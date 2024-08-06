Battlegroup Dnepr disrupts redeployment of Ukrainian armed forces

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Units of the Battlegroup Dnepr prevented redeployment of the Ukrainian armed forces, the head of the group's press center, Roman Kodryan, told TASS.

"Units of the Battlegroup Dnepr carried out combat missions in the Kakhovka direction. They ensured control of the island zone of the Dnieper River. By means of artillery fire they prevented the enemy from redeployment. They continued to destroy the Ukrainian armed forces' floating craft seeking to land on the left bank of the Dnieper. They actively destroyed FPV drones, reconnaissance and attack unmanned aerial vehicles. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy's losses amounted to more than 70 servicemen," Kodryan said.

He also noted that during the counter-battery fire, a 155-mm M777 howitzer and a 152-mm D20 howitzer were destroyed.

"The use of strike unmanned aerial vehicles disabled 8 special vehicles," Kodryan added.