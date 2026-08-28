Russia fights for its present and future — Putin

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, August 28. /TASS/. Russia is fighting for its present and future, creating conditions for future generations and working to strengthen its sovereignty, President Vladimir Putin said at the Agency for Strategic Initiatives’ Strong Ideas for a New Time forum.

Putin emphasized the key role the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI), established 15 years ago, had played in shaping the forum’s platform and congratulated the ASI team on the milestone.

"Thank you for your work, your bold thinking, and your vision on a truly strategic scale. Your ideas must continue to provide a genuinely creative response to the challenges of the new era. We are creating it for future generations, we are creating it together, and, in the interests of strengthening our sovereignty, we are fighting for Russia’s present and future," he said.