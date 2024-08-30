Russia’s North V Brigade continues assault operations near Grigorovka in DPR

LUGANSK, August 30. /TASS/. Members of the North V Brigade of the Volunteer Corps under Russia’s Battlegroup South continue assault operations in the Grigorovka area near Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a corps spokesman told TASS.

"Our North V Brigade is engaged in heavy fighting as part of an assault of Grigorovka. Drone operators are facilitating the infantry advance," he said.

Video footage made available to TASS shows brigade members dropping a munition on Ukrainian troops from a drone, hitting one of the soldiers.

According to earlier reports, units of Battlegroup South have improved their frontline positions, hitting enemy troops and equipment near Pereyezdnoye, Zaliznyanskoye, Grigorovka, Raigorodok and Chasov Yar, as well as in some other areas.