People's Front delivers over 470 tons of humanitarian cargo to Kursk Region

KURSK, August 15. /TASS/. The Kursk Region has received more than 470 tons of humanitarian cargo from the People's Front, acting head of the organization Vasily Bochkarev said.

"To date, the warehouse has received more than 470 tons of mixed humanitarian cargo. It contains food, hygiene products, water and other necessities," he said at a briefing.

Bochkarev added that more aid is planned to be provided. In addition to the warehouse located in Kursk, warehouses in other cities can also be used to distribute aid. Volunteers will gather humanitarian kits together and send them to Kursk.

On August 6, Ukraine launched a major offensive in the borderline Russian region. Air raid sirens have repeatedly rung out there. The massive attack killed 12 civilians and injured 121 people, including 10 children. As many as 69 injured people remain in hospitals, of which 17 are believed to be in grave condition. Over 120,000 people have either left or been evacuated from the Kursk Region. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost roughly 2,300 troops, 37 tanks and 32 armored personnel carriers since fighting began in the Kursk area.