Japanese senator Suzuki’s intention to develop ties with Russia worthy of respect — envoy

TOKYO, August 6. /TASS/. Japanese senator Muneo Suzuki's resolute position and his consistent intention to develop relations with Russia despite the negative attitude of the Japanese authorities is worthy of respect, Russian Ambassador to Tokyo Nikolay Nozdrev told TASS.

"Against the backdrop of the destructive policies of the government of [Prime Minister] Fumio Kishida, senator Muneo Suzuki's resolute position, his consistent intention to stand up for the interests of his country and develop relations with Russia only inspire respect," he pointed out.

The diplomat positively assessed Suzuki's recent visit to Russia, stressing that in the current realities "when the bilateral political and interparliamentary dialogue has been practically frozen at the fault of the Japanese side, such visits are one of the few remaining ways to support communication" between the two states.

"Despite the great resonance that his trip to our country in October 2023 has caused, he has remained faithful to his active position and made another visit to Russia this year," the ambassador added. Suzuki was in Russia from July 28 to August 1.