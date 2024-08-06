BAKU, August 6. /TASS/. Ukraine suffered multiple losses and forfeited control over much of it territory after Kiev refused to settle the situation in the country, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu told reporters.

"There were three times in modern history when the government of Ukraine had an opportunity to ensure long-term peace and stability in the country. And three times they missed it, each time making decisions at the direction of outside forces and losing control over the territories that they inherited by sheer luck after 1991," Shoigu said.

He said the first such chance presented itself in February 2014, when political forces in Ukraine signed an agreement on the settlement of the internal political crisis, which was witnessed by the foreign ministers of Germany and Poland, and the political director of the French Foreign Ministry.

"The agreement envisioned the establishment of a national unity government and the preparation of constitutional reform," the official said.