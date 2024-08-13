Russia ready to develop cooperation with Laos — security official

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 13. /TASS/. Russia is ready to further develop partnership with Laos, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said during a bilateral meeting with Laotian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Chansamone Chanyalath.

"Laos is a long-standing and reliable friend of Russia in Southeast Asia. We are ready to develop bilateral strategic partnership in a wide range of areas," Shoigu said.

According to him, Vientiane today follows an independent foreign policy course that is not subject to economic fluctuations. "This is evidenced, in particular, by the balanced position of our Laotian friends regarding the Ukrainian crisis and their understanding of the goals of the special military operation," the security official pointed out.

"I confirm readiness for further development and interaction along the lines of the Russian Security Council and the Laotian Public Security Ministry," Shoigu added.