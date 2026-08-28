Agency for Strategic Initiatives develops relevant solutions in 15 years — Putin

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, August 28. /TASS/. The Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) has developed a whole range of effective, relevant, and systemic solutions since its foundation 15 years ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The agency together with its like-minded partners has developed a whole range of effective, relevant, and, most importantly, systemic solutions over the past 15 years," Putin said at the ASI forum "Strong Ideas for a New Time."

Among those solutions he mentioned the mechanism for competition of territories, the promotion of values and corporate social responsibility, cutting-edge developments, including in robotics, artificial intelligence, the development of autonomous systems, and distributed energy.