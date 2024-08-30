Ukrainian troops shooting civilians in Kursk border areas — Russian security official

KURSK, August 30. /TASS/. Militants from the Ukrainian armed forces are deliberately shooting civilians in Russia’s Kursk Region, which constitutes a war crime, a Russian security official told TASS.

"These definitely are war crimes. They (Ukrainian soldiers - TASS) know exactly that these people are neither military servicemen nor security officers, they are civilians trying to evacuate, but they are still shooting at them," the official said.

In this regard, he mentioned an incident with Ukrainian troops opening fire at a car carrying the residents of a border village. The car was attacked from a forest along the road. According to the security official, it was absolutely impossible not to understand that there were civilians in the car. In his opinion, Ukrainian militants are acting "like real Nazi occupiers" in Russian villages. Numerous cases of looting are being reported, he added.