Voluntary evacuation underway in borderline Kursk Region’s Belovo district

KURSK, August 12. /TASS/. The situation in the Kursk Region’s Belovo district bordering on Ukraine remains tense, residents are urged to evacuate, the head of the district, Nikolay Volobuyev, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The situation is very tense. Those who can get on their own to the gathering point at the village council of Dolgiye Budy or to the settlement of Bushmeno of the Oboyan district - will be provided with buses. We strongly request all residents who still remain there to leave the area," he wrote.

Later Volobuyev gave the list of the settlements from where local residents can leave. "For the residents of the settlements of Malosoldatskoye, Belitsa, Belaya, Peschanoye, Korochka, Dolgiy Kolodez, Slobodka, Kommunar, Shchegolek and Dolgiye Budy. Those who want to leave the Belovo district, please call the district head directly on Telegram or VKontakte," he blogged. Volobuyev specified that cars would be available in the above settlements to get people to evacuation centers.

A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6.