Ukraine fires over 230 shells at Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, August 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Belgorod Region using 237 shells and 14 drones, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"One drone was fired at the village of Ilyok-Penkovka in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District. Ukraine fired 96 rounds of ammunition at the village of Kolotilovka during five shelling attacks. One house was damaged," he wrote.

Gladkov added that four settlements in the Belgorod District were attacked with 22 munitions and three drones. Several explosives were dropped from a drone in the village of Yasniye Zori. Facades and fences of two private houses were hit by shrapnel. Four passenger cars were also damaged. One civilian was wounded.

Four UAVs and 32 munitions were fired on the Valuysky, Volokonovsky, Prokhorovsky and Starooskolsky districts, causing no casualties or damage. In the Grayvoronsky District, three drones and 41 munitions attacked four settlements. "In the village of Dronovka, kamikaze drones hit two passenger cars. One car was destroyed in the explosion. The other vehicle had its body and windows damaged," the governor said.

According to Gladkov, four kamikaze drones and 46 munitions attacked six settlements in the Shebekinsky District. Three apartment buildings and six private houses were damaged, as well as four cars.