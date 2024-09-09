Regional stability impossible without solving Israeli-Palestinian conflict — Lavrov

RIYADH, September 9. /TASS/. Achieving stability in the Middle East is impossible without resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"At the last meeting in Moscow, we said that achieving real stability in the Middle East is impossible without settling the oldest regional problem, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by establishing a Palestinian state in accordance with UN resolutions," the top diplomat said at a session of the Strategic Dialogue between Russia and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf (GCC). "Time has once again confirmed that without solving this problem the region will not be able to develop stably. Since October 2023, the confrontation is experiencing another dramatic escalation," he emphasized.

"This time the violence has reached unprecedented, truly catastrophic proportions," the Russian foreign minister emphasized. "The number of civilian victims in the Gaza Strip has already exceeded the total number of dead and wounded in all previous Arab-Israeli wars," Lavrov pointed out.