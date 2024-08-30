Russian MP calls for punishment for Ukraine’s crimes in Kursk Region

KURSK, August 30. /TASS/. A senior Russian lawmaker has warned that no crime by Ukrainian troops against civilians in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region will remain unpunished.

"Not a single criminal regardless of his position, be he the one to give orders or to fulfill them, must not escape punishment," deputy speaker of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) and head of the ruling United Russia party’s family support commission, Anna Kuznetsova, told TASS during a trip to Kursk.

According to Kuznetsova, lawmakers continue keeping record of the Kiev regime crimes. "The first report has already been drafted and referred to the president. Moreover, it has been sent to all US structures. Apart from that, the Russian foreign ministry maintains dialogue with its colleagues on issues of the further dissemination of this information," she said.