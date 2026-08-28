Official decisions should be focused on Russian families, their needs — Putin

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, August 28. /TASS/. All government-led programs and official decisions should be built around Russian citizens and their families as well as their aspirations, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a forum titled Strong Ideas for a New Time, hosted by the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI), on Friday.

"It is Russian citizens, Russian families and their needs and aspirations that should be the focus of all our programs, steps and decisions," the head of state said.

He invited the ASI to come up with ideas regarding additional incentives for investment in business, social, and educational initiatives, development programs for schools and healthcare centers, and efforts to build sports and youth infrastructure.