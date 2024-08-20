Russia vows to hold Dugina’s killers accountable — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia will not stop until the Kiev regime is brought to justice for the assassination of journalist Darya Dugina, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

"Exactly two years ago, on August 20, 2022, the life of Russian journalist Darya Dugina (Platonova) was tragically cut short. Her cruel and cold-blooded murder was plotted and carried out by the Ukrainian special services on direct orders from the terrorist Zelensky regime," it said in a statement. "We remember all the media professionals who gave their lives for their journalistic calling. Their names will not be forgotten. We will continue to draw the attention of the global community to these matters at all international venues," the statement reads.

The Russian diplomatic agency stated that relevant international organizations continue to ignore both the assassination of Dugina and many other crimes committed by the Kiev regime. "With the silent consent of Western backers, Ukrainian neo-Nazis aspire to suppress any dissenting view, ready to eliminate all those who stand up for their opinions," the ministry said. "There is a real hunt going on by the Kiev regime’s militants against members of Russia’s media community," it added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that "Darya Dugina’s murder cannot be absolved. We will continue to strive for justice and hold all those culpable in her death responsible. They will get what’s coming to them."