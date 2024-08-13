Russia’s National Guard destroys base of drone operators in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Members of Russia’s National Guard have destroyed a base of drone operators in the Zaporozhye Region, according to a statement.

"National Guard members carrying out optical reconnaissance involving an unmanned aerial vehicle detected the launch sites and positions of operators of the enemy’s combat drones in the Zaporozhye Region. The information was sent to an artillery unit to carry out a strike. As a result, enemy equipment and Ukrainian service members were wiped out," the statement reads.

Earlier, the National Guard’s FPV drone teams had destroyed the enemy’s motor vehicles, drone transponders and an electronic warfare system along the southern section of the frontline.