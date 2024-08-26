Putin prioritizes direct battlefield reports from frontline commanders — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin pays special attention to information he receives from those with first-hand knowledge about the situation on the frontlines of the special military operation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Late on Saturday, Putin heard reports from commanders tasked with combat missions in areas bordering Ukraine and he held a meeting with senior military officials from the United Battlegroup at a Defense Ministry command outpost later. The supreme commander-in-chief heard reports from Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, and Sergey Rudskoy who heads the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff.

"This is business as usual for the supreme commander-in-chief," Peskov told reporters. "The president pays priority attention to getting updates and information from those who are directly involved in the special military operation on the battlefield," Peskov added.

According to the Russian presidential spokesman, Putin receives such first-hand information on a regular basis. "This enables him to dissect information about the situation in specific sectors [of the line of engagement]," Peskov concluded.