SARANSK, January 31. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is perpetrating a genocide against the Ukrainian people by lowering the mobilization age at the West’s request, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The Russian diplomat referred to a recent interview with Colonel Pavel Palisa, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, who said he could see a huge "mobilization reserve" in young Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 25. A conscription reform is currently being developed in Ukraine to attract young volunteers to the army, he explained.

"The Anglo-Saxons demanded this from the Kiev regime - to replenish the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces with young men who have just come of age under a scheme that neither Washington nor London has ever concealed," she lamented.

"Ukraine is witnessing a genocide against its own population by those elected by the Ukrainian people to be their leaders," the Russian diplomat concluded.