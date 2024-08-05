Russian diplomat calls US out for 'double standards' in weapons policy

WASHINGTON, August 5. /TASS/. During consultations with the United States, Russia has repeatedly raised the issue of potential arms supplies to countries that are unfriendly to Washington, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told TASS.

"We saw the mass media give a lot of coverage to this. [Russian President] Vladimir Putin’s words that we will look at potentially sending Russian weapons to anti-US countries were met extremely negatively here. If the Americans can do this, why can’t we?" he said.

"First, I would like to say that the Russian side raised this issue several times during various consultations. I personally did this and as for me, I spoke out about the double standards practiced by the Americans," he said.

"Basically, they view it as perfectly fine to supply American weapons to Ukrainians so that they can kill Russians but our supplying arms to countries unfriendly to the Americans is a path to escalation, a way of deliberately worsening Russian-US relations. Naturally, we cannot accept this kind of logic, this vision of the situation," Antonov stressed.