Putin says he expects Azerbaijani leader to attend BRICS summit in Kazan

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he expects his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, at the coming BRICS summit in Kazan.

"We expect you in Kazan on October 23-24," the Russian leader told Aliyev at a Kremlin meeting.

Established in 2006, the grouping of Brazil, Russia, India and China was joined by South Africa in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were admitted as members.

Russia holds the rotating BRICS presidency this year, hosting more than 200 events. These include the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan on October 22-24. Earlier reports said Russia had invited more than 30 foreign leaders, including from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), to attend.