 2,000 people are expected to participate. They represent companies from all economies participating in the forum. Some prominent business leaders from highly developed nations, such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Switzerland, will also be in attendance. The forum will be attended by business representatives, many of whom are among the 500 largest corporations and companies by revenue," he said.