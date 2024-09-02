West gathers 50 countries against Russia under Nazi banners — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. About 50 countries are currently gathered by the West under Nazi banners against Russia in attempts to cause it to fall apart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told an audience of teachers and students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University) of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"It is clear that the essence of the West's policy towards our country has always been we are too strong and too independent and something has to be done about this, preferably to break it up. This very telling scenario is being repeated again. Today, 50 countries are gathered against Russia under Nazi banners, given the essence of [Vladimir] Zelensky regime, and not only the essence, but also the chevrons and banners worn by the fighters of the so-called Ukrainian army," Lavrov said.

He recalled many previous attempts to break up Russia.

"Instead of Russia, they wish to see a dependent, declining, dying space where they can do whatever they want. For this purpose they have gathered a coalition of about 50 countries to try to dismember Russia. Napoleon tried to do this. So did Hitler, who in fact mobilized the whole of Europe," Lavrov pointed out.