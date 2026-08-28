Putin to hold nine bilateral meetings on sidelines of SCO Summit — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin plans to hold nine bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

"Major international events provide a good opportunity for bilateral contacts and bilateral meetings. Naturally, we always take advantage of this opportunity. It will be done this time too," Ushakov told journalists.

"As of now, we have scheduled nine bilateral meetings for our president," he noted.