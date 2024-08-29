LUGANSK, August 29. /TASS/. Russian forces have increased pressure on Ukrainian defensive lines near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region and are storming enemy positions up to 20 times a day in some frontline areas, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Thursday.

"The intercepted data indicates the dire situation for Ukrainian militants. According to reports by Ukrainian field commanders, our troops are building up pressure on the defensive lines of Ukrainian armed formations in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka, Petropavlovka, Kolesnikovka, Novosyolovskoye and Stelmakhovka. The assault operations by our troops have become regular and their number has increased to more than 20 times a day," the military expert said.

The military expert told TASS on August 27 that Russian troops were expanding a bridgehead for an offensive near Kupyansk and were improving their tactical position in that frontline area actually every day.