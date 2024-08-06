Over 120 rounds fired by Ukrainian troops at Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, August 6. /TASS/. Settlements in six districts of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region were attacked during the past day by Ukrainian troops who fired more than 120 rounds and used 47 drones, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Forty-seven rounds were fired and seven drones were used during four shelling attacks on the settlements of Gorkovsky, Dronovka, Kozinka, Mokraya Orlovka, Novostroyevka Pervaya, Novostroyevka Vtoraya, Poroz, and Spodaryushino," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The villages of Oktyabrsky, Politotdelsky, Blizhneye, Dolbino, Krasny Oktyabr, Nikolskoye, Repnoye, Shchetinovka, and Yasnye Zori were attacked with the use of eight drones and 13 munitions. Five drones were shot down. One multi-apartment house, two single-family houses, a social facility, a communications infrastructure facility, a car shed and 26 passenger cars were damaged, one car burnt down.

Shelling and drone attacks were reported in three more districts of the region. "During the day, on truck was destroyed, seven multi-apartment and two single-family houses, a Gazelle car, eight passenger cars, a trading outlet, a building in the territory of an agricultural company, and a power transmission line were damaged," Gladkov added.