Russian envoy leaves door open for more Washington-Moscow prisoner swaps

WASHINGTON, August 5. /TASS/. The issue of prisoner swaps between Russia and the US remains open, but it is unclear whether any more deals will get done during US President Joe Biden’s remaining term in office, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov told TASS.

"We have not closed the book on the matter. Work on releasing Russians from American jails continues. I can say unequivocally that, given the instructions, aspirations and intentions of our president, it is simply not possible to state the opposite," the diplomat stressed.

The envoy emphasized that the recent prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington was a "rare positive event in Russian-US relations," calling it a breakthrough. "The lesson is that even in the most difficult times it is possible to find some common ground to help resolve these most sensitive and pressing issues in bilateral relations," the Russian ambassador underscored.

Recent swap

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported earlier that eight Russian nationals, detained or convicted in several NATO countries, as well as two minors, had returned home following a prisoner swap conducted at Ankara’s airport. One of those swapped was Russian citizen Vadim Krasikov, who had been serving a life sentence in Germany. The Russians were exchanged for a group of individuals who acted in the interests of other countries.

According to US President Joe Biden, Russia released 16 people as part of the prisoner swap, including former US Marine Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, convicted of espionage in Russia.