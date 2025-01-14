Outgoing US administration wants to keep anti-Russian legacy alive going forward — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The recent statement made by the outgoing US administration that the new authorities in Washington should continue supporting Ukraine looks like them trying to keep their legacy of exterminating everything related to Russia alive, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"When the outgoing [US] administration, in the persons of [US Secretary of State Anthony] Blinken and [US Presidential Advisor Jake] Sullivan, announces it is confident that the new White House administration will continue its policy of supporting Ukraine is this a legacy to keep on exterminating everything related to Russia?" Lavrov told a news conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2024.

"This is not a simple issue, it is a very dangerous issue," Russia’s top diplomat added.