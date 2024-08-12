Putin expects mutually beneficial contracts at Army 2024 international arms show

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry and domestic defense enterprises will sign mutually beneficial contracts at the Army 2024 international military-technical forum that has opened outside Moscow and security interaction between friendly countries will become more effective, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"The Army 2024 forum offers a very packed and detailed program. It focuses on its target audience, which consists of military professionals. I have no doubt that this event will help strengthen the existing ties and forge new ones by signing mutually beneficial contracts with Russia’s Defense Ministry and defense industry enterprises," the head of state said in a video address on the occasion of the opening of the Army 2024 international military-technical forum.

"It can also enhance the effectiveness of our cooperation with our close and friendly countries on security matters and in terms of defending our national interests," Putin stressed.

The Army 2024 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress/Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 12-14. The arms show features the most advanced types of armament, military and special hardware. TASS is a strategic media partner of the forum.