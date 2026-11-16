MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. On November 18, on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov has said.

"Our president will hold a meeting at his residence - the Conrad Hotel - with the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of Vietnam, Comrade To Lam," Ushakov said.