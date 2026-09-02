Putin says Far East, Arctic demonstrating positive development trends

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The Far East and the Arctic are showing positive momentum, with growth rates in a number of areas exceeding the national average, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the development of the Far Eastern Federal District.

"The Far East and the Arctic are demonstrating strong momentum in positive change. Their development rates exceed the national average across a number of key indicators," he said.

The regions’ proximity to global economic growth centers is their competitive advantage, Putin noted.

"It is necessary to continue unlocking the potential of the Far Eastern and Arctic regions and effectively leverage their competitive advantages, including their proximity to global economic growth centers," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.