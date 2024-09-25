Russia still being stonewalled on Nord Stream case — diplomat

BERLIN, September 25. /TASS/. Russia continues to run into a brick wall when it asks for more information about the investigation into the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline explosions, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said on the eve of the two-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Nord Stream. The diplomat's commentary was published on the website of the Russian Embassy in Germany.

"Our numerous appeals through diplomatic channels, requests for legal assistance, appeals within international organizations, including the UN Security Council, remain without any meaningful response. Formal replies suggest that we wait further, trusting in promises about the ‘impartiality and independence’ of the investigation," Nechayev noted.

He stressed that "in the meantime absurd speculations are floating around in the media, clearly intended to distract public attention from the true organizers and perpetrators of the terrorist attacks."

According to the diplomat, all this raises reasonable suspicions regarding the objectivity and impartiality of the investigation, and casts doubt on the sincerity of assurances about Berlin's interest in the speedy identification and punishment of those responsible.

Earlier, a representative of the German Foreign Ministry stated that Berlin allegedly exchanges data on pipeline explosions with Moscow. He stressed that the investigation is ongoing, so the German authorities do not consider it appropriate to report on interim results. In turn, Deputy Spokesperson of the German government Wolfgang Buchner claimed that the Nord Stream investigation is a top priority for the authorities of his country. For his part, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on the German Prosecutor General's Office to conduct an impartial investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines and to bring those responsible for the blasts to justice in Germany.

On September 26, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented damage that occurred the day before on three strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines. Swedish seismologists registered two explosions on the pipeline routes. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted, Moscow has no doubt that the explosion of Nord Stream was carried out with the support of the United States. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office launched a criminal case based on charges of international terrorism.