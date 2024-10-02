Ukrainian attack on Belgorod Region settlement kills one civilian, injures four — governor

BELGOROD, October 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the settlement of Krapivnoye in the Belgorod Region, killing one civilian and injuring two children and two women, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

"A civilian died in the Krapivnoye settlement of the Shebekinsky district. Several people were injured. One man died on the spot of his injuries. <...> According to preliminary reports, four civilians, including two children, were injured," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, two girls, aged 3 and 14, as well as their mothers, are being taken to medical institutions for treatment of their injuries. "All the necessary medical assistance is being provided," Gladkov added.

The governor pointed out that as a result of the attack, the roofs, facades and windows of four private houses, a gas pipeline, a car and a truck were damaged.